Your Cancer Highlight: Clovis Looks To Capture Deeper Relevance With Bristol-Myers Collab

Recent news signals a turn toward a novel direction for this therapy area, which may in turn inform its overarching strategy to differentiate rucaparib.

When it comes to PARP inhibitors, the reality hasn't quite matched the initial promise. Certainly, we've seen a lot of progress in the space of ovarian cancer, where patients are experiencing a quiet revolution, including those patients who have BRCA1/2-mutant disease.

Come this time next year, I fully expect we will see a PARP inhibitor available for first-line treatment of ovarian cancer. This, along with groundbreaking approvals in breast cancer, has raised the sails for key players like AstraZeneca (AZN) and its flagship PARP inhibitor olaparib.

Ongoing challenges for competitors in the PARP space

Others have lagged behind. I wrote previously about Tesaro's (TSRO) struggles in gaining and maintaining a position in the marketplace, but Clovis Oncology (CLVS) has been another competitor which is feeling the effects of having the air sucked out of the room by AZN. Its entry into the PARP inhibitor space, rucaparib, has so far failed to garner a major difference-making approval.

It is showing in terms of sales, as CLVS reported in the last quarter that it has made $23.7 million in product revenue, driven entirely by rucaparib. Compare that with almost $120 million in quarterly sales of olaparib and $54 million for TSRO's niraparib, and you can see why CLVS is being viewed right now as a distant third-place option.

Now, unlike TSRO's situation, CLVS has managed to maintain a reasonable cash burn, relative to its cash position. It has total current assets reaching over $750 million, with most of that being in the form of cash and equivalents. Meanwhile, it has managed to drive down its quarterly loss from $175 million in Q2 2017 to $101 million in Q2 2018.

This seems reasonable compared with the jaw-dropping burn rate of TSRO, which currently sits on just 3 quarters of cash left.

Still, it is clear that CLVS needs a big catalyst to ensure its long-term solvency. Where is that going to come from?

The news

One easy-to-miss thread of treating patients with BRCA-associated tumors is not only their sensitivity to PARP inhibitors (recalling that tumor cells relying on PARP is the very foundation for why these drugs exist in the first place). BRCA mutations and other disruptors of DNA repair lead to accumulation of a lot of other mutations in the cell, and this mutational burden is known to correspond with development of neoantigens.

Thus, there is an ongoing interest on the part of immune checkpoint inhibitor developers to check out PD-1/PD-L1 blockers like nivolumab (Opdivo) in DNA repair-deficient tumors. We got our first taste of that with the approval of pembrolizumab in any tumors harboring so-called "microsatellite instability-high" status.

We also have some evidence that immune checkpoint inhibitors can help women with BRCA-mutant tumors, such as ovarian cancer. So we're now seeing these agents begin to be studied formally in clinical trials.

So it caught my eye when Ono Pharmaceutical announced that it had entered into a collaboration with CLVS to study the combination of nivolumab and rucaparib in ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. This expands on an "existing" collaboration between Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and CLVS, which was an unannounced "blink and you missed it" trial (ATHENA) that started back in June 2018 for first-line ovarian cancer.

Looking forward

These developments over 2018 signal a rising tide of news for CLVS, taking it outside the realm of "me-too" work that is being done in ovarian and breast cancer. Rather than attempt to become another seemingly similar option in a pool of good choices, CLVS appears to be maneuvering to get a better angle at the treatment space.

Of course, it's important to recall that competitors aren't standing still here, either. AZN and Merck (MRK) are currently part of a global collaboration to develop olaparib, placing it right in the reach of combination with pembrolizumab.

It is worth noting, however, that no such trials have been initiated, meaning BMY and CLVS may have a head start on a pair of developers seeking to turn nivolumab and rucaparib into also-rans.

TSRO is a bit more on curve, though, as results from TOPACIO, a combo study involving niraparib and pembrolizumab, have already been reported, with the last update coming at ASCO 2018. This early-stage study indicated some encouraging activity for niraparib-pembrolizumab in both recurrent ovarian cancer and triple-negative breast cancer, two areas of serious unmet need.

This should encourage CLVS and BMY, whose clinical studies are operating under the same principle of combining PARP inhibition with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. But it also goes to show that they may not be first to the trough again if they are unable to move more quickly.

Conclusion

CLVS definitely doesn't seem to be garnering much faith in the marketplace, sitting at a $1.7 billion market cap as I write this, which puts it exactly on par with its peer TSRO, which also has a small alternative source of revenue with its CINV drug rolapitant.

Obviously, much risk continues to present itself with both companies. CLVS has the smaller market share, and it has to offload some of its sales in royalties to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) due to the licensing agreement for rucaparib. However, it also has more cash on hand and a smaller burn rate than TSRO.

On the other hand, TSRO operates with higher visibility in the marketplace, with higher sales figures and a very aggressive plan for expanding labels. CLVS, for its part, appears to be starting to focus on combination strategies moving forward.

It's impossible to say which of these peers, if either, will be left standing independently, but they are both companies well worth watching for at least the next few years. Keep an eye on!

