Reviewing L Brands' Q2 - The Second Cut Is Deeper

Since last year’s retailpocalypse bounce, retail names haven’t really come back on my radar. But the latest L Brands (LB) thwacking post-2Q got me looking a lot more closely. At ~11x forward PE post the guidance cut, the stock isn’t optically dirt cheap – in fact, it trades in line with most challenged retailers. But LB’s brand portfolio of “category killers” skews toward the aspirational and thus is more Amazon-proof and commands a premium. Plus, the SOTP bull case (buy BBW, get VS for free) makes a lot more sense at these levels than before, so I like LB at these levels.

Big Guidance Cut

Although 2Q EPS of 36c came in slightly above guidance of 30-35c, the big disappointment came from the lowered guidance (down to ~$2.45-$2.70 vs prior $2.70-$3.00). Now, this led to a wave of downgrades not only because this was the second guidance cut in as many quarters, but also considering LB’s prior reputation as a top guidance predictor and beater. Sell-siders clearly took this as a negative signal at VS and PINK, with questions posed around the sustainability of BBW’s outperformance.

Headline margins were down at both gross and EBIT level - 2Q gross margin declined -180 bps to 35.5%, driven entirely by merchandise margin, while SG&A grew +14.3%, pressuring margins at the EBIT level (-330 bps). Of the SG&A drivers, $104M was driven by wage investments, ~$25M from the Angel credit card revenue reclassification, and higher store selling costs. VS was the most pressured segment, with margins declining 450 bps.

Wait and See Mode at VS

VS unsurprisingly remained troubled in 2Q with elevated promotions to rebuild the active customer file not resulting in any meaningful comp improvement. Per the 2Q call, the comp decline was driven by a decline in bras, partially offset by growth in panties & sleepwear with the merch margin decline across all categories. And with total comps for July down 4% against easy compares (-10% LY), things aren’t looking good at VS.

The bearish takeaway post-2Q and the guide down is that VS’s elevated inventory is likely to continue into 2H. While there is still growth at VS and signs of traction with younger customers, the drawback is that average spend remains lower with the solution currently to build basket size through ancillary categories like sleep (which management will be investing and expanding on going into the Fall).

Investors hoping for a quick VS turnaround may have capitulated post-2Q as anticipated improvements (greater newness in assortment + anniversary bralette headwinds + improvement in PINK loungewear) did not materialize. Weakness in VS’s core bra franchises (Body by Victoria + Very Sexy) more than offset improvements (Sexy Illusions + T-Shirt Bras), beauty and sleep.

Perhaps the most worrying part of the VS result was PINK’s performance (down MSD), driven by declines in lingerie and loungewear. Merchandise margins were down at PINK as well with the promo outlook expected to be helped in August by PINK Friday’s promo-driven sales. Also notable was the exit of swim at PINK (follows VS’ swim exit – perceived by many to be a mistake) as well as a change in leadership with a retiring Denise Landman to be replaced by BBW’s Amy Hauk. With Amy starting in October, 4Q18 will likely be a transition, while 1Q19 onward will be scrutinized for potential improvements.

BBW and International Offset

BBW comped well with +10% 2Q comp on top of +6% last year. With operating income up 8%, BBW is now ~75% of LB’s EBIT, despite margins declining ~70 bps on mix shift (ecommerce shipping & handling costs are booked in merchandise margin). Management guided for ~640 stores by year-end in the new concept (shop-in-shop or side-by-side). That’s positive for comps as remodeled stores that included White Barn Candle typically showed a significant top-line lift (~25% per ’15 Analyst Day).

International sales grew ~28% with strength in all segments except the UK (which remains challenged). 21 net new stores were opened to end Q2 with 719 – China now has 10 full assortment stores and 28 VSBA stores, including the HK flagship.

Final Take

Overall, poor quarter with even worse guidance - the ~10% EPS cut was swiftly met with a multiple de-rating in addition to the earnings cut, bringing the stock down to 52-week lows. But as I said, LB’s brand portfolio of “category killers” skews toward the aspirational and thus is more Amazon-proof and commands a premium. Plus, the SOTP bull case (buy BBW, get VS for free) makes a lot more sense at these levels than before, so I like LB here.

