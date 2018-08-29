Masco Is Good But Not The Best

We own some Masco (MAS) bonds for clients, but we have never owned the stock. Despite trading at a below market forward P/E of 15.5 and analysts predicting approximately 15% earnings growth over the next three to five years, we think there are more attractive housing and building products companies out there. Unfortunately, Masco’s main business segment operates in a highly competitive industry and this makes the stock relatively unattractive.

Masco’s Business

Masco operates in four different business segments.

The company’s Windows & Other segment isn’t large enough to be worth delving into. The Cabinetry division is small as well. With slim operating margins and plenty of competition and extremely low barriers to entry (with a few thousand dollars worth of tools any good carpenter can open their own cabinet business), the segment is not very attractive anyway. The Plumbing Products division and the Architectural products division is what we want to concentrate on given they make up almost 89% of Masco’s profits.

Unfortunately, the plumbing products industry is highly competitive. In their 10-K, Masco lists Lixil (American Standard brand and others), Kohler, Fortune Brands and Home Security (Moen brand and others), and Spectrum Brands Holdings (Pfister brand and others) as major competitors. However, the company faces competition from many other smaller competitors saying: “We face significant competition from private label products. Many of the faucet and showering products with which our products compete are manufactured by foreign manufacturers that are putting downward pressure on price.” Indeed, there are few barriers to entry when it comes to many plumbing products particularly pipes and fittings.

The highly competitive, fragmented industry means that Masco’s returns on capital are unattractive. The table below shows the ROA for Masco, Toto, a Japanese pure play plumbing products company, Lennox International (LII), a pure play HVAC manufacturer, and Sherwin-Williams (SHW), a pure play coatings company.

The coatings industry, particularly the architectural coatings segment, is fairly consolidated with only five or so major players. The HVAC industry is also fairly consolidated with far fewer competitors than the plumbing industry. The result is that ROAs for LII and SHW are about twice as high as Toto. Because Masco derives a majority of its profits from its plumbing division (despite also having a coatings business) its performance resembles Toto more than it does Sherwin-Williams.

There’s also the issue of market growth. New construction and remodel growth drives sales for just about every building products company. However, we think that consumers tend to repaint their houses much more frequently than they would change out plumbing fixtures. Just think about someone buying a new home. Just about everyone is going to start out by repainting the house in the colors they like. However, how many people are going to start by switching out the bathroom faucets or putting in a new tub? Indeed, this thesis is confirmed by Masco. The company discloses that 99% of coatings sales are remodel.

This results in higher industry growth rates as paint is sold more frequently than plumbing fixtures. We found a range of studies for global plumbing product growth. We saw one predicting growth annually of 5% to 2024, another predicting 5.45% to 2021, and a final one saying 6% growth to 2023. By contrast, we found predictions for the architectural coatings market to be consisting higher. We found a study predicting 5.6% growth out to 2023, another saying 5.7% growth out to 2025, and a final one calling for 6.5% growth to 2024.

Summary

As long as the construction and remodel market remains strong, Masco should do well. However, we think for longer term investors, there are businesses in that segment that are much more attractive. Both the coatings industry and HVAC manufacturing industry are significantly less competitive than the plumbing products industry and have higher returns on capital. It’s likely that stocks in markets with less competition will do better than Masco. Despite rising rates, we still think housing will remain strong and Masco can do well, we just think there are other companies that may do better.

