Mom And Pop Put A Face On U.S. Trade Folly

By Breakingviews

The losers from the U.S. government's trade war have a name: mom and pop. Small businesses selling goods like wedding dresses, lawn sweepers and bike helmets have asked U.S. officials to drop proposed tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, the latest escalation in a trade tit-for-tat. They show how much production of lower-tech items has moved overseas, but also how that has created other benefits for businesses and consumers.

Hundreds of company owners have been in Washington this week to tell the U.S. government that the latest tariffs would threaten their livelihoods. Competition from China forced Indiana-based American Lawn Mower to shut down its factory in 2015. But President Mike Kersey, whose great-grandfather started the business, says the firm survived by importing lawn sweepers, pressure washers and other products from China.

American Lawn Mower now offers more items at a higher volume and cheaper price than it could with U.S. manufacturing. This week Kersey visited Washington for the third time this year to explain his predicament. "If we had not gone overseas then we would have gone out of business," Kersey told Breakingviews. He now fears for the company and its 30 employees because some of his products are on the latest list of those subject to a 25 percent tariff.

Stephen Lang, owner of Mon Cheri Bridals, explained that wedding dresses and other formal wear can't be made in the United States because of a lack of fabric and production skills, like hand beading. He may have to move his business overseas. Sandi Abrams, owner of Stitches quilt shop in Indiana, put it more bluntly in written comments: "a tariff would ruin me."

Other everyday items like bike helmets and Easter egg dye are largely sourced from China. Florida-based Signature Brands makes and distributes PAAS Easter egg decorating products, among other items. Tariffs on Chinese pigments and paints would likely force them to raise consumer prices.

The move to manufacturing in China and other low-wage countries has led to millions of U.S. job losses. But companies like American Lawn Mower have also managed to prosper with the help of imports. There are more than 30 million small businesses in the United States, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, employing nearly 59 million workers. The U.S.-China trade war has the potential to impact a lot of moms and pops.