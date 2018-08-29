Gold Miners: Strong Rally Due

Yesterday, we penned a piece on Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM). It was suggested that if we felt bullish on the mining complex, we could have gone long the popular ETFs in this sector such as GDX or GDXJ. This is true in one sense, as ETFs are far more diversified and don't carry any company risk. Suffice to say, if one or a few companies perform poorly from the basket of stocks GDX, for example, has invested in, other high-fliers can take up the mantle, which can push the share price of the ETF forward over time.

The reason we went long NEM, though, was that our stops were closer. In this game, especially in swing plays, we place far more focus on protecting the downside. Better to focus on keeping what we have rather than focus on what we can make.

The direction of the mining complex as a whole is critical to our NEM trade. Therefore, let's go through where we believe miners are heading over the next 1-3 month time frame.

The mining complex has been a difficult sector to trade over the past few years due to how range-bound it has been since the initial part of 2017. From a cycle standpoint, we can start our analysis from what appears to be the bear market bottom in precious metals which occurred in gold in December 2015 and in GDX in January 2016. Since then, GDX has printed the following intermediate cycle lows as well as yearly cycle lows. Yearly cycles only occur when miners print a failed weekly cycle. This rule generally holds through for intermediate (weekly cycles), as invariably at the back end of these cycles, we also witness a failed daily cycle.

So, let's say we push everything forward to the 9th of February, when GDX clearly printed its most recent intermediate cycle low when it reached a low of $20.83. If indeed GDX did bottom on the 16th of August, this would mean that the bottom took place a full 27 weeks after the last intermediate low on the 9th of February. Intermediate cycles in this complex usually last 20+ weeks, so 27 weeks is definitely a stretched cycle. Could we get a lower low? Of course, but the odds are very high that the intermediate low is in given the length of this past cycle.

What we need next is a weekly swing low which would confirm the intermediate low. For that to happen, GDX would need to trade well past $20 a share and take out the highs of 2 weeks ago, as illustrated below.

The gold mining complex also has a 7/8-year cycle. GDX's multi-year lows, which we had in 2008 and again in 2016, are the best buying opportunities for the sheer gains one can realize when buying those bottoms. The problem is that they only come around once is a decade.

However, the next best buying opportunity is the yearly cycle low. Yes, GDX's gains out of its most recent YCL (December 2016) may not have been spectacular like the rally out of its January 2016 lows, but one could still have realized 35%+ gains in the space of 3 months if the bottom was well-timed.

The down action today in the miners could be due to the complex dropping down into a half-cycle low. Traders should not fret, as we still are nowhere near in the timing band for a daily cycle low. We are only on day 9, and daily cycles usually last 20 to 25+ trading days in the mining complex. If we indeed get our weekly and yearly cycle lows, this daily cycle should rightly translate, meaning its highs should be in the latter part of the cycle. If our cycle counts are wrong, our stops will be honored, but the risk/reward play continues to look attractive here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.