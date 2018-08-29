Despite Competitive Issues, J.C. Penney Bonds Due 2020 Look Very Attractive

However, the 5.65% bonds due in June 2020 trade for less than 89 cents on the dollar.

It does not take a lot of analysis to determine that J.C. Penney (JCP) is having a hard time turning around its retail operations, especially with a high debt load. Here is a summary of recent years' financials:

While it is certainly possible that the company struggles to avoid a fate similar to fellow department store Sears Holdings (SHLD), such a downward spiral is likely more like a 5-10 years phenomenon, if it happens at all. Unlike Sears, JCP is not bleeding cash currently, and while they have north of $4 billion of debt, versus $12 billion in annual revenue (a high proportion for a retailer), most of that debt comes due between 2022 and 2097:

This debt schedule is important because JCP's 5.65% bonds that mature in June 2020 are currently trading below 89 cents on the dollar (a stunning 13.45% yield to maturity), as the sub-$2 stock price scares many into thinking bankruptcy is imminent.

JCP data by YCharts

From a bond investor perspective, however, the odds of default over the next two years are quite low. As of the end of the second quarter, JCP had $182 million of cash in the bank and has yet to benefit from the high point of cash flow for the year (the holiday season). With no debt maturities remaining in 2018 and just $50 million in 2019, before the remaining $110 million of the June 2020 bonds mature, the shorter dated bonds appear very attractively priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long the June 2020 JCP 5.65% bonds