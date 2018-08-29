In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a few extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking, and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.
This week:
1. Global PMI vs. bond yields - why bond yields have stopped going up
2. Bond yield seasonality - why bond yields might even head lower from here
3. Global trade indicators - what's going on with global trade (mixed signals)
4. Cross asset volatility - a slumbering giant begins to awaken...
5. China A shares PE ratio valuation - Chinese stocks are cheap again
