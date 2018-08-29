Qorvo: Strengths Apart From Its Apple Relationship

The adoption of 4G is not fully realized and still has room to expand.

Qorvo's product portfolio and its manufacturing capabilities offer customers a value that is difficult for competitors to replicate.

Once again, the high expectations of both investors and analysts for the future revenue of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) have begun to mount, thanks to the imminent arrival of the new generation of iPhone.

This year, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to launch three new iPhones, all with OLED displays, and offer versions at a lower price than the previous iPhone X. If the company can persuade more customers to update their current devices by offering lower-priced options, this cycle could counteract the disappointing results of the last cycle.

Following the expectations placed on sales of the new iPhone, it is expected for the next quarter that Qorvo reports revenues in the range of $850-860 million, representing an approximate growth of 4% compared to the same period last year.

Although this new cycle for Apple has revived the interest of investors in Qorvo, this company has other strengths that are important to highlight and that could result in significant growth in the long term.

The global adoption of 4G still has room for expansion

Telecommunications operators and government organizations continue to invest in 4G LTE networks, especially in regions such as China, India and Latin America, which seek full coverage by 2020. Likewise, the growing demand for high-bandwidth data services by consumers is forcing telecommunications operators to provide efficient services at lower costs.

For this reason, the global 4G LTE market value is expected to reach approximately $322.77 billion, growing at a compounded annual rate of 38% during the period between 2017 and 2023.

(Source: Extracted from the Investor Day presentation 2018, slide 48)

Given that 4G coverage still has room for expansion, the adoption of 4G smartphones has not been fully realized, leaving ample room for suppliers of radio frequency (RF) components, such as Qorvo, to grow.

An important aspect to consider is that 4G LTE networks are based on a wide variety of wireless spectrum frequencies, more than 40 bands and counting, so RF filters are required for each of these bands in order to accurately capture these wireless signals. We see that in the long term, 4G LTE signals will continue to be assembled from a growing number of different frequencies or bands, so 4G phones will continue to require dozens of filters per device.

However, as LTE networks continue to mature, there will be some pressure on prices from large companies such as Apple, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei towards Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that may partially offset this strong growth.

Extensive package of products and manufacturing capabilities

The rise of 4G LTE smartphones has been exponential in recent years, driving both Qorvo and competing RF companies. Despite this, we believe that only a handful of companies, including Qorvo, have the size, scale and quantity of product depth needed to integrate and supply the hundreds of millions of RF filters needed by smartphone manufacturers.

Likewise, the complexity in the process of smartphone manufacturers has meant that there is not a single firm that monopolizes the manufacture of each filter within each LTE smartphone, so we see Qorvo maintaining a good market share in RF supply going forward.

RF industry leaders like Qorvo have years of experience in design, manufacturing, packaging and testing chips. We consider the manufacturing process to be especially valuable because most RF products are based on ever more specialized materials. It is expected that smartphone manufacturers will continue to build increasingly more advanced 4G LTE phones that will require even more advanced RF content.

At the same time, RF leaders such as Qorvo continue to work closely together with their customers to design and launch new devices. Given the low price of RF filters, we anticipate that smartphone leaders such as Apple and Huawei will continue their relationship with Qorvo. We do not believe that these companies will run the risk of poor-quality connectivity in their devices just to save a few cents on a lower-quality filter with another provider or risk a startup without the size and scale to manufacture and supply hundreds of millions of filters.

Non-mobile markets

Qorvo has been introduced as a supplier of RF chips in other industries, such as wireless infrastructure and military end markets. While we consider that the designs in these segments are less prone to pressure on prices by their customers, these end markets have not boosted the company to stellar profits.

Despite the diversification of the company in these other industries, the future of the company is still linked to smartphones. We hope that its infrastructure and defense products (IDP) segment will become a more relevant source of revenue for Qorvo in the medium term.

Currently, applications in this segment include high-performance defense systems such as:

Radar

Electronic warfare and communication systems

Wi-Fi CPE for home and work

High-speed connectivity in LTE and 5G base stations

Cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport

Automotive connectivity and other IoT

Smart home solutions

Although the outlook for the IDP segment looks promising in the long term, it currently represents a small portion of Qorvo's total revenues.

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported $486 million from its mobile products, representing 70% of total revenues, while the IDP segment delivered $207 million, or 30%. This dependence on the company's mobile products is likely to continue in the short and medium term, until Qorvo penetrates more into this promising market segment.

(Source: Data extracted from filing from the SEC)

Qorvo’s risks

First, a significant concentration of Qorvo's revenues comes from its most important customer, Apple, which for fiscal year 2017 represented 34% of all revenues. It would be a damaging blow for the company if it ever lost an iPhone design cycle.

Second, even if Qorvo maintains its stake with smartphone leaders, technology titans such as Apple and Huawei could exert significant price pressure and request significant volume discounts from the company in the long term.

On the other hand, a high-end smartphone such as the iPhone X uses RF components from different providers, including the fiercest competitors of Qorvo, in order to ensure LTE connectivity through the different LTE bands. Therefore, however unlikely in the short term, we cannot rule out the possibility that the company may be displaced within the design of the iPhone in the future.

Finally, product life cycles in the RF industry are exceptionally short, so a successful Qorvo design may not translate into a steady long-term revenue stream. Overall, the real value of a Qorvo design victory will ultimately depend on the commercial success of its customers' products.

Quick valuation

After strong growth of 16% in the fiscal year 2017 (ending in March 2017) and a soft market that caused a sales decrease of 2% in fiscal year 2018, we project a good rebound for Qorvo with 11% growth in sales in fiscal year 2019. We anticipate the company will gain more RF content in the current iPhone cycle, while continuing to grow in its IDP segment.

QRVO EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

On the other hand, the valuations of the company that have been characterized as cyclical seem to be reaching high levels again, which indicates an anticipation by investors of the new iPhone cycle. This highlights the strong dependence that Qorvo has on the results of Apple.

We believe that the share price does not yet reflect the results and returns of its IDP segment because this is not yet significant compared to the revenue of mobile products. For the time being, we estimate a tight safety margin of 10% in the medium term, depending on the commercial success of the iPhone or expectations of the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.