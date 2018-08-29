Adobe: The Best In This Space

Investment Thesis

The digital communications space has come into favor with the investment community, with many companies in this space now trading at lofty premiums. Furthermore, in spite of an aggressive rally on its share price in the last two years, you may be surprised to hear me say it, but I actually think that in spite of the illusion of trading with a heavy price tag, Adobe (ADBE) is one of the few companies in this sector which is undervalued.

Recent Developments

Adobe's Q2 2018 was noteworthy, with revenue up 24% to $2.2 billion compared with $1.5 billion in the same period a year ago, while its bottom line jumped 63% YoY.

As a brief reminder, Adobe has two main segments, which account for 97% of total revenue, with Adobe's smallest segment, Publishing, accounting for just 3%.

In more detail, Digital Media is Adobe's largest segment, generating approximately 70% of total revenue and provides tools for creating and promoting content. Adobe's newer segment, Digital Experience, accounts for roughly 27% of total revenue and measures digital marketing. Through these two offerings, Adobe seeks to be a one-stop shop solution for making, managing and measuring content for marketers, advertisers, and other groups.

Creative Cloud - Growth At A Strong Clip

Creative Cloud is the driving force behind Adobe's Digital Media segment. Creative Cloud accounted for the majority of Adobe's Digital Media's 28% YoY growth.

Its Creative Cloud is a subscription-based platform which continues to perform astonishingly well and saw its revenue jump from roughly $1.01 billion to $1.30 billion - with this quarter's revenue increases coming from individual, team and enterprise subscription.

Document Cloud - Smaller Growth, Yet Meaningful

Adobe's Document Cloud is smaller than its Creative Cloud Revenue. Nevertheless, its growth of 22% YoY to $243 million certainly helps Adobe's top line start to have a small element of diversification.

Furthermore, significantly, Adobe's Document Cloud business achieved record revenue in Q2 2018. Particularly insightful from this quarter's call was CEO Narayen's comments in the Q&A where he openly stated that he believes that Acrobat's family products are growing into 'emerging markets' and that Adobe is presently solely focused on pushing volume for its products. Later, it will still be able to leverage pricing or ARPU - supplying Adobe with a further lever to pull on downstream.

Financial Health

Adobe runs its operations mighty efficiently. Like most software companies, a large portion of its actual expenses come in the form of stock-based compensation. As such, when calculating Adobe's free cash flow, we need to adjust for its taxes paid on its equity awards. Given that Adobe allocated $240 million to taxes on awards in FY 2017, we would expect this figure to minimally be hitting $250 million in FY 2018. However, seeing how Adobe has already deployed $323 million in H1 2018, we can safely assume that it will exceed its normalized $250 million for FY 2018.

Having said that, while Adobe's SEC filings don't disclose just how much its acquisition of Magento played a role in Adobe's elevated employee equity awards, we can most likely assume that this is a one-off event. Which brings me to free cash flow.

Adobe's capex requirements, including its capitalization of intangibles, reach approximately $230-250 million. Thus, all netted out and we come to FY 2018 estimate of roughly $3.6 billion or approximately $7.35 per share of free cash flow - assuming Adobe continues to conservatively repurchase shares. This leaves Adobe trading at roughly 35X to free cash flow - note, not earnings but free cash flow.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The above table highlights how each peer is trading on a P/Cash Flow multiple. However, unlike some of its peers, particularly Salesforce (CRM), Adobe is not too liberal with its non-cash stock-based compensation. With Adobe, what you see in terms of cash flow is fairly close to what you actually get - there is no significant need for adjustments to its cash flow. However, the same cannot be said about Salesforce.

In other words, given that Adobe carries a rock solid balance sheet with a net cash position of approximately $4.4 billion, it is perhaps unsurprising that Adobe continues to repurchase its share at a strong clip. In fact, CFO Murphy noted on the call that Adobe was looking to deploy $900 million into repurchases over H2 2018, with a further $8 billion to be allocated starting FY 2019 to the end of fiscal 2021 - returning to investors 6.8% over the next 3 and half years.

Takeaway

Adobe is a high free cash flow generative company, with a strong track record of generating stable and predictable free cash flows. Also, with the support from its rock-solid balance sheet, it has an ongoing aggressive share repurchase plan. I argue that in time, Adobe should be rewarded with a higher multiple to free cash flow and that long-term, patient shareholders should benefit.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.