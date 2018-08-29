Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs: Slow But Steady Trend In The Sector

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

In brief, it was a very calm week for the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB). Over the past five days, the main benchmark increased its price only by $0.05. The more important fact here is that it left another positive week behind, and since the end of the April, we do observe a slow but stable recovery.

The main index stays close to $109.40. It is the highest close price for the year since the sinking in January. If the prices of the funds in the sector continue their recent tendency to go up, it will not be surprising at all to see a new high for the current year.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Of course, the changes in the Treasury yield are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participant pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields. Currently, the US 10-year Treasury yield is not in a dangerous zone and remains below the level of 3%. Nevertheless, we need to be cautious as the U.S. economy continues to strengthen and the Federal Reserve plans for "further, gradual" interest rate hikes.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether Muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they can find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of Muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.40 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%

Source: CEFConnect.com

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly distributions:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSEMKT:SBI) - $0.0295

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) - $0.0255

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP) - $0.0575

Western Asset Managed Municipals Portfolio (NYSE:MMU) - $0.0580

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:MTT) - $0.0790

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AKP) - $0.0421

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) - $0.0458

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our review is starting with the Z-score indicator. It is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. My purpose here is to find statistically undervalued funds in the sector.

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is -0.52 point. On a weekly basis, we do not observe any significant changes in the average Z-score of Munis.

The participant of our ranking which caught my attention is the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). The fund is taking the third position after a $0.12 decline in its price over the past week. Currently, its Z-score is -2.00 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, sorting the funds by the highest Z-score in order to find "Sell" candidates. Even with a statistical edge, a factor which raises a red flag for me is if they are still traded at discount. Therefore, I am looking for funds which are traded at a premium and have a reasonable Z-score.

Over the past week, the Alliance California Municipal Income Fund increased its price by $0.27. The unusual movement is the reason why this fund is taking the first position of the ranking. Currently, it is still traded at a discount, so I cannot say I am interested to review it as a potential "Sell" candidate. Just a reminder, on Friday, the fund announced its distribution rate and released its monthly portfolio update.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Alliance California Municipal Income Fund

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -8.07%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -8.00%. This number comes to prove that the period provides many opportunities to buy funds at a significant discount.

We have a new leader of this ranking. The Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBW) has increased its discount by 0.21 bps and is taking the gold medal. As you notice, the fund is armed with a Z-score of -1.30 points. My personal opinion is that NBW is undervalued compared to its peers.

Source: CEFdata.com, Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Once again, many of them seem undervalued, but you need to be careful with PIMCO funds. The market pays a premium for them on a regular basis. The five-year chart below only proves that. Nevertheless, I think you can use the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) as hedging reaction of your long position in the Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Source: CEFConnect.com, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Source: YCharts, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. Only the Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) has a return of more than 12% for the period. It does not provide us with a statistical edge, but you may decide to include it in your portfolio based on this satisfying return. Additionally, I consider as an opportunity for us that the fund is traded at a discount. As you can see from the chart below, such a discount was unusual in the past.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average distribution rate of the sector is 4.64%. All of the above funds are with a yield on price above the average.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.20 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

The iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF recovered its price over the past months, but the renewed bets on a stronger economy and higher inflation could affect the prices in the sector. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/26/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NBW, PCK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.