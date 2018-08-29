Chinese Stocks To Buy Now Part 3: JD.Com

Although the valuation doesn't look attractive at first sight, over the longer term it does.

With the help of its friends (Tencent, Walmart, Google), JD is able to compete with Alibaba.

Logistics provide leverage and JD will use that leverage by opening 1000 stores per day to reach 15,000 at the end of the year.

Introduction

This is the third article in the series Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The first was about Alibaba (BABA), the second about Momo (MOMO).

This third installment is about the second big e-commerce name of China: JD.com (JD).

My loyal readers will know that at the end of January, I have picked JD in my series of Potential Multibaggers here on Seeking Alpha. Since my recommendation, the stock has fallen dramatically:

Normally, I don't advocate averaging down, as I have already written in a previous article. But I have done it before successfully, for example in Baozun (BZUN) and Momo. When I average down, I do it because I think the market misses something of the long-term potential of a company because of a short-term issue or just because of a false perception. This is the case for JD too and that therefore this big drop is a buying opportunity.

Why JD is down

I have written an article on my take why JD is down so much. In that article, I showed that it was actually a whole bunch of events together that led to the fall. All too often pundits want to reduce events to one or two causes, while as in real life, in investing too you often have a whole knot of intertwined reasons why a stock is down. The threat of the trade war is one of them, but there is also the focus for the long term, forsaking profits for the short term.

In this article, I will try to argue why I loved JD a lot at the end of January, but I love it even more now, almost 35% down.

JD, the biggest direct online seller

JD is often in the shadow of the 800-pound gorilla in the Chinese e-commerce space: Alibaba. But JD is actually the biggest direct online seller. Alibaba has a whole different business model. JD's model is quite simple if you know Amazon (AMZN): it sells online products. As with Amazon in its former days, the focus of JD is on direct selling, meaning that the company itself sells directly to the customer. That means thin margins. That doesn't mean that JD doesn't do third party selling, but that is only a minor contributor for now, less than 10% of revenue.

Alibaba (or at least its commerce arm) on the other hand is mostly a market place: third party sellers use it as a platform to sell to the customers of Alibaba. That means higher profit margins and that is the reason Alibaba has grown faster than JD. Because of its asset-light model, Alibaba makes much more profits that JD for now.

Logistics

JD.com on the other hand, follows the path that Jeff Bezos has drawn: investing in logistics: fulfillment centers, warehouses, drone delivery, autonomous trucks, etc.

(Drone delivery, source: Chinadaily.com)

In the beginning years, at the end of the nineties and the first half of the nillies, eBay seemed the winner over Amazon as well because of its asset-light model. But over the long term, Amazon got the upper hand. Now I don't want to make the comparison between Alibaba and eBay, since Alibaba has moved away from that resemblance by diversifying into Tmall, the cloud market, digital media, etc. And I am a very enthusiastic shareholder of Alibaba. But I do want to compare JD to Amazon: it takes longer to build out a delivery system, but in the long run, it can bring a competitive advantage.

Alibaba has understood this threat of JD and is throwing in big money at the logistics line. That's why its margins are impacted a bit and they will continue to decline for the foreseeable future. But as an investor in Alibaba, I like this investment, because it is absolutely necessary.

Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba, emphasized the importance of logistics in his 2017 letter to the shareholders:

The development of logistics is crucial to the success of globalization. Over the past 10 years, the logistics industry in China has experienced miraculous growth. Last year, the industry processed 80 million packages each day, and we soon expect that figure to reach 100 million per day. Ten years from now, we may be faced with one billion packages per day.

If there is one area in which JD has an advantage over Alibaba, it certainly is logistics.

In his excellent book The Four. The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, author Scott Galloway explains that the real competitive advantage of Amazon is its logistics system (and its cheap access to capital, but that goes for all four). That was also already one of the focus points in the very insightful book by Brad Stone: The Everything store. If you want to understand the future of retail, I recommend both (and no, I'm not getting paid for this).

(Image sources: Amazon.com)

JD has already a very impressive logistics system:

(Source: Q2 2018 earnings slides)

JD follows actually completely the path of Amazon, with its own accents (it is much further than any other player with drone deliveries for example). There is plenty of growth left in a lot of opportunities if the logistics are in full force: third party delivery (which is only minor now, because of the fact that JD wants to know absolutely 100% that there are no counterfeits), cloud, same-day delivery, etc.

JD uses highly robotized warehouse systems and AI. In that way, it can learn more and more how to work efficiently with fewer and fewer people. So, just as Amazon: the bigger it becomes, the more advantage it will have from its huge logistic capacity.

Offline stores: opening 1000 a day

Just as Amazon with Amazon Go and Alibaba with its Hema new retail stores, JD plans for offline stores too. And whereas the two competitors choose for the slow approach, JD goes for an invasion never seen before in history. The company wants to open 1000 stores per day. This is no typing error: per DAY, every day. Those stores will be simple convenience stores like this one:

(Source: www.caixinglobal.com)

You may wonder why the company opens such simple stores at such huge speed. It wants 15,000 of those stores by the end of the year.

Actually, this if from the Walmart (WMT) playbook. Those stores are opened in 1,300 smaller cities. Because of its huge size, JD can negotiate very low prices from its suppliers, and its enormous logistic capacity makes sure that the goods are delivered everywhere. Until now, costs are higher in smaller cities, because of the higher distribution costs, lower turnover, etc. But now the customers will see that the prices are lower, because smaller competitors can't compete with this price war and will choose for JD.

Walmart did the same thing starting in the sixties: choose small cities, roll out a world-class distribution system and growing like weeds by using your leverage with suppliers and repeat. It was a huge success then and this frantic pace of opening new stores might well be a huge success for JD now.

And of course, the shops will be used as distribution points too, eliminating the very expensive last-mile delivery. Win-win for JD.

7Fresh

Just as Alibaba has Hema and Amazon has Go, JD has 7Fresh, It is very similar to Hema, actually: it also is completely automated, smart displays, a combination of fresh food and cooked food, etc. A fun feature is the smart cart, a cart that rides in front of you and guides you through the store. You can see in this YouTube video.

There is 30-minute delivery for everyone living within 5 kilometers (about 3 miles) if you have ordered online, at any time of the day.

The 7Fresh stores have a much more upmarket feel to them, with products that a lot of Chinese consider as exotic: Spanish iberico ham or French pastry.

(French pastry in 7Fresh, source: retaildetail.eu)

And Alibaba?

A lot of investors are afraid that JD can't compete with the gigantic company that Alibaba is. After all: how could a $45B market cap company win from the Goliath of $444B? Well, it can, believe me. The reason: allies. If at school, you are small and threatened by a big strong enemy, you will probably lose on your own. But if you have three of the strongest and smartest students as your best friends, chances are you will win or you leave each other alone. The names of these friends in JD's case? Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Walmart.

Tencent

Tencent is a big shareholder of JD. In 2014, it bought 20% of the shares. That is a huge advantage for JD. Tencent owns China's most popular social media app: WeChat, with more than 1 billion monthly average users. JD has a prominent place in the app. And it can use WeChat Pay, the payment system that is inherent to the app and that is almost as big as Alibaba's Alipay now.

And JD has influence on Tencent. It forced Tencent to remove its store on Alibaba's Tmall.

Google

Google is a very interesting partner for another reason: intelligence. In June, Google announced a $550M investment in JD. This is a nice endorsement from Google, but it is much more. Google will boost JD products on Google shopping, which is already interesting on its own, but also in the development of smart distribution parts. This statement was made:

Google and JD plan to collaborate on a range of strategic initiatives, including joint development of retail solutions in a range of regions around the world, including Southeast Asia, the U.S. and Europe. By applying JD’s supply chain and logistics expertise and Google’s technology strengths, the two companies aim to explore the creation of next-generation retail infrastructure solutions, with the goal of offering helpful, personalized and frictionless shopping experiences.

If you want more background on the JD-Google collaboration, you can read this article of my fellow contributor Kenra Investors.

Walmart

Walmart has a 12.1% stake in JD.com. Of course, if there is one thing that Walmart is extremely good at, it is building one of the best distribution systems in the world. And it can help JD to get more American products. This statement was made by Walmart in 2016, when it took its first participation in JD (of 5.9%):

The agreement between the companies includes a wide range of business initiatives, covering both online and offline retail. For Walmart, the alliance greatly expands its opportunity in China e-commerce and provides its stores and Sam’s Clubs with potential traffic from JD.com’s significant base of online customers and vast same-day delivery network to serve its customers. JD.com will leverage Yihaodian’s strong brand and business in eastern and southern China and in key product categories such as high-quality grocery and household goods, both of which complement its own geographical and product strengths. In addition, JD.com’s customers will gain access to a wide range of new and imported items from Walmart and Sam’s Club.

I'm sure that together with these strong partners, JD can become Alibaba's Pepsi, in that sense that it can become a very powerful company on its own, despite a very strong competitor.

Valuation

JD has a P/E ratio of 253, according to finviz.com. For some investors that is enough to run away screaming.

This is the FAST graph of JD, where its P/E is lower, since it is a blended P/E (ttm P/E + fwd P/E divided by 2):

This doesn't look all too promising either, does it?

And simplywall.st estimates that the stock is only worth $23.04 based on cash flows and that it is still overvalued, even after the huge fall.

So, just skipping, then? No, you might miss a great investment.

Finviz.com gives a P/E of 253, but the forward P/E is just 32, which is already a lot more reasonable. With the huge investments that JD is making in its race against Alibaba, it might sacrifice some profits in the next years, which can make the P/E higher, but I don't think that this is so important.

If you shorten the time period of the FAST graph, you already see another picture:

You can see that the black line, which represents the stock price, follows the earnings growth line (the green area). You can also see that the earnings are expected to grow quite a lot. On the 5-year outlook, you can better see the potential of JD if the stock price keeps following the earnings growth:

A total potential return of 377%, or almost 34% annualized, is something that no investor sneezes at.

Now, because of the competition with Alibaba, JD might invest more and that might cap the earnings, but for me, as a real long-term investor who thinks in decades, this is great news. Investing in your company is the best use of money and besides that, if the stock price stays low, I can accumulate more shares at a lower cost basis.

Conclusion

Although JD.com has fallen almost 35% since I first recommended it at the very end of January, selling this stock would be short-term thinking. JD has all the ingredients to be a great investment for patient investors. The stock might underperform a few years more, you never know in the stock market, but that doesn't really matter to me. JD is doing all the right things: investing in logistics, AI, drones, offline retail, etc.

There are plenty of opportunities left once the company grows: third party selling on its platform is still under 10% for example. With mighty partners such as Tencent, Walmart and Google, JD can be a huge winner in Chinese e-retail.

If you don't want to miss the other installments in the series Chinese stocks to buy now, feel free to hit the follow button. In the meantime: keep growing!

