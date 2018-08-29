Valuation Disconnect In PAR Technology

Questions remain as to what management intends to do in terms of speeding up growth and, perhaps even more importantly, merchant payments.

In previous articles, we noted some apparent disconnect between the booming share price of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) and actual revenue and operational metrics. The company's share price is absolutely booming:

But at first sight, this isn't supported by any revenue or profit growth. In fact, quite the opposite:

We don't think we have ever seen such a glaring contrast between the stock price and developments in revenue and profits. Yet, we will argue that the company could actually be significantly undervalued.

However, for PAR Technology investors, this is no mystery, of course:

The company is in the midst of transforming itself from a largely hardware-based company to a largely a software-based SaaS platform.

Revenues and other operational metrics are also negatively impacted because they were inflated by revenues from a big hardware project installation for a large US customer last year (this lapping effect will disappear in Q3).

The SaaS platform was started with the acquisition of The Brink in 2014. It has taken quite a bit of time to get going, but going they are right now.

The company has three businesses:

POS business (hardware and SaaS software for restaurants)

SureCheck (food safety and digital management solution)

Government (intel solutions and mission systems)

POS

The growth and reason for the share price explosion is the SaaS platform growth. Here are some numbers:

PAR Technology had over 6400 active Brink installations at the end of Q2, up 94% y/y and up from 5200 at the end of Q1. The target is 10K at the end of the year and 30K-34K at the end of 2020.

The company activated 1365 new customer sites, up 160% y/y.

The average MRR per site was $130 at the end of Q2.

New Brink bookings in Q2 was 700 restaurants. The company expects this to remain the same in the slow summer Q3, then accelerate in Q4.

$9.8 million in annual recurring revenue from Brink SaaS contracts (was $7.5 million at the end of December 2017).

Here is the market company management is targeting (from the Q2CC, our emphasis):

Our target market is multi-unit limited service restaurant chains, QSR and fast casual, but operate more than five sites. The segment represents over 300,000 stores and 950 unique brands. Today, we are engaged in various stages with more than 23% of these sites. We continue to accelerate our investment in the Brink solution, both by adding features and functionality and by enhancing our underlying technology platform to meet growing demands of the market.

Basically, the target of 30K installations is just 10% of the market. There are also hardware installations related to Brink, $2.6 million in Q2 (up 13% y/y) and some software-related service income (another $2.3 million, up 66% y/y).

The company has more potential SaaS gems:

PAR Pay, a Brink add-on

SureCheck

Neither is generating significant revenues yet (Pay was only introduced this quarter), but there is considerable potential here, especially in Pay.

Possible valuation disconnect

Adam Wyden, the analyst from ADW Capital, points out that a venture capital deal for competitor Toast is putting some really big multiples on that company.

The Toast valuation: $115 million; selling 8% of the company gives it $1.4 billion of market cap and valuing the company at 15 times its revenue. Here is Wyden (from the Q2CC):

I'm sure, you guys saw that Toast raised about $120 million at a $1.4 billion valuation on 10,000 installed units and we’re at 65,000 installed units. [That must be 6,500 units, not 65,000 ones, SHU]

So basically, Toast is valued at $140K per unit, which is bizarre (but it is growing very fast, so that will come down), and it's certainly a multiple of PAR's valuation, even including all its other businesses.

The target for PAR by its management is 30,0000-34,000 of installments by year-end 2020. The company earns roughly $2000 per installments in SaaS recurring yearly revenues, which would be $70 million.

A valuation anywhere near the one that Toast just got would put the company above $1 billion in market cap, which compares rather oddly with the $360 million market cap it has today.

Merchant processing is an even bigger opportunity. It generates a take on payments, which is 50-60 basis points for every dollar that is processed. The average money flowing through per terminal is roughly $1.5 million.

Assuming just half of the terminals take this up (at competitor Toast, the uptake is 100%), that's 15,000 terminals x $7,500 per year per terminal in fees, which is $112.5 million in SaaS annual recurring revenues.

And then there is PAR Pay, which is an add-on module for The Brink. Pay fetches $40 MRR, which is $480 a year per box. If the uptake is just half of Brink installations, that's another 15,000 x $480= $7.2 million a year in SaaS revenues, or another $100 million+ in valuation.

Summing it up, taking 10K installments at the end of 2018 and 30K at the end of 2020 and taking only a 50% uptake of Pay and merchant processing:

Service SaaS YRR 2018 2020 Brink 2000 20 million 60 million Pay Module 480 2.4 million 7.2 million Processing 7500 37.5 million 112.5 million TOTAL 59.9 million 179.7 million

But there is one big difference between Toast and Brink. Toast is already doing merchant processing at 100% attach rates, which is a big difference from PAR, even if it has an opportunity here as well, but management was a bit non-committal (from the Q2CC):

we are a referral partner and that generates revenue and have negotiated better terms and we are looking to become a retail ISO. And as far as Toast is concerned and others that are in the tier 4, they are payment facilitators. They are able to - it comes with risk and cost and that is not part of our strategy at this point, because we're a focused market, but as a retail ISO, it will enable us to participate in higher rates.

So this creates some doubt as to what kind of multiple the company could fetch if it did a financing. Probably not the 15x sales multiple of Toast, with its 100% payments attach rate.

What's more, we have assumed a 50% attach rate, but even that might be too optimistic given the fairly non-committal comments of management quoted above.

On the other hand, the company is generating income as a referral partner, and that income could very well rise if it becomes a retail ISO (independent sales organization).

Putting a 10x sales multiple on the $180 million gets the company to a $1.8 billion valuation, but with a lower attachment rate this could drop significantly. With a zero attachment rate it's $670 million, but that's still twice the market cap of the whole company.

And there are also ways we might underestimate its revenue generating potential. The company is targeting big restaurant chains for its Brink sales, and there are additional international installations which could be as big in the end.

And there is SureCheck, and whatever other modules and functionality it manages to add. After all, this is a SaaS platform - a Swiss army knife type of business model.

Questions

Now, there are a number of questions which become especially pertinent as PAR's competitor, Toast, is trying to accelerate its implementation (it is already growing very fast with 2017 revenues up 150%).

Does the company have the resources to get to the 30K+ installations by the end of 2020?

Should the company be more ambitious and try to speed things up and inject more resources (especially installers) into the process?

What exactly is the path that management will chose for attaching payments?

There is no doubt that PAR Technology is making significant progress, but the company is doing this on a shoestring (it has just $600K in operational cash flow), as it uses the cash generated by its other business to fund the growth in Brink.

But given Toast's assault on the market, we like to see things speeding up, which requires resources. There are three options here:

Selling the hardware business

Selling the government business

Doing a segment capital raise

The government business is a good business in its own right. It actually had a good quarter - revenues were up 22% to $17.7 million, with contract backlog at a record $111 million.

The hardware business actually shrank because of the lapping of a one-off large installation (and this will disappear from the figures in the next quarter), but it is also complementary to Brink.

A capital raise

There are numerous good reasons to go this way:

PAR will establish a valuation benchmark that is likely to lift the share price considerably.

Accelerate implementation of The Brink, as the bottleneck is installers and customer service providers.

Move forward the adoption of Pay.

Keep competition from Toast at bay.

The company will reassure investors that it can capture a substantial part of the market.

Most of these points were actually raised at the Q2CC (and even the Q1CC), but management remained frustratingly non-committal. "We hear you" was the most common answer, although at one stage, management responded with a rather mysterious comment (from the Q2CC):

We are addressing our capital needs and I can’t comment on it now.

And there was also some good news:

We are engaged at all stages, okay, with 23% of market that’s over 300,000 that we think we're a leader in. Okay. And that's today, okay. So my math is right, 20% of 300,000 is a big number. I mean, we're not going to close all of them.

So the company is at least talking to potential customers representing twice its ambitious installation number for the end of 2020, even if it's not going to close all of these accounts.

But the question remains, does PAR Technology have the resources for such an enormous task?

Conclusion

At first sight, it's somewhat bizarre that a company which has experienced a veritable share price explosion whilst its revenues and profits actually went south can still be called undervalued, but that should be fairly obvious after reading the above.

While growth in Brink is very substantial, we think that more can be done here, as the company is quite constrained in terms of resources, and new installations requires resources, most notably installers and other service people.

Given the type of money a competitor managed to get for selling just a fraction of its business, we think raising money at the subsidiary level makes the most sense, although selling the government business would also do.

Raising money will probably have the additional benefit of putting a valuation on Brink that will be considerably beyond what the whole of PAR fetches on the market these days. It would provide management with the resources to speed installations up (also of PAR Pay) and keep competitors at bay as this turns out to be a rather brutal land grab.

Management should make clear what its intentions are with respect to merchant payments though, as here lies another big opportunity, in our view.

In any case, we think the shares are still worthy of a buy at present levels.

