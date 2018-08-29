WTI Daily Rewind: Rotation Lower Within Multi-Day Balance, Buying Interest At Key Support

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

28 August 2018:

Today’s auction saw two-sided trade during early Globex from Monday’s settlement, 68.87s, before buying interest emerged near settlement, driving price modestly higher, achieving the Globex Stopping Point High, 69.20s, within prior key supply. Buyers trapped there (evident in the order flow), resulting in inventory adjustment lower back to 68.69s where responsive buying interest emerged, developing balance into the NY Open.

Rotational trade continued early in NY, 69.05s-68.75s, before selling interest emerged, 68.70s, driving price lower in a Sellside Breakdown attempt through Globex Support, 68.64s, achieving a Stopping Point, 68.49s, where initiative sellers trapped as responsive buying absorbed supply, driving price higher back above the Sellside Breakdown Area. Buyside rotation developed ahead of the London Close to 69s near the developing High-Volume Node, 68.87s, of the developing multi-day balance cluster, 69.31s-68.24s. Buyers trapped at 68.95s as responsive selling absorbed demand, and once again inventory adjustment lower developed back to the Stopping Point Low, 69.49s. This time, initiative selling emerged, 68.56s/68.50s, driving price lower in a Sellside Breakdown as price discovery lower developed to 68.21s within prior key demand. Sellers trapped there as responsive buying absorbed supply and short covering inventory adjustment developed back toward the Sellside Breakdown Area into the NY Close, settling at 68.53s.

Looking ahead, development and maturation of the current trade cluster, 68.21s-69.31s, continues with the High-Volume Node, 68.88s, (approximately, 35k contracts as of this writing). This quantity of volume within this distribution provides structural evidence that consensus is developing here between the Buyside and Sellside. As consensus matures, the potential for directional activity is greatest. Within the balance cluster, key supply resides, 69.10s, and key demand, 68.38s/68.34s, evident in the market generated data). Should either of these areas be visited and overwhelmed with new initiative order flow, this will likely be the catalyst for a new directional imbalance out of the current trade cluster. As evident in the near-term historical record of market generated data, near-term key supply overhead resides, 69.90s-70.42s while near-term key demand below resides, 68.15s-67.40s.

As noted in the last week’s WTI Weekly Rewind, the self-similar buying interest at prior key demand implies potential for price discovery higher to key supply areas overhead barring a new Sellside structural development/order flow event. Market structure and order flow guide the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.