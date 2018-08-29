Alteryx Has A Dizzying Number Of Growth Opportunities

The shares are expensive, but that's what you pay in this market.

A 90% gross margin and 131% dollar retention rate testify to the inherent profitability of the business model, so the lack of profitability should not worry anyone.

While it's not (yet) profitable, it isn't bleeding cash and has plenty of it. What it also has is a dizzying array of growth opportunities and excellent execution on many.

Another blow-out quarter, another beat and raise of a company that keeps on growing at 50%+.

Three months ago (on May 21 of this year) we argued (here) that a good entry point in the shares of Alteryx (AYX) had emerged. Indeed, the shares were at $30 and quite a bit has happened since and the shares are up some 80% since:

We only regret (to put it mildly, we're actually kicking ourselves) not having bought the shares for our SHU portfolio when we should have done so according to our own analysis, a bit of a lapse in judgement as we had done all the hard work.

Anyway, the company produced yet another blow-out quarter and the number of growth avenues in front of it is dazzling.

Growth

And of course the quarterly numbers were good, very good. A little perspective:

AYX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is growing revenues at 50%+ pace (54% in Q2) and while it's not yet profitable, operational metrics are improving. In any case, profitability isn't the issue right now as the company has so many growth opportunities ahead of it that it is investing heavily, and rightfully so.

Here are some of these growth opportunities:

Basically, the company is faced with a $10B TAM with data citizens (that is, people with no formal training in data analytics), which is where the company started. And the winner of that space (Q2CC):

will be the natural beneficiary of the shares shift of the $20 million that's sitting in IT all the last generation capabilities.

These are to a considerable extent complementary as the data citizens free up time in the data gathering and preparation process for advanced analytics and predictive modeling.

And given the fact that the company is raking in ever bigger clients (the likes of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in Q2) in ever bigger deals, its six figure+ deals doubled in the quarter.

Replacing legacy products is still ongoing (Q2CC):

usually people have a plethora of software tools at their disposal some of them are last generation visualization tools. Some of them are last generation PI reporting tool many of them are point solutions. We were starting to see last generation ETL tools get replaced. We’re seeing people wean themselves of even dashboarding tools because they want to see and interact with their data in the middle or beginning of their analytic journey.

The company is very good at land and expand, which is another terrific source of revenue growth for the company (Q2CC):

we initiated our land and expand model in Q1 of 2014. $1 of land revenue acquired in the first cohort year expanded to a $1.70 of revenue in the second year, $2.70 in the third year to just under $4 in the fourth year. The subsequent cohorts of 2015 and 2016 have performed at similar levels.

This is amazing, and it crystallizes in the phenomenal 131% dollar retention rate which has been consistently above 130% for numerous quarters.

Adding new products extends the life of land and expand. The company already has some 250 distinct tools and SDK for integrating unlimited amounts of third-party solutions, but it still keeps adding modules, like:

Connect, a more sophisticated data cataloging and preparation solution introduced in Q3 2017.

Promote, sophisticated predictive modeling introduced in Q1 2018

These are rather sophisticated and expensive products (tens of thousands of dollars a year), clearly beyond the data citizen level. The amount of service and installation and general hand-holding involved might dent gross margins a tad, but these are rather robust at 90%, so we wouldn't worry too much about that.

The company also has an extensive community which is still rapidly growing (Q2CC):

strong community metrics, including a 136% year-over-year growth in unique visitors and 176% year-over-year increase in consumption of user based solutions posted to the Community.

In the community, users share their unique solutions as they have deep local knowledge that Alteryx installers and service workers lack, so they expand the boundaries of what can be done with the platform and share the knowledge. It's no surprise therefore that the community takes an important place in growing the company (Q2CC):

Our vision is that Community becomes a key pillar of our strategic imperative to activate our ecosystem of partners, customers, systems, integrators, and analytic consulting firms, for building new connectors, tools, macros, apps, and even new companies on our platform.

People in the community often come up with unique applications and can even open up whole new fields, this has happened with finance, supply chain management, tax and fraud, and even legal analysis.

Supporting the community is the online Alteryx Academy, where community members have consumed 140,000 interactive lessons and obtained 3200 product certifications.

The company also has an extensive ecosystem of partners, consisting of system integrators analytic consulting practices, and global audit and advisory firms. How does this help Alteryx sell stuff? Well (Q2CC):

Not only are they some of the largest customers we have but they engage with the clients in a wide variety of use cases, industries, and geographies, often leveraging Alteryx in those engagements. This not only expands our global reach but also helps position Alteryx as a strategic part of their analytic framework. The subject matter expertise of these firms is helping to expand the use cases for the Alteryx platform.

So the company does not only sell directly to them, they also bring new customers and it has a similar function as the community, expanding the frontiers of what can be done with the Alteryx platform.

International revenue grew by a whopping 100% but are still just 28% of revenues and the company is making a major effort here to keep expanding its presence in more territories.

The company increased the international headcount by 97% and it is already present in 70 different countries.

There was some discussion on the CC whether all this would not inevitably move to the cloud, but this is a slow movement as most companies still have most of their data on premise, and it's unlikely they want all their data in a single place in the cloud so this is likely to become a hybrid solution.

Margins

AYX Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Non-GAAP gross margin was even a tad better at 90%, a 600 basis point improvement over last year (Q2CC):

our gross margin has benefited from operational improvements and our customers support and professional services organization and lower royalties from third-party syndicated data.

Gross margin is likely to decline a bit as recently introduced more service-intensive products gain more traction, but at 90% this isn't exactly a disaster.

Operating margins are still quite negative, but this is no surprise given the rise in headcount as the company is still in a land-grab and will be for some time to come. Operating expenses increased from $30.8M to $46.5M y/y although they are a little inflated in Q2 by the Inspire community conference.

Cash flow

AYX Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company isn't bleeding cash, although quarter-to-quarter it can vary quite a bit. In any case, with the recent senior notes offering they have more than enough cash ($405.2M) even for some acquisitions.

AYX Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Share-based compensation is 7.6% of revenues, not unsubstantial but not unusual either. The IPO is not that long ago, so we have little to go on in terms of dilution.

Guidance

After yet another beat the company issues yet another raise in guidance:

Q3 revenues: $49M-50M (43-46% y/y growth).

Q3 EPS of minus $0.04-0.06

FY2018: $191M-193M (45-47% y/y growth).

FY2018 EPS of $0.24-0.27 loss

Valuation

AYX EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

While the company keeps doing beat and raise, its valuation multiples keep expanding. For 2018 the company guides revenues between $191M and $193M, with the market cap at $3.32B and $230M in notes that gives an EV/S multiple of 17.7. Yes this is a lot.

Conclusion

We have little doubt that Alteryx is doing something that no other company is doing, and doing it very well. We also have little doubt that the company has multiple growth avenues in front of it that will keep delivering a lot of growth.

This is a special company, if you're not convinced of that consider these two metrics which are simply outstanding:

Gross margins of 90%

Dollar retention of 131%

And these are not freak one-quarter results, these metrics are structurally very high, even if they can vary a bit quarter-to-quarter.

Whether you want to invest into a company that isn't (yet) profitable and is valued at over 17x sales, we understand it is a bit much for some, but what you get is pure quality.

At the minimum, investors should buy any dip that will appear from time to time, like we should have done when we had done all the hard work. But we don't think investors will regret buying even at these lofty valuation levels.

