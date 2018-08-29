I Doubled Down On This Crown Jewel REIT

I want to own the Tiffany REIT, at a discount.

As I gazed at the iconic diamond I began thinking to myself, “wouldn’t it be nice to own a building leased to Tiffany?"

As I walked through the store I could not help but gaze at the crown jewel 128.54 carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

Last week I was in New York City and I decided to walk over to Tiffany (NYSE:TIF).

Don’t worry, I didn’t win the lottery. I was just going to take a peep inside the 10-story, 124,000-square-foot-building at 727 Fifth Avenue (at East 57th) that houses the retail store (45,000 square feet) and offices.

According to The New York Post, Tiffany signed a sublease with SL Green (SLG) and Jeff Sutton, as they took over Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) lease beside the Trump Tower building (owned by The Trump Organization).

Nike has moved to 650 Fifth Avenue and Tiffany plans to relocate temporarily until the luxury jewelry chain upfits the flagship at a cost estimated to be around $250 million.

Tiffany opened the Fifth Avenue store in 1940 and according to Bloomberg, the trophy store accounts for around 10% of Tiffany’s sales.

According to Yahoo Finance, “in 1837 Charles Lewis Tiffany founded Tiffany’s in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then the company has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.”

As I walked through the store I could not help but gaze at the crown jewel 128.54 carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond, the world’s second-largest diamond in the world (owned by Tiffany since 1878). The Tiffany Yellow has been on display in the diamond company’s flagship New York store for over 70 years. It was mounted in its current “bird on a rock” setting in 1995.

Photo Source

As I gazed at the iconic diamond I began thinking to myself, “wouldn’t it be nice to own a building leased to Tiffany?” I’m not much of a jewelry expert, but I do know that if Tiffany can easily “double down” on its New York City real estate, then the company is well-positioned to pay rent to landlords.

A light went off. I have already doubled down… and I am already a landlord to Tiffany – indirectly. Let me explain.

Photo Source

Taubman is the Crème De La Crème

Back in April 2018 I wrote an article titled Taubman Centers Is The 'Creme De La Creme.' As I explained,

Taubman’s long-standing focus on QUALITY is the foundation of the company and this is the primary differentiator that separates the best from the rest.”

To validate that point, Taubman Centers (TCO) is a landlord to many of the highest quality retailers, including Tiffany. In fact, Taubman’s success has been its unique-to-market tenant base that includes high-end brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Restoration Hardware, Forever 21, J.Lindeberg, and Ben Sherman.

Taubman continues to lead the sector with innovation and adaptation, alongside the new retail landscape. As seen below, the company is well-positioned to succeed in an evolving retail environment:

Taubman is the highest-quality mall operator in the peer group, as evidenced by the company’s superior collection of brands that attract both customers and retailers. Anchors are a critical factor in assessing mall quality; strong anchors attract both retailers and customers. Taubman’s portfolio is well-positioned, containing the largest concentration of high quality anchors.

Note: I have highlighted in green the 12 Tiffany locations leased by TCO.

Over the last 10 years, Taubman has proactively increased the footprint of new retailers throughout its portfolio, replacing formerly prominent tenants. The information below highlights a sample of tenants indicative of change within Taubman’s tenant base over the last 10 years. Tenant vacancies have been an opportunity to lead the transition from a traditional tenant mix:

The Importance of Owning ‘A Malls’

The evolution of Taubman’s tenant mix has contributed to its sales growth over the last decade. Market revenue per available foot growth describes the change in rent per square foot after accounting for occupancy. Increasing growth indicates either rent per square foot, occupancy, or both are increasing. ‘A malls’ are expected to remain the beneficiaries of incremental demand for space and have higher rent negotiating power.

As viewed below, TCO’s assets are in the top tier of their respective markets:

Taubman is the highest-quality mall operator in the peer group, as evidenced by the snapshot below, unparalleled anchor quality drives mall visitation:

Taubman focuses on owning, operating and developing the best malls that have yielded industry-leading results – the portfolio of malls is the most productive among its peers. On the Q2-18 earnings call, TCO's CEO Bobby Taubman said,

Luxury sales were also very strong, led by Gucci who just reported a 40% sales increase for the first half and was even better in our portfolio. Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry and Tiffany were also very strong. Many of these tenants are expanding in our portfolios today.”

Unlocking The Value

One key differentiator for Taubman is the fact that the company is a mall developer, and over the last 15 years, the REIT has invested in over $3 billion of projects. As a result, it has created in excess of $4 billion in value.

Taubman is one of the few regional mall developers that possess a full set of development capabilities internally.

One example is Beverly Center in Los Angeles where Taubman is completing a transformative opportunity for comprehensive renovation, touching every aspect, of a key strategic asset. The company is completely remodeling the interiors, exteriors and parking deck with a design by world renowned architect, Massimiliano Fuksas.

The projected returns are 3.0% to 4.0% at stabilization in 2020 with a 10-year Unlevered IRR in excess of 10.0%, terminal year 2025. The cost is ~$500 million and the targeted Completion Date: Holiday 2018. The snapshot below provides an illustration of “full renovation” vs. “no renovation.” Taubman is obviously viewing this asset as a long-term hold that is expected to generate steady returns over the next decade:

On the Q2-18 earnings call, TCO’s CEO Bobby Taubman explained,

“At Beverly Center in Los Angeles, we’re seeing materially improved traffic and sales productivity. The project has clearly been embraced by shoppers and by the retail community. Even with a still unfinished project, sales per square foot is growing double digits. As this trend continues, sales will reach historic peak levels this year. The project remains on schedule and on budget. We’re looking forward to celebrating our reopening event, November 1st.”

Unlocking The Asian Secrets

In Asia, Taubman is pursuing a strategy of seeking strategic partners to jointly develop high-quality malls in the company's areas of focus. Taubman Asia is engaged in projects that leverage the REIT's strong retail, planning, design, and operational capabilities.

Taubman currently has two joint venture developments with Wangfujing Group Co. Ltd., one of China's largest department store chains, and another with Shinsegae Group, South Korea's largest retailer. All three are open and the company celebrated the grand opening of CityOn.Xi'an, Taubman's first ground-up development in China.

On the Q2-18 earnings call, TCO’s CEO Bobby Taubman explained,

The strong momentum of our centers continues. Total sales at our three (Asian) assets, combined were up nearly 20% in the quarter. Sales per square foot in our comparable centers, Xi'an and Hanam increased 16.5% and are up 21% year-to-date. In Zhengzhou, sales growth was very robust with sales per square foot up 30% in its first comparable period since its opening in March of 2017. At all three assets, though occupancy is effectively a 100%, we continue to improve productivity and merchandising. We are actively replacing lower volume tenants with more-productive retailers at substantially better lease terms. Starfield Hanam continues to thrive as one of the world rate retail assets. Nearly 1 million square feet of the 1.7 million square feet is in line space. It remains fully occupied with nearly 300 tenants including 35 luxury brands and cutting-edge food and entertainment venue. On our fourth quarter earnings call, we mentioned the total sales at the center exceeded $725 million in its first year, making it one of the most productive centers anywhere. Sales have grown strongly in 2018, and are now $835 million, for the trailing 12 months $110 million more.”

As we’ve indicated, building upon our success in Korea, we have been exploring opportunities to invest in additional projects with our partner, Shinsegae. We’re pleased to announce that we’ve committed to our next project there, which is our fourth in Asia. Together with Shinsegae, we will be building a 1.1 million square foot shopping center in Anseong, a high-growth city in the Greater Seoul Metropolitan Area. The site of Starfield is at the southern end of Gyeonggi province, bordering two other provinces and will draw from four major cities including Anseong and Pyeongtaek.”

On the newest deal TCO expects to own 24.5% of the center, making the company’s anticipated investment $140 to $150 million. TCI is also expecting a 6.25% to 6.75% unlevered after-tax return at stabilization and a 10-year unlevered IRR of around 12% before fees and promotes.

The Disciplined Balance Sheet

TCO’s balance sheet remains in good shape, and on a forward basis, the company’s debt-to-ratio, which is currently at around 8x, will naturally delever back toward the target range of 6 to 8x.

Taubman has extremely attractive, stable, high-quality assets that allow for financing at the best rates with extended maturities. One key differentiator for Taubman is the company's balance sheet, an icon of operational excellence, as the mall REIT has successfully orchestrated a showcase of prudent financial management.

The balance sheet is a key competitive advantage of the business and one reason that the company has maintained a very stable and reliable dividend history (more on that below). The balance sheet is solid. At quarter-end, Taubman had limited debt maturities.

During Q2-18, the company completed the refinancing of Fair Oaks Mall, the 50% owned joint venture in the Washington, D.C., area. The new $260 million non-recourse loan is five years and bears interest at a fixed rate of 5.32%. Proceeds were used to pay off the previous $259 million loan.

During the quarter, TCO also extended its $65 million working capital line of credit, the key terms of the facility are unchanged.

In July, TCO extended the construction loan on International Market Place in Hawaii for 90 days to November 2018, as it finalizes the longer term financing.

Along with the extension, the company paid down the loan by approximately $45 million, bringing the principal balance to $250 million. The company expects to complete a new $250 million financing in August. The new loan is expected to be three years with two one-year extension options at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.15%.

Once the International Market Place refinancing is complete, the only remaining maturity this year is a Green Hills loan, which has two one-year extension options. TCO intends to extend the loan after December 2018 maturity as the redevelopment project continues in the second quarter of next year.

The Latest Earnings Results

TCO’s FFO per share for Q2-18 was $0.92, and this result included the change in fair market value of the company’s Simon Property Group (SPG) common shares which had a $0.105 favorable impact this quarter. Adjusting for this item, along with $0.055 of shareholder activism costs, resulted in AFFO per share of $0.87, down $0.05 compared to last year.

With solid year-to-date results, TCO increased the comp center NOI growth guidance range to 3% to 4% for the year, up 100 basis points. The company also narrowed the AFFO guidance range by $0.02 at both ends. The new range is $3.74 to $3.84.

Comparable-center NOI, excluding lease cancellation income, rose 3.5%; including such income, comparable-center NOI was up 1.7%. Ending occupancy in comparable centers was 92.2%, down 1.1% from a year ago. TCO still sees occupancy at 95% at year-end.

Land & Buildings, But Not Malls

Land & Buildings may know a few things about real estate, but clearly the activist has no roots in the Mall sector. The company continues to distort the truth and advance a proposal that would be dilutive to common shareholders. Jonathan Litt (owner of Land & Buildings) has spent over 24 years “failing to understand the Taubman” story.

Just for the record:

Litt has misrepresented the facts to distort reality to advance his self-serving campaign…

But wait a minute… maybe I should thank Mr. Litt, and perhaps double-down, just like Tiffany in New York City. After all,

TCO’s performance in the top 10 th percentile of REITs over the last 20 years

percentile of REITs over the last 20 years TCO’s long-standing focus on best-in-class, dynamic retail destination centers

TCO is positioned to realize significant value from recent development projects as they stabilize

TCO has a strong and experienced board, including recent additions and creation of Lead Director role

TCO’s family is fully aligned with shareholders and has long maintained a ~30% interest in the REIT

TCO has seen a $4bn Increase in Equity Market Cap Since the IPO.

Here’s how TCO has performed vs. the Mall REIT peers:

Compare TCO’s historical dividend performance, a fundamental driver for shareholder value:

Consider the current dividend yield:

As viewed below, TCO traded 5% below the company’s 4-year historical P/FO valuation:

Here’s how TCO has performed YTD:

As you can see, TCO is forecasted to grow FFO/share by ~5% in 2018 and 2019:

Before concluding, consider other analysts' insights:

In summary: As I sat inside of Tiffany gazing at the 128-carat diamond, I thought to myself,

I want to own the Tiffany REIT, at a discount.”

Without any hesitation, I knew that Taubman was the answer, and I immediately decided to spend a few hours writing this article before pulling the trigger. I already have a decent number of shares invested in the company, but like a diamond, I know that in 5 or 10 years the market will reflect the value of the enterprise.

Yup, I’m maintaining a Buy on Taubman Centers, and the next time I am in Tiffany's Fifth Avenue store I’ll reflect on the quality of rent checks that are helping me sleep well at night. Glad I doubled down on this crown jewel REIT.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and TCO Investor Presentation

Other REITs mentioned: SPG, SKT, PEI, MAC, GGP, WPG, and CBL.

