Nektar Therapeutics Offers A High-Potential But Controversial Pipeline

Nektar shares seem a little pricey now, but there is significant value upside if positive clinical read-outs support higher approval odds for the oncology and anti-inflammatory pipeline.

NKTR-181 could be a blockbuster if the market is willing to accept an effective opioid painkiller with less risk of abuse.

NKTR-214 may not be the mega-blockbuster some were projecting, but over $10 billion in revenue could still be in play if pivotal studies show a meaningful synergistic benefit.

Over the past year, Nektar has seen interest in NKTR-214 surge on strong initial results and the Bristol-Myers partnership, then fade as data at ASCO created new concerns about efficacy.

It has been a while since I updated my thoughts on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), and a lot has happened with this biotech over the past year, including a huge development deal with Bristol-Myers (BMY), mixed trial data at ASCO, and ongoing progress with additional compounds in the oncology pipeline. On top of all that, Nektar has a pain asset with potentially impressive upside, an exciting early-stage anti-inflammatory asset, and a significant amount of cash.

Nektar shares sold off hard after the disappointing ASCO results, but have since recovered 40%. At this price, I don’t necessarily think Nektar is seriously undervalued relative to the development risk. That’s a key caveat, though, as better clinical data on the NKTR-214 (or ‘214) melanoma program at the November SITC could restore some bullishness here and there is a lot of potential value in ‘214, NKTR-358, NKTR-262, and NKTR-255 that could be unlocked with future clinical successes.

A Year Later, ‘214 Is Still A Key Unknown

Clearly, the biggest driver for Nektar over the past year has been the rise and partial fall of expectations for ‘214, the company’s proprietary engineered IL-2 conjugate that could become a potent addition to immuno-oncology (or IO) combos. As I’ve written before, the IL-2 concept was validated long ago, but the use of it has been restricted by awful side-effects. While ‘214 showed rather unimpressive results as a monotherapy (something that does concern me…), the safety data have been very encouraging.

The big controversy now is still whether or not ‘214 really adds a meaningful benefit above and beyond PD-1 antibodies like Bristol’s Opdivo/nivolumab. Earlier data from the Phase II PIVOT study were encouraging, with a 64% ORR in frontline melanoma reported at the November SITC meeting (better, or at least on par with initial Opdivo+Yervoy results and Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda plus Incyte’s (INCY) epacadostat (a once-promising IDO inhibitor that failed rather spectacularly earlier this year)). Unfortunately, those results deteriorated at the ASCO update with a 52% ORR (though still showing a surprisingly strong ORR in PD-L1 negative patients).

Bulls argue that the incremental data presented at ASCO was too immature and that the new patients hadn’t been on therapy long enough. While there’s a reasonable argument to be made there, I think some bulls go a little too far in expecting a “deepening” response over time – though that has been the case with IO therapies in some cancers, melanoma studies have shown less of that (responses tend to come early or not at all).

Data in renal cell carcinoma (or RCC) have likewise been mixed, with ORR rising from 46% in November of 2017 to 71% early in 2018 to 54% at the ASCO presentation. Though more encouraging than the melanoma results, there have been other combos (including a levatinib/PD-1 antibody combo) that have done even better. Data from non-small cell lung cancer (or NSCLC) and bladder cancer have been encouraging, but the number of patients involved has been quite small, so the data are very preliminary at this point.

All told, I’m cautiously bullish on ‘214. I don’t see it being a mega-blockbuster like some bulls, and I do acknowledge the risk/possibility that it may go the route of Incyte’s epacadostat and show no meaningful benefit at all. After all, drugs that don’t show adequate efficacy as monotherapy don’t tend to suddenly become great in combos (synergy in oncology combos is rare .. but it can/does happen).

I do think, though, that if ‘214 can show similar efficacy as Yervoy in combination with Opdivo there is something here. Opdivo and Yervoy are a highly effective combo in cancers like melanoma, but the tolerability is awful, with 30% or more patients discontinuing because of severe adverse events. If ‘214 can add statistically significant efficacy to the Opdivo baseline but with a clean safety/tolerability profile, there should be worthwhile potential even if it’s just for those patients who can’t tolerate Opdivo+Yervoy combos.

The upside beyond that, though, is meaningful. While PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies are rightly hailed as major advances in cancer treatment, the complete response rates are low and there is still significant room for improvement in the number of overall responders. If ‘214 can increase the number of responders (and there’s evidence that the drug can “flip” some patients from PD-L1 negative status to PD-L1 positive) and/or the number of complete responses, that’s a very worthwhile drug with multiple billions of dollars in potential revenue across melanoma, RCC, NSCLC, bladder cancer, and other cancer types.

I’d also note that Nektar has put a lot of energy into making the most of this drug. Not only does the company have a major collaboration with Bristol-Myers (one that gives Nektar very strong economics and a lot of long-term strategic options), but the company has pursued other non-PD-1 partnerships with companies like Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) in hematology and Syndax (SNDX) in patients who’ve progressed while on PD-1 therapy.

… And There’s A Lot More Besides

Although ‘214 is the biggest value-driver for Nektar, it’s far from the only worthwhile pipeline opportunity.

Nektar’s pain drug ‘181 is under review at the FDA, and after surprisingly good Phase III data and positive abuse study results, I believe there’s more opportunity here than once thought. Capturing just mid-single-digit share of existing oxycodone and tramadol prescriptions should be enough to drive $1 billion in revenue, and I believe the lower abuse potential of ‘181 should make it an appealing option given the heightened awareness and concern over opioid abuse.

Netkar also has multiple other early-stage oncology assets in its pipeline, including a TLR agonist (‘262) and an IL-15-based therapeutic (‘255) superficially similar to ‘214 in some respects (it also induces NK cell and CD8+ cell proliferation and activation and enhances memory T-cell response). Nektar has begun studies of a ‘214+’262 combo in multiple cancer types (the REVEAL study) and should be underway with studies of ‘255 before too long. Although the TLR space is relatively crowded with experimental compounds, some of the pre-clinical (murine) work has been very encouraging and the proprietary combination of ‘214 and ‘262 could be powerful. Time will tell, though, and preliminary data should be available in 2019.

Nektar also has ‘358, its “anti-‘214” that has shown encouraging pre-clinical efficacy in activating regulatory T-cells and essentially calming the immune system, suggesting potential as a treatment for autoimmune diseases like lupus, Crohn’s, and rheumatoid arthritis. Nektar’s partner Lilly (LLY) is underway with dosing in its first study (lupus) and this is definitely a drug to watch.

The Opportunity

Nektar’s pipeline progress has certainly helped push concerns about its partnered marketed drugs to the back burner. AstraZeneca (AZN) continues to struggle to make real progress with Movantik, while Shire’s (SHPG) prospects for Adynovate aren’t looking nearly so promising giving recent competitive launches in hemophilia and potentially competitive late-stage clinical programs elsewhere. While these partnered programs still do figure into my valuation for Nektar, they’ve declined from once making up nearly half of the value (back in 2015, when ‘214 was barely even on investors’ radar) to less than 10% today.

‘214 is the biggest single value-driver for Nektar today, and I estimate a current value per share of about $28 on over $12 billion of addressable revenue opportunity with odds of success ranging from 30% to 50% across various indications. Given the scope and scale of the clinical program Bristol-Myers has agreed to, there’s certainly opportunity for more addressable revenue to come into that pool, as well as the opportunity for positive clinical data to de-risk those odds of success.

The very early-stage nature of ‘358, ‘262, and ‘255 significantly mitigates the current value of these drugs, but there is definitely material upside if or when the company presents positive clinical data that argue for higher odds of approval and/or a larger addressable market opportunity.

The Bottom Line

With ample cash (Nektar could still be sitting on $1 billion or more in cash when it turns free cash flow positive) and a deep pipeline, Nektar is definitely a credible biotech investment idea. Although I’m not as bullish as some on ‘214, my bias is positive given the mechanism of action and I hope future data read-outs strengthen that bias (seriously, who roots against a cancer drug working?). I just think that there are a lot of unknowns left in the pipeline and I believe in taking a conservative view on biotech valuation when there’s not a lot (or any) late-stage data. To that end, my fair value of Nektar is in the low $60’s right now and I’m not so interested in buying, but I freely admit that the real potential could be much higher if those clinical trials generate clean positive data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.