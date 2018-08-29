Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Fund With The Highest Coverage Ratio Deserves Attention

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), finished the week in green territory and increased its price by $0.34. Over the past week, the benchmark showed a great performance, which helped to break the resistance levels around $86.20. If the main index manages to keep the trend, then the next target should be the resistance around $86.55. These levels are the highest ones which were reached after the sharp decline at the beginning of the year.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high-yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds, and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.02 bps and the current levels remain one of the lowest for the past decade.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between these two sectors. It is only 0.25 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

As usual several funds announced their regular dividends:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) $0.0265 per common share.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) $0.0455 per common share

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) $0.0885 per common share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) $0.1050 per share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) $0.0699 per common share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I am sorting the table by the lowest one year Z-score, my aim is to find the most statistically undervalued CEFs from the sector. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period.

Most of the funds from the sector have increased their prices over the past week. Respectively, this fact influenced their statistical characteristic and the lowest Z-score which we find is only -1.10 points. So, at that point, we could not say that we observe some statistical edge in these funds. Nevertheless, we still have many funds traded at a discount.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -0.29 point. A week ago the average Z-score was -0.43 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we are sorting the funds by the highest Z-score. It is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds, which are statistically overpriced. I am not really interested in the participants because most of them do not provide us with any statistical reason to review them or are still traded at a discount.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we discussed, the prices of the funds went up and they have slightly decreased their discounts on a weekly basis. My opinion is that the current period is still favorable to extend your portfolio with potential "Buy" candidates. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEMKT:NHS) is one of the funds which I follow. It has one of the highest discounts and its Z-score is among the lowest.

The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -8.35%. Last week the average spread between prices and net asset values was -8.49%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Even with the uptick in the prices in the sector, the situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task and the observation above proves it. Definitely, the current period even restricts us to choose a hedging reaction of the long positions. Lack of funds which trade at a premium and no statistical reason to short them.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, the average return for the past five years is 6.32% for the sector. In this table, you can see the CEFs from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. We might find reasonable "Buy" candidates among them if we combine the return, the discount with a statistical edge as "Buy" signals.

A fund which caught my eye is New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB). This closed-end fund is trading at 12.15% discount, its Z-score is -0.90 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, we have the closed-end funds with the lowest return on net asset value. If you are not a fan of the leveraged funds you may decide to review the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO). It has an attractive discount and is one of the two funds which are non-leveraged.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.87% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.21%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for this sector is 24.70%.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH). The fund has a discount of 10% which is a good reason to review it. I consider as important factors the positive coverage ratio and UNII balance of the fund.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

It does not have one of the lowest Z-scores but is still relatively good compared to the average Z-score of the sector. Compared to its peers, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund seems undervalued.

Source: CEFdata.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

The fund has an average daily volume of 65,000 shares per day, so you do not need to worry about its liquidity. Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 80.6% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is mainly comprised of "Debt - Corporate" sector.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

We do have a yield on the price of 8.32% and a yield on the net asset value of 7.49%. The current distribution is $0.1000 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

As a hedging reaction, here we can use Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH). As you see, over the past year, its net asset values tend to move together but we observe a price deviation.

Source: Ycharts, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discount and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, IVH can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/26/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.