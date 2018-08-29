BJ's Wholesale: Not Joining The Club

A reasonable valuation at the offer price has quickly risen in recent weeks, as I see no reason to be a buyer unless shares hit levels in the low-$20s.

Most of the growth is driven by higher gasoline prices, as growth has been soft versus peers if one corrects for that.

BJ's has seen strong comparable sales growth in 2018, yet a 5% growth number looks better than it is.

I had a look at BJ's Wholesale (BJ) when it went public late June, as I wondered in this article whether it was time to go shopping for bargains.

The company went public again after being absent from the public markets for the past seven years, being held by private equity. After a few years in private hands, the company has recently delivered better operating results, as I liked this momentum and modest valuation. That said, strong opening day gains of roughly 25% on the day of the IPO, as well as fierce competition, prevented me from chasing the momentum at the time.

A Quick Glance At BJ

BJ is a major wholesale club in the Eastern states, operating a total of 215 clubs in that region, creating a strong (local) competitor for the likes of Costco (COST) and Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club.

The promise of the company and any warehouse club operator is to offer very competitive prices vs. supermarkets in the immediate surroundings. More bluntly, BJ aims to have its basket prices undercut that of competitors by 25%! That does not mean that shoppers can simply take advantage of these competitive prices, as standard membership fees run at $55 per annum, creating a profitable and recurring revenue stream. To offset the low margins, the company furthermore has two private label brands: Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen.

Since the company was taken private in a $2.8 billion deal in 2011, executed by private equity firms Leonard Green and CVC, the company has been struggling to deliver upon operational improvements. That is a bit of an understatement, with comparable sales down in each year between 2015 and 2017. Despite challenges seen in recent years, investors like the warehouse club model, being more resilient versus the secular growth story called e-commerce.

IPO Momentum

BJ originally aimed to sell shares in a $15-17 offering range, as the pricing of the IPO was set at the high end of this range. With the offering, the company raised $637 million in gross proceeds, as the 126 million outstanding shares value equity of the company at $2.1 billion. Note that the net debt load of the company, even after taking into account IPO proceeds, the enterprise valuation was roughly double that amount.

Having quickly risen to levels in the mid-$20s, the stock actually hit a high of $30 in recent times, boosting the equity valuation to $3.8 billion and an enterprise valuation of $5.9 billion.

This optimism among investors was not supported by comparable sales numbers in recent years, but driven by improved operating performance in recent quarters. At the time of the IPO, I noted that the company reported operating earnings of $220 million on $12.8 billion in sales in 2017. Assuming a 5% cost of debt on $2.1 billion in net debt, and working with a 25% tax rate, I pegged earnings power at $86 million, or $0.70 per share. This earnings power and a 4 times leverage ratio made me naturally cautious in the low-$20s.

That caution has proven a bit too conservative as shares obviously had risen to the $30 mark as the $0.70 per share number was a bit too simplistic. Adjusting for compensatory payments, I came up with a $1.15 per share number for 2017, implying that shares traded at a market multiple of 18 times at $21 per share.

This was furthermore complemented by the fact that comparable sales have been growing from Q3 of 2017 onward. Comparable sales growth even hit 2.0% in the first quarter of the year, as I noted that earnings might improve further to >$1.50 per share, for a mere 13-14 times multiple.

No Longer Considering

Trading at $21 on its opening day, I considered taking a small stake based on my estimated 13-14 times earnings multiple. Reasons for not doing so were the elevated leverage ratios, as well as continued and severe underperformance versus much larger peers, even as recent results have been a bit better.

Yet while the valuation was cheap, with Walmart and Costco trading at a premium versus the market, BJ's has a real positioning problem, is simply much smaller, and has much less growth performance. The company has now reported a spectacular 5.0% increase in comparable sales growth for the second quarter, but a full three points can be attributed to higher gasoline prices, with comparable sales otherwise rising by 2 points. To put this number into perspective, it easily lags the performance of the likes of Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart and Costco by as much as 3-4 points.

Total revenues were up by 4.3% to $3.2 billion for the quarter, as adjusted operating profits rose from $78.9 million to $89.7 million. Excluding all the costs associated with the IPO, as well as prepayment penalties on cutting back on debt, the company reported an adjusted earnings number of $0.31, for a $0.51 per share number in the first half of the year. On the back of the solid results the company outlined a guidance, calling for earnings of $1.17-1.24 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $558 million, plus or minus $5 million.

The company furthermore reported a net debt load of $1.92 billion following the offering, for a leverage ratio which has quickly fallen to 3.5 times. While leverage is lower than I originally thought, this is mostly the result of underwriters exercising the greenshoe option.

Staying Cautious, Not Joining The Club

Investors have taken some profits following the second-quarter results, as shares have retreated to $27 per share, for a 22-23 times pro-forma earnings multiple based on the guidance for this year. This remains too steep for me as organic comparable sales growth, that is merchandise sales growth (thus excluding gasoline sales), was flat compared to Q1. This comes as other peers have seen accelerating growth and higher growth rates.

I actually believed that the business might deliver on $1.25-1.50 per share in earnings next year, as I am cutting the midpoint of this estimate a bit following exercising the greenshoe option.

Working with a 15 times multiple, reflective of the high debt and the mediocre performance versus peers, I peg fair entry value at $19-23. I must say that appeal comes from a reasonable valuation rather than a killer operating performance.

