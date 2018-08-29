Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs

Introduction

In this article, I will make a weekly review of CEFs that invest in senior loans. Considering the risk and return, senior loans are positioned between investment grade corporate bonds and high yield bonds. Usually, they have a floating rate feature and are expected to be less rate-sensitive. In the current market environment of the flattening yield curve, there are many funds that trade at a discount to NAV. The use of leverage in closed-end funds and the fact that they are mostly targeted and used by retail investors make them much more volatile that offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The news

This week three funds declared their distributions: Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund, Inc. (TLI) maintains its distribution for September, October, November as $0.05300 per share; First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund ll (FCT) maintains its distribution for September as $0.0600 per share; First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) maintains its distribution for September as $0.0417.

The Benchmark

Last week the benchmark Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) traded in a narrow range. At the beginning of the week, it went ex-dividend after distribution of $0.08. It opened at $23.02 and finished the week at $23.03.

Along with BKLN, investors may look to the passive index-based Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN). SNLN tracks the MarkitiBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index, which consists of the largest, most liquid-leveraged loans.

These senior loan ETFs offer an opportunity for diversification because they do not have a strong correlation with investment-grade bonds or US Treasuries. One of the reasons for this is that they use the LIBOR rate as a component for the floating rate calculation.

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

At this point, we can see that ACP and BGX have Z-Score 1.70 and 1.50 - that means that they, based on statistic, can be potential sell candidates and we will investigate them further.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table above, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "Buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here; so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

4. Highest Premium

This week the premium of the top two funds - OXLC and ECC - decreased, but as I already mentioned in my previous article I will not consider them as trade candidates for the moment, because they invest in CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligations) and do not report NAV daily. From the other funds of the group there are no short trade candidates because there are no funds with high premium and Z-Score above 1.5.

5. Biggest Discount

Based on the discount we have plenty of funds for this category. Last week I have reviewed Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO). Today, I will add one more to the list of potential long candidates - Nuveen Senior Income (NSL). This fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation by investing primarily in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Below is the credit quality of the fund asset.

The fund has -2.1 Z-Score and trades at a discount to NAV of -11.03%. Below is the 1-year price performance of the fund compared to the NAV.

The chart translated in numbers:

The fund is at its all-time low, as shown in the above table, and the NAV is steady. Taking that, and having in mind the statistical edge that we have with the Z-Score, this could be a probable "Buy" candidate. The fund has 37.24% effective leverage which is above the average for the group, the distribution rate is 6.56% and the fund has a positive coverage ratio of 102.39%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

The average distribution rate on price for all Senior Loan CEFs is 7.03%, if we exclude the collateralized loan obligations funds OXLC and ECC it is 6.55%. Here I have shown the coverage ratio for the sector and the UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) Balance per share. In times with often distribution cuts, it is good to take a look at this metrics. The numbers that I have used are from CEFConnect.com.

The average coverage ratio for the sector is 95.82% (OXLC and ECC are excluded from the calculation) and the average UNII balance per share is $0.02 (OXLC and ECC are excluded from the calculation).

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have three closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero (XFLT), (EFL), (HFRO). The average percent of effective leverage in the sector is about 32.75%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

While some of the senior loan CEFs still look attractive for long trades, do not forget that rising rates will affect the ability of companies to pay their debt. Also, most of these CEFs use leverage and the rising rates will increase their already high expenses. If you try mean reversion trades my advice is to start small and be patient.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/26/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JRO, NSL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.