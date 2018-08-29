RedHill Biopharma: Current Dip An Opportunity?

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) has had a strange couple months. It had a huge run starting in May and ending in mid-July (July 17), where the stock almost doubled. The ending is critical, and confusing, because the company declared what initially appeared to be positive results from its Crohn’s disease (CD) study of RHB-104 on July 30 - note that results came out 2 weeks after the stock began its fall. The stock shot up 40% pre-market (not reflected in Yahoo Charts) that day. However, the next day it went down again as the market began to notice some problem with the remission data.

My question is: if the broad market noticed the data problem on July 31, who noticed it on July 17 before even the results were out?

And I don’t have an answer for that except that the entire thing looked fishy to this author. With that quick aside, let's take a look at the data, what appeared wrong with it, how the company explained the data, and most importantly, whether the explanation makes sense.

The Crohn’s Disease Data

This was a study of moderate-to-severe CD patients (CDAI score ≥220 and ≤450) who had received standard of care therapies, possibly including anti-TNF-α agents (infliximab [Remicade] or adalimumab [Humira]), but whose disease was still active. The primary endpoint of remission at week 26 was reached with statistical significance (37% versus 23%; p=0.013). There were a number of secondary endpoints, as follows:

(Table 1 - Source)

This was a so-called MAP study, i.e., the study claimed that Crohn’s disease is caused by Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection. Existing therapies for CD like biologics and so on attempt to control the disease through a different therapeutic target. In fact, they do little more than try to control the immune response to MAP, assuming MAP is one of the causes of CD. In this way, RHB-104 was unique because it was a fixed-dose combination of antibiotics clarithromycin, clofazimine and rifabutin and directly went after the cause of the disease.

The company provided a comparison with CD trials of some of the currently approved drugs, and it shows how RHB-104 compares favorably with these drugs:

(Table 2 - Source)

It should be noted that RHB-104 had an adverse event profile similar to placebo.

What worried the market

If you go back to Table 1 above, what worried the market were those two non-significant p-values for remission at week 52 and durable remission at weeks 26-52 (remission seen at every visit, weeks 26, 35, 44 and 52). Readers will know that a p-value greater than 0.05 entails that the so-called null hypothesis (in this case, that the drug doesn’t work) cannot be rejected. That means the drug, which did quite well at week 16 and 26, failed to do well at week 52 - the market understood this to mean that it did not produce a sustained effect on the disease.

On the face of it, this is not that much of a problem, because if a drug produced a strong response early on but then the response dissipated, there should be ways to continue with the drug and maintain its therapeutic effect. But that is a commonsense explanation - the company had a much more interesting explanation for the data.

How the company explained the data

According to RedHill, there was confusion in the market about the 52-week remission data. This secondary endpoint was not intended to measure preservation of remission. Meaning, if there was remission at week 26 in patient A, then this secondary endpoint would not tell us whether or not patient A still had remission at week 52. Even if remission was preserved, it would not tell us that.

What this secondary endpoint intended to measure, according to the company, was late induction of remission. That is to say, patient B may have taken RHB-104 simultaneously with patient A, but while patient A had a remission before 26 weeks, patient B took longer - between 26 and 52 weeks - to achieve remission. This secondary endpoint was intended to measure that. According to RedHill, it had no relevance towards clinical significance, neither would it be part of the NDA.

Then why confuse everybody with data from this failed and unnecessary secondary endpoint? The company says that the only purpose of this endpoint was for it to figure out “whether certain individual patients might require more than 26 weeks of therapy for initial induction of remission.” That was all.

In earlier CD trials, two things have served as the basis for approval - early induction of remission, and maintenance of remission to week 52 (maintenance for responders, of course). In both these measures, RHB-104 did well. Although, according to a KOL quoted by the company, this trial was not intended as a maintenance of remission trial but only as an induction of remission trial, the drug did well on both fronts. The exploratory outcome measure that confused the market - late induction of remission - has no clinical or regulatory relevance.

Is the explanation acceptable

From the way this exploratory endpoint was measured, it appears that this was not responder-specific at all, but took stock of the entire patient population that completed the trial. Therefore, the trial was not powered to measure long-term efficacy at 52 weeks, because that needs to measure duration of efficacy (remission) in the responder population alone.

In an earlier trial - that of adalimumab (Humira) in CD - 884 patients were enrolled, out of which 106 dropped off by week 4. Of the remaining 778 patients, only 499 responded to treatment. Only these patients were considered for efficacy analysis, not the entire population. “At week 4, 778 patients (both responders and nonresponders) remained and they were randomized to either adalimumab 40 mg weekly, adalimumab 40 mg every other week, or placebo, through week 56. Of this group, 499 were responders at week 4. These 499 patients were followed as the primary efficacy analysis group.”

According to the analyst from whose work we got this data, “During the analyst conference call, RedHill confirmed that the FDA will likely ask for evidence that the drug’s effect is still noticeable at week 52, as was the case in past CD trials; however, as RedHill clarified later this is unlikely to be the straightforward remission at the week 52 endpoint in all patients that entered the trial, but a combination of early remission induction and a long-term maintenance of it in the responder population.”

Be that as it may, the inclusion of this exploratory endpoint has done damage to the stock. At least one Seeking Alpha contributor thinks RedHill’s CD effort is dead. However, the author in question wrote a very brief article that didn’t do enough to justify his strong conclusion. On the other hand, the positioning of RHB-104 should be clearly kept in mind. At present, the only working therapies are immunomodulators and immunosuppressors. However, they do not do anything about the underlying cause of the disease. The hypothesis that RedHill set out to prove was that CD was caused by MAP, and that anti-MAP treatment would work as a first-line therapy against this debilitating disease. This it has amply proved; hence, for the time being, and without further data at hand, and also considering approval conditions for earlier trials, we find this explanation acceptable and the market movement unfounded.

Further prospects, risks and investibility

According to GlobalData, “Key opinion leaders interviewed by GlobalData identified the development of a safe oral therapy as a key opportunity in the Crohn’s disease market with the potential for RHB-104 to fulfil this unmet need. That being said, RHB-104 is expected to face strong competition from three other oral pipeline therapies in Phase III development: AbbVie and Galapagos/Gilead’s janus kinase inhibitors upadacitinib and filgotinib, respectively, and Celgene’s sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 agonist ozanimod.”

In that sense, RedHill has its task cut out for it - get in to the market with good results that are at least at par with the competition, and then undercut the competition with sensible pricing. And while doing that, continue moving the pipeline up.

RedHill has about $40 million in cash, and while, according to EP Vantage, “The company expects to have to carry out another Phase III trial before it can file RHB-104 with regulators...”, strong data may convince the market to look more benignly at the company’s eventual necessity for funds. However, investors should be aware of impending dilution.

We covered RedHill in our IOMachine two months ago, where we mentioned the following about its competition: “Researches to treat H. pylori infections too have gained a wide spectrum over the years. Some of the most common directions in the research may all become serious challengers to commercialization and potential market share RHB-105. These research directions are broad spectrum and narrow spectrum antibiotics, several natural agents in traditional medicine, probiotic and mucolytic agents.” (From the company’s 10-K.)

However, it must be noted that the company’s earlier trial in H. pylori did very well and clearly met the primary endpoint. RedHill now has an upcoming catalyst in the form of data from RHB-105 in H. pylori by end 2018. Given the current drop in price, this presents a speculative opportunity for risk-taking investors.

