Seeing mixed but positive signals in the global trade indicators, and a possible awakening in cross asset volatility.

Bond yields have stalled as the global PMI has rolled over, and seasonality points to possible downside for US 10 year treasury yields.

In this video, we run through the free weekly email newsletter "The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a few extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking, and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week:

1. Global PMI vs. bond yields - why bond yields have stopped going up

2. Bond yield seasonality - why bond yields might even head lower from here

3. Global trade indicators - what's going on with global trade (mixed signals)

4. Cross asset volatility - a slumbering giant begins to awaken...

5. China A shares PE ratio valuation - Chinese stocks are cheap again

