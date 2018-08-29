Box: Holding On For The Long Term

Meanwhile, Box has also improved operating margin by five points this quarter, a huge improvement for a company once said to be a "house of horrors" due to its steep losses.

We're still waiting on the back half of the year to provide the billings recovery that Box's CFO, Dylan Smith, hinted at last quarter.

Looking at Box's results, however, the print wasn't too bad. Box managed to sustain revenue growth above 20%, nullifying fears that the company would continue to decelerate.

Quarterly earnings releases are never a good event for Box (BOX). The file storage and collaboration company has, yet again, seen a sharp correction after posting Q2 results. As usual, Box didn't fail to meet Wall Street's expectations this quarter - in fact, Box beat consensus estimates by a comfortable enough margin. Investors, however, looked ahead to the Q3 guide and decided good wasn't good enough.

As a result, shares of Box plunged more than 7% in after-hours trading, continuing the stock's recent choppy trading pattern. Shares are still up for the year (we can thank the boss of Social Capital for praising Box's AI capabilities at the Sohn investment conference this spring for those gains, most of which has still been sustained) - yet, I still believe Box to have tremendous upside left.

I've been long on Box for quite a while, and see no red flags in either the company's most recent results or its guidance outlook for Q3. In fact, Box actually raised its full-year outlook by $2 million at the midpoint, now implying a respectable year-over-year growth range of 20% for FY19.

We're still hoping for Box to recover in the back half of this year. Part of the lack of enthusiasm in both this quarter and last quarter's results owed to a noticeable slowdown in billings. Billings growth in both quarters was 17% y/y, three points slower than revenue growth - a troubling sign for most SaaS companies, as it implies potential revenue deceleration. Box has already seen growth tumble from the high 20s/low 30s last year to just over 20% this year, so investors aren't happy at the possibility of further deceleration.

Note, however, that Box's CFO Dylan Smith had alluded to stronger billings in the back half of this year on last quarter's earnings call:

We expect Q4 billings to come in a couple of points higher as a percentage of total FY 19 billings relative to last year’s Billings distribution."

In an optimistic scenario, this means we have good news later in the (fiscal) year to count on for a stock rebound. Other than this, the core elements of Box's bullish thesis still remain very relevant:

AI advantage. Box's AI/machine learning breakthroughs, manifested through the Box Skills capabilities within its platform which allow for contextual tagging of text, voice, and video is a highly useful and acclaimed feature that distinguishes it from rivals such as Google Drive (GOOG) and Dropbox (DBX).

Box has seen incredible improvement in its losses recently (we'll discuss this quarter's results shortly), and while it's still a ways away from achieving Dropbox's FCF margin in the high 20s, Box is also becoming a cash flow story. Cheap valuation in an expensive SaaS market. At Box's post-Q2 share price, the company trades at a cheap 5.3x EV/FY19 revenues. Box has always traded at a discount to most of its SaaS peers, but Box's valuation multiple has failed to keep up with valuation expansion at peer software companies.

Stay long on Box and use the temporary downbeat environment to keep adding shares.

Q2 download: growth stays above 20%; margins improve

Here's a look at Box's quarterly results:

Figure 1. Box 2Q19 results Source: Box investor relations

Total revenues grew 21% y/y to $148.2 million, surpassing Wall Street's consensus target of $146.6 million (+19% y/y) by a comfortable two-point margin. Note that one of the big commotions last quarter was due to the fact that Box's growth slipped below 20% (by 10bps, to 19.9% y/y) for the first time in the company's history. This quarter, with the one-point acceleration to 21% y/y growth, Box has eased fears that it's in a long-term decelerating trend.

As previously noted, we're still waiting for a recovery in billings growth. Box has typically posted billings growth in excess of revenue growth, but in recent quarters, billings growth has lagged behind revenue growth. This quarter, billings hit 17% y/y growth to $162.8 billion. Still, however, the nominal dollar volume of billings still outpaced that of revenues, indicating that Box still added to its deferred revenue backlog.

Figure 2. Box 2Q18 billings Source: Box investor relations

Note that Box Skills is still in private beta, though the company has extended its beta group this quarter. When Box Skills become generally available ("GA" in software lingo), it should be able to provide further tailwinds to billings and revenue growth. Meanwhile, Box still managed to win some big-ticket clients in the quarter (including major film studio Lionsgate (LGF), camera company Canon, and the City of Atlanta) and ended the quarter with 87k paying clients.

On the profitability side, Box continues to march higher, reversing its history of being a loss-leading company. Most notably, the company was able to drastically slow down its sales and marketing spend, which only expanded 5% y/y to $77.0 million. Sales and marketing costs consumed 51.9% of revenues this quarter, 770bps lower than 59.6% in the year-ago quarter.

This reduction in sales and marketing spend brings up a critical point: Box is choosing to step off the gas pedal and focus more on profitability. With a SaaS company at Box's scale, management has a choice on whether to keep growing at breakneck rates and pumping more dollars into sales, or focus instead on improving margins. Often, the marginal benefits of continuing to expand sales investments are low.

Thus, we should keep in mind that even though Box's low-20s revenue growth isn't as exciting as it used to be, its profitability improvements make up for the slowdown. GAAP operating margin this quarter was -25.1%, a stunning 660bps better than. -31.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Box's pro forma EPS of -$0.05 also beat Wall Street's expectations for -$0.06, ad free cash flow burn shrank from -$15.0 million in the year-ago quarter to just -$10.3 million this quarter. The negative free cash flow is a highly seasonal aspect of Box's business - in the back half of the year, when billings are typically stronger, the company should be able to turn back to positive FCF for the full fiscal year.

Key takeaways

There's no reason to be down on Box just yet. It has kept its growth afloat from last quarter without any signs of continued deceleration, and we're still holding out for billings to improve in the back half of this year. Amid the growth slowdown, however, we're seeing obvious signs of margin improvement and expansion in cash flows.

From a product perspective, while Box is up against notably larger competitors in Dropbox and Alphabet, it is also the only incumbent with a deep enterprise focus and such well-heeled AI capabilities. In my view, this stocks' cheap valuation multiple presents a compelling buying opportunity for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.