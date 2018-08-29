Buy AutoZone: Amazon Fears Are Overblown

Amazon entered the market in 2017 but will likely be unsuccessful in competing with AutoZone due to competitive disadvantages it faces in a niche not well suited for ecommerce.

AutoZone (AZO) is the leading brick and mortar retailer of auto parts in the US. The company trades at a cheap multiple of just 12x forward enterprise value to EBIT despite being extremely well-run and recession resilient. Many investors believe that auto part retailing is a low-quality business with no growth; however, AZO is a high-quality business that generates a return on invested capital exceeding 30% and has significant growth potential in distributing auto parts to the professional mechanic market.

In 2017, Amazon (AMZN) entered the market and investors fear that Amazon could crush the auto part retailers in the same way it crushed book stores and toy stores. I strongly believe the Amazon fears are overblown and that the incumbent players including AutoZone will be able to compete and win vs. Amazon. Amazon will be competing from a significant competitive disadvantage in this niche because it does not have a physical footprint and the market is not well suited for an ecommerce-only business model.

AutoZone Has a Large Store Base Serving Retail and Commercial Clients

AutoZone is the leading distributor of auto parts in the United States. As of the end of last quarter, the company operates 5,514 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, 532 stores in Mexico, and 16 stores in Brazil.

AutoZone primarily operates in two markets: Do-It-Yourself (“DIY”) and Do-It-For-Me (“DIFM”). DIY is the market for individuals who work on their own cars while DIFM refers to the professional auto mechanic market.

The DIY market is a $57 billion industry that has grown at an annual rate of 3.3% over the last 10 years (source: AutoZone investor presentation). AutoZone has the #1 market share in the US DIY market and primarily competes with Advance Auto Parts (AAP), O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and Napa Auto Parts (GPC). The DIY market accounts for 81% of the company’s revenue.

The DIFM market is a $74 billion industry that has grown at an annual rate of 3.4% over the last 10 years (source: AutoZone investor presentation). Unlike DIY which has only a handful of national chains, DIFM is very fragmented. With $2.1 billion in annual DIFM sales, AutoZone has just ~3% market share.

AutoZone is famous for its retail stores with the bright red logo that have served the DIY market. However, the DIY market is mature and will decline over time because cars have become too complicated to repair and the average millennial is just not interested in fixing their own car. AutoZone is still able to grow its DIY business by opening new stores and taking market share but it is growing at a decelerating rate and only opening ~1% net new stores per year.

DIFM represents a huge growth opportunity for the company because it is a much larger market than DIY and is a growing market. AutoZone’s DIFM growth strategy has been to use its existing retail store footprint as the distribution point for commercial customers and support that infrastructure with large regional hubs with greater distribution capacity. In addition to that, AZO has been investing resources in hiring sales reps who focus on professional mechanics to grow its customer base. By using the company’s existing footprint but augmenting it to support higher delivery volumes, AZO has been able to quickly grow its DIFM business profitably and increase overall returns on invested capital because existing assets are generating stronger returns with limited incremental capital required.

Over the last 12 months, AZO has grown its DIFM revenue by 5.5%. There is significant whitespace remaining. Only 84% of AZO’s stores are currently supporting DIFM customers (this is slowly converging to 100%). AZO is still building out its regional distribution hub footprint and expects to open as many as 40 more over the next 3 years. This should help AutoZone continue to supercharge its DIFM revenue growth.

Amazon Fears Are Overblown

Amazon made waves in early 2017 when it announced that it would be entering the auto parts ecommerce business. The announcement immediately whacked the stock prices of the auto part retailers. However, more than a year later, Amazon’s impact on the industry has been muted. All of the brick and mortar auto part retailers have continued to grow revenue and have maintained their gross profit margins.

Although it is still relatively early innings for Amazon’s foray into auto part ecommerce, I don’t believe Amazon will ever have strong traction in the category. I just don’t think auto parts is the kind of thing that consumers want to buy online and even if they do want to buy it online, I find it hard that Amazon will have any competitive advantage vs. the incumbents.

Reason 1: People want to consult experts before making a purchase

AutoZone has responded to Amazon by heavily discounting its auto parts online and offering home delivery; however, according to the company, over half of orders placed online were picked-up in store, forgoing the online discount. The reason is that people want to confirm their purchase with an in-store expert. Generally speaking, auto parts are not consumables that you order on a regular basis. Given the large number of different car models and in-store SKUs, shopping for parts is a complicated and confusing experience unless the shopper is an expert.

Reason 2: Amazon has competitive disadvantages in auto ecommerce

Auto parts do not easily lend themselves to ecommerce. In order for a retailer to serve the auto part market, they must carry thousands of SKUs to support varying car makes and models. Because parts are purchased so infrequently and there are so many SKUs, inventory turnover is very low. On top of that, auto parts are generally very heavy and can be expensive to ship economically.

The brick and mortar auto part retailers like AutoZone can compete and win vs. Amazon. AutoZone’s stores double as distribution points for DIY and DIFM customers including online shoppers. Because AutoZone is using much of its “warehouse” space as a retail store, it can generate higher inventory turns and afford to carry more SKUs. Furthermore, AutoZone has a vast network of over 5,500 stores in the US. Most people live within a short drive of an AutoZone, making it convenient to stop by a store to pick up an item or ask a question.

Reason 3: Focus

Amazon has dozens of shopping categories and generated over $200 billion sales in the last 12 months. If Amazon gets 10% or 15% of the $57 billion market for auto parts, it won’t move the needle very much for the company. Therefore, Amazon will not focus a great deal of its resources behind the auto parts market, especially if it is unable to find ways to effectively compete vs. brick and mortar incumbents.

On the other hand, AutoZone is supremely focused on the auto parts market and will fiercely defend its turf. AZO quickly responded to Amazon’s entry into the market by significantly discounting its online prices and accelerating its investments in omni channel and warehouses that would enable it to better compete. AZO has all of its eggs in the auto parts basket and it is watching that basket very closely.

AutoZone Trades At A Discounted Valuation

In the above historical financials table for AutoZone, a few things stand out. First, AutoZone has consistently grown its revenue every year despite a recession and economic wobbles. Second, the company has managed to expand its operating margins over time. Third, the company has plowed a significant amount of capital into share buybacks resulting in massive share cannibalization.

AutoZone is a remarkably consistent company that appears to be recession resilient because when cars break down, people are compelled to get them fixed in order to commute to work and perform day-to-day functions in their lives. Furthermore, the company has displayed phenomenally good capital allocation. AZO has prioritized organic growth over acquisitions and has achieved returns on invested capital in excess of 30% over the last 12 months. If the company has excess capital, it returns it to shareholders in the form of share repurchases. The company has been an opportunistic share repurchaser, accelerating share repurchases when the share price is weak and pulling back after big run-ups in the stock. Simply put, AutoZone is an extremely well-run company through and through.

AutoZone trades for 11.9x forward EV/EBIT which is a discount to its peers trading around 15.2x forward EV/EBIT. AutoZone also trades at a discount to the S&P 500 and most consumer retail stocks. I believe AutoZone is attractively priced at this level because it is a high-quality, well-run business with long term growth prospects in the commercial auto parts market.

