Blood In The Streets: This Safe 9% Yield From CBL Is A Conviction Buy

CBL Properties (CBL) is a B mall real estate investment trust (‘REIT’) which is widely known as a deep value contrarian play against the “death of the mall” thesis. Their continuing disappointing results have led to investment options all across their capital structures to pose very interesting risk-reward profiles. Warning: this article will discuss bonds but don’t run away just yet - at the right price bonds could be just as exciting as stocks! At a 9% yield, I am aggressively buying the senior unsecured bonds, and in this article I explain exactly why.

Another Disappointing Quarter

In their latest quarter CBL saw continued weakness in leasing spreads at high negative single digit rates, portfolio occupancy decline from 91.6% to 91.1%, same center net operating income (‘NOI’) drop 6.9%, and funds from operations (‘FFO’) drop 8% (13.7% for the year). These are very poor results that can not be blamed on a poor economy as GDP continues to grow strongly. Their portfolio of lower quality malls continues to outperform as investors continue to wait patiently for their redevelopments to bear fruit.

Blood In The Streets

In spite of the disappointing results, surely at some point, it must be priced in, right? CBL has seen a very rocky slide:

(Ycharts)

Assuming NOI drops 7% from $672 million in 2017 to $625 million, CBL at recent prices of $4.50 trades at an implied cap rate of 10%:

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 10-K)

Furthermore, CBL trades at 2.57 times the midpoint of guidance for 2018 FFO and at a 17.8% dividend yield. That’s dirt cheap no matter which way you slice it.

It’s not only the common stock which has been hit. The preferred stock, after seeing a small rally earlier this year, has dropped back down to a double digit yield:

(MarketWatch)

The senior unsecured bonds have even dropped considerably. While they have traditionally traded very close to par, they are now in deep “junk bond” territory with yields north of 9%:

(Finra-Morningstar)

Some Good News

As investors may know, CBL has been struggling with the large amount of Bon-Ton bankruptcies. The sudden bankruptcies pose a challenge as these spaces must be filled, both to maintain the drawing power of their properties as well as to avoid penalties due to co-tenancies. I should point out some good news that readers may be interested to know about. On the conference call management indicated that they have had some success finding replacements for Bon-Ton, including signing two casino operators, namely the Cordish Companies and Greenwood Gaming to fill the space at their West Moreland Mall. This marks the first time they have brought in a casino operator and should definitely be viewed positively as casinos bring a combination of gaming, entertainment, and dining to the location. The West Moreland Mall was listed as a Tier 1 asset, and readers have reasons to be hopeful that this move might lead to a significant reversal in sales psf trends at the property. Furthermore, this is just one example of the creative steps that management is taking to address the very real danger of extinction due to e-commerce. I mean, who would have thought that casinos would ever find themselves at mall properties? I am hopeful that CBL will identify other opportunities to bring in such creative operators.

Some Quick Math

While I currently do not have any rating on the common stock, it is worthwhile to do some quick math to understand potential valuations even in a “doomsday” scenario.

As listed in their latest quarterly release, CBL has seen leasing spreads of about negative 10% for 2018:

(2018 Q2 Supplemental)

In 2017 CBL had about $650 million in rent revenues, $927 million in total revenues, and $373 million in FFO. If we were to extrapolate and assume a worst case scenario that their entire portfolio needs to go through a 20% rent reduction (which is extremely pessimistic), and assume tenant reimbursements drop by the same amount, then we would see a $185 million reduction in revenues and about a 50% drop in FFO. This is catastrophic… but with the common stock trading at 2.19 times trailing FFO, this would imply a new FFO multiple of 4.15, which continues to be cheap. As such, I can definitely see the argument for an investment in the common stock.

I, however, want to focus instead on the other investment options in the capital structure because these too offer very interesting risk-reward profiles.

Bonds, Why? A Quick Overview

First, though, I give a quick overview of bonds as I suspect many readers are only accustomed to trading equities.

Bonds trade higher on the capital structure than both preferred stock and common stock, meaning that all interest payments must be made prior to all stock dividends. Furthermore, in a liquidation scenario, bonds have first claim on assets. This means that if the stock has any value whatsoever, then the bonds would maintain 100% value.

Bonds trade in increments of $1,000. Thus if the quoted price of a bond is currently at $84, then the minimum purchase one could make is 1 bond for $840.

Bonds have a maturity date, which is the day which the company must redeem the bonds for their full principal amount. Bonds also have a call date which is the earliest time the company is allowed to redeem the bonds early. (Bonus: This is the meaning behind the “yield to worst” line item, which differs from yield to maturity (discussed below) when the bond trades above par and is callable.)

The “yield to maturity,” or YTM, is the maximum annual potential upside if the bond is held to maturity. This yield includes both coupon payments and return of principal.

Bonds typically pay interest semi-annually and there is accrued interest. This means that when you purchase a bond, you will have to effectively split the first interest payment you receive with the previous owner, based on a proportion of how long you owned the bond prior to the payment.

Bonds tend to trade with significantly lower liquidity than stocks and as such investors are forced to use limit orders.

Bond prices vary from broker to broker as each broker is allowed to offer bonds at their own determined price. This means that readers are suggested to compare prices between brokers. I personally have found Fidelity to have very competitive prices.

How To Buy Bonds

Contrary to what many think, the process of trading bonds is actually very simple - it is little different than executing a stock limit order. You will need the CUSIP which will take the place of the stock ticker, and go to the “fixed income” or “bond” area of the brokerage site. The hardest part really is just taking the extra time to compare prices between brokerages - though to many, the differences would not be so big for it to matter anyway.

The Bond In Question

While I am still positive on the preferred stock, the recent decline in the bonds has led the yield spread to drop to 1%. This means that comparatively, I like the bonds much more as they offer vastly less risk for almost the same yield. While all the senior unsecured bonds are attractively priced, the bond I am most excited about is the senior unsecured issue due December 1st, 2023. The bond’s CUSIP is 12505JAA1. The bond was issued at an interest rate of 5.25% and is callable starting September 1, 2023. The bond currently is rated BA1 and BB+ from Moody’s and S&P, respectively. The bond recently traded hands at around $84.25 for a YTM around 9.07%. In particular, it is this high 9% yield and short 5 year maturity which makes this bond so attractive.

Welcome To The Dark Side

When you invest higher in the capital structure, you tend to react differently to “bad” news than common shareholders.

Management mentioned the following on the conference call which explained very clearly that they wish to cut the dividend in 2019:

“So we just wanted to make sure that the market realizes, we're going to look at it and also that if we can reduce the dividend and use those funds to fund the redevelopments to reduce debt, that is our most efficient source of capital and we'll take advantage of that opportunity to do so.”

While this may be discouraging for those holding the common stock, it is absolutely great news for bond holders. Why? Every dollar not given to the common shareholder is a dollar that can go to credit enhancing initiatives such as capital expenditures or deleveraging. It sounds weird to say, but bond holders would like nothing else more than a complete cut to the common dividend - I should note that I do not believe this will happen anytime soon.

Another interesting point to discuss is that this bond comes with covenants as seen below:

(2018 Q2 Supplemental)

Whereas these covenants pose potential issues to the common shareholder as they may require CBL to make concessions in order to remain in compliance, the covenants are very useful in the eyes of the bond holder because they help to make sure that management maintains solid coverage ratios of the bonds. This helps ensure that bond coverage remains strong far before any bankruptcy. They help to prevent management from doing things that might generate shareholder value at the expense of credit quality (and the bond holder).

Why The Bonds Are “Good Money”

Now we must answer an important question: why isn’t this just a no-good junk bond?

Long time shareholders of CBL know that management has worked hard to manage their leverage ratios. Prior to 2017, CBL had solid investment grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P, and had been doing a good job in increasing interest coverage and reducing debt/EBITDA:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

With about $4.7 billion in total debt, management indicated that they currently have a net debt/ EBITDA multiple of 6.9 times, and that they anticipate this to trend lower as they continue to reduce leverage and offline projects come online. While 6.9 times is not particularly low, it is however reasonable as compared to REIT peers. It is encouraging that management has shown a strong commitment to trying to maintain their credit quality.

The bonds are well supported with 2.23 times fixed charge coverage by free cash flow (as defined by FFO minus capital expenditures, in 000’s):

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 10-K)

It has admittedly trended lower the past few years but even at 2.23 times this is very healthy and I believe management will maintain healthy ratios largely in part through their deleveraging program. I should note that even in the doomsday scenario outlined above (with complete 20% reduction in revenues), CBL would still cover fixed charges by 1.39 times.

Lastly, it is important to note that CBL is currently paying $159.5 million in common dividends. Even if things were to go very bad, CBL can cut this dividend and use that extra cash flow for more aggressive deleveraging and redevelopment spend.

Note that I have not included an analysis based on asset coverage because real estate assets, especially mall properties which tend to be larger in value, are white illiquid and would be difficult to auction off in a liquidation scenario.

Relative Valuation

In spite of interest rates rising slightly the past year, treasuries remain very low. The 9% yield represents an outsized 6% yield spread as compared to the 10 year treasury. Furthermore, as compared with other high yield bonds, this issue is also very attractive. The iShares iBoxx High Yield ETF (HYG) recently had a 5.92% yield and 4.66 year average maturity. The SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) recently had a 6.06% yield. As we saw above, the credit quality at CBL is actually quite strong and does not appear deserving of a 9% distressed yield. This 9% yield is even high enough to potentially beat the stock market! I anticipate that Wall Street will not leave these bonds mispriced for long, and thus the returns are likely to be frontloaded, allowing investors to capture higher annualized returns. I have shown below the approximate projected returns depending on which year the bond sees a revaluation to a 7% YTM, which would still be a dramatic discount to the high yield bond index:

(Chart by Author)

Clearly, the annual rate of return is higher the earlier the revaluation happens. In this manner, the bond is able to deliver real “equity-alpha” returns at a much lower risk profile.

Management Won’t Sink Their Own Ship

While bonds inherently have more safety in a bankruptcy scenario, I definitely am not entering this bond position expecting or hoping for such a thing - this isn’t quite priced for that yet. Looking at their proxy statement, I believe that a bankruptcy is highly unlikely as insiders own a tremendous amount of common stock:

(2017 Proxy)

I find is highly unlikely that management would be willing to let $100 million (based on 23 million shares) in net worth go to zero - and this statement alone suggests that the bonds should be “good money” as CBL is likely to do everything in their power to either pay off the debt completely, or refinance to a later maturity (which still involves paying it off).

Risks

The bonds are likely to react closely with the common stock, despite being higher in the capital structure. Because the common stock may see more pain before reward, this means that bond holders must be prepared for greater than usual volatility.

Continuing on the previous point, because bonds trade with less liquidity than stocks, bond holders may find it difficult to exit positions quickly should they change their mind about the investment. As a reminder, readers are advised to do their own careful due diligence before making any investment.

In a rising interest rate environment, or if CBL continues to see poor operating results, then they may see rising interest costs. This would lower their fixed charge coverage and potentially impede their redevelopment program. Furthermore, the bonds would theoretically become less valuable in such an environment. The short 5 year maturity of these bonds, however, help protect investors, not to mention the already high yields. Furthermore, due to the high level of insider ownership, I believe that management is very likely to simply issue new unsecured bonds at higher interest rates if necessary (repaying these bonds in full) rather than take the company to bankruptcy at maturity.

Conclusion

The pessimism over CBL’s financial results has led to their senior unsecured bonds due 2023 to be materially mispriced at a 9% YTM. I anticipate the bond to be revalued to a 7% YTM within the next year or two, implying an IRR between 11% to 14.5%. CBL continues to have strong credit quality and the financial covenants help ensure that this remains the case. Whereas the common stock may experience significant volatility should management really cut the dividend in 2019, the bonds will continue to pay interest in full barring bankruptcy. I believe that the high yield misprices the rather low risk that the bond presents. As such, I am aggressively buying and wait patiently for Wall Street to correct its mistake.

(Tipranks: no rating - the only recommendation is for bonds.)

