Dividend Champion Spotlight: California Water Service Group

This could be why the dividend has such a meager growth rate over the past decade.

The west coast water utility isn't performing as well as many of its peers when looking at returns on equity and invested capital.

Water is arguably the world's most important resource. Because of this, the limited number of publicly traded utilities that control this resource often make for very good investments. Today's dividend champion spotlight falls on California Water Service Group (CWT). This west coast based water utility carries a hefty dividend growth streak of 51 years. However, the stock is currently missing a few key characteristics of a strong investment. On top of that, much of California Water's service markets are being disrupted by natural disasters. We dive into what is the third largest publicly owned water utility in the country.

source: California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a publicly owned water utility company, that is based in San Jose, CA. California Water services approximately 514,300 customers through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Service areas include markets in California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington.

Steady Performance

There are a handful of contributing factors that make water utilities such sound investments. Water is obviously an important resource, as clean water is an essential human need. This means that demand will always be present. Additionally, the rates that utilities charge their customers are set by governing bodies and regulators. The rates are calculated using an awarded return on investment in exchange for the large capital expenditures that utility companies pay to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure in their markets. The combined effect of these circumstances is that the business performance of utility companies is very steady.

source: Ycharts

This stability in the business means that the company's profits are recession resilient. The trade off for this stability is that utility companies are often slow growers. The regulated nature of the business means that customer base growth must come from acquisitions, or organic population growth. You can't just expand into new markets freely. Regulators protect against that.

When evaluating a utility (and there are a lot to choose from), it is good to compare them to peers to get a gauge on their operational performance. I like to use returns on equity, and invested capital to see how effective the utility is in generating profit.

source: Ycharts

As we can see, California Water Service is in the lower tier among other water utilities. There are a number of factors that influence this such as management's effectiveness, the regulatory environment, but the bottom line is that I want to see what return the company is earning on its operations and CAPEX. This isn't necessarily a deal breaker as a potential investor, but considering that California Water Service Group is the third largest publicly owned water utility, I was hoping it would show better here.

source: Ycharts

When looking at the amount of leverage the company has, we see that it falls in line with its peer group. While I normally look for companies I invest in to carry debt amounting to no more than 2.5X EBITDA, utilities are typically an exception to this rule. The high CAPEX combined with the steady nature of profits results in higher debt loads than what other types of businesses can typically get away with. At just over 3.9X EBITDA, California Water Service is within an acceptable range.

Besides cash flow and debt, the other means of funding CAPEX that utilities often turn to is the issuing of equity. This isn't ideal because it dilutes existing shares, hurting shareholders as a result.

source: Ycharts

Fortunately, California Water Service has only done this once in the past decade. The remainder of CAPEX has been covered by a combination of debt and cash flow.

Dividend Outlook

The main reason that investors seek out utilities is ultimately the dividend. California Water Service pays out an annual dividend of $0.75 per year in the form of four quarterly dividends. The dividend itself currently yields 1.84% on the current stock price. This is actually a very low yield for a utility.

source: Ycharts

As we can see, not only does the dividend yield of California Water Service come in at the bottom half of its peer group, but the yield on 10 year treasuries has now surpassed the group. The stable nature of utility stocks has made them an investment alternative to bonds, but with a stronger yield from bonds, utilities may not be as attractive an investment.

The modest growth like nature of utilities shows up in the dividend growth rates as well. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 2.2%. This is essentially on par with the historical inflation rate.

source: Ycharts

Capital expenditures have long outpaced cash generated from operations, leaving little room for the dividend to receive more than symbolic raises. CAPEX has surged in recent years which will follow with base rate increases, leading to higher profits. Still, I don't see the dividend growth surpassing more than 2-4% per year over the long term without higher returns on its infrastructure investments.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Given the highly regulated nature of the utility business, there are few variables that can impact the growth trajectory of California Water Service Group. The first being that the company can acquire other providers. California Water Service has recently tried to go down this path with its efforts to acquire SJW Corp. (SJW). But after having its all cash offer of $70 per share rejected, California Water Service has pulled out of the bidding. This activity bares monitoring moving forward, as the company is clearly looking to take advantage of opportunities to scale the business and find growth.

Another impacting factor is an increase/decrease in users through the population trends of the market itself. This can be either a positive or a negative factor depending on the growth rates.

source: Construct Connect

Of the four states that California Water Service Group operates in, three of them are growing at rates below average. California and New Mexico are growing slower than average, while Hawaii is actually losing residents. Washington is gaining residents, but at a rate modestly above average. Over the long term, these population trends can slow business for California Water Service Group if enough residents leave their markets.

Specific to California Water Service Group, there are natural disasters occurring in California and Hawaii that can damage infrastructure and slow water usage as people evacuate dangerous residential areas.

The water infrastructure systems throughout the US is in bad shape, and utilities such as California Water Service Group will be spending more in the coming years than in the past. The company is investing more than $800 million over the next several years that will be followed with base rate increases. These upgrades will help continue to drive revenues higher.

Valuation

At just over $40 per share, the stock is currently trading at roughly the midpoint of its 52 week range. In the low interest rate environment of the past handful of years, investors have piled into utility stocks, driving the dividend yield lower.

source: Ycharts

The stock has traded at a median earnings multiple of 21X over the past decade. Based on analyst estimates that earnings per share will land on approximately $1.30 per share this year, the stock is trading at 31X earnings. This is not only a large premium to its decade average, but a nosebleed valuation for a stock that has increased its dividend at low single digits for the past decade.

source: Ycharts

These initial findings match up with the spike we see in price to book. From less than three years ago, the price to book ratio has almost doubled.

Just about any way you slice it, California Water Service Group is an expensive stock. The run up since the end of 2015 has almost guaranteed that returns will trail the markets over the next five years, maybe longer.

Wrapping Up

If I were to put a number on it, I would want 15X earnings for the stock considering the low dividend growth, combined with the low yield. That would put a target price on the stock of $19.50 per share. It's not likely that the stock will hit that price in the near future, but that is OK. You simply move onto a new opportunity. I rarely issue a sell recommendation, but if you own shares and you benefited from the run on utilities since 2015 - you can probably bank a nice profit by selling. I believe that shares are that much overvalued.

The reason why California Water Service Group is bound to underperform the market moving forward is that it is missing all three components of how a stock can appeal to investors. The stock is drastically overvalued, so capital gains are bound to suffer from P/E compression. Secondly, the stock pays a dividend that yields less than 2%. This is less than what bonds are paying, and the yield is very easily replaceable. You can throw a rock and hit a company that pays more than California Water Service Group if income is your focus. Third, the dividend doesn't even grow sufficiently. The dividend growing for 51 years and running is nice, but the low growth rate doesn't add any value. It's right on pace with inflation.

When you add in the low return/profit rates that the business is generating, the slowing population growth in its markets, and the additional risk from the current situations in California and Hawaii - the logical conclusion is to look elsewhere with your money at the valuation that the stock currently trades at.

