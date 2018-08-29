Wall Street Breakfast: Efforts Continue To Update NAFTA

Economy

The Senate has confirmed Pimco managing director and Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become Federal Reserve vice chairman, filling one of the most powerful positions at the central bank ahead of its September policy meeting. The confirmation also tips the filled positions at the Fed's seven-seat board of governors, with three of the four current members Trump appointees and three vacancies open.

A vital piece of information that investors will be looking at this morning is the second estimate of U.S. gross domestic product for Q2. In the original estimate, the Commerce Department reported that the value of all goods and services produced across the economy rose at a seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate of 4.1%. The figure is now expected to be revised to 4.0%.

Primary results for Florida governor present voters with one of the starkest contrasts of any race in the country. A win by Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a progressive backed by Bernie Sanders, shocked the Democratic political establishment, while one of President Trump's most outspoken defenders, Rep. Ron DeSantis, scored support from the GOP. The two will go head-to-head this fall.

The Turkish lira took a fresh fall overnight as Moody's downgraded 20 of the country's financial institutions amid a continuing row with Washington over the fate of a U.S. pastor detained in the country. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meanwhile announced that Turkey’s relations with Russia are not an alternative to the U.S. and the EU, and the nation "can perfectly balance" its foreign policy.

While a deadline had been earmarked for Oct. 18, the U.K. and the EU are now aiming to finalize Brexit divorce terms by the middle of November at the latest, Bloomberg reports. The longer time frame is another sign negotiators are struggling to make headway, and the risk is that the closer talks run to Britain's exit on March 29, the greater the chance that there won't be a deal.

China's state planner has warned the economy faces increased risks in the second half of this year and that greater determination would be needed for policymakers to hit development goals as external and long-term structural challenges intensify. "Targets in economic growth, employment, inflation and exports and imports can be achieved through effort," He Lifeng told the standing committee of the National People's Congress.

India is set to overtake China as the biggest source of growth for oil demand by 2024, according to a forecast by Wood Mackenzie. The country's expanding middle class will be a key factor, as well as its growing need for mobility. On the other hand, China - which overtook the U.S. as the biggest importer of crude oil in 2017 - is set to see a decline due to two trends: Alternative energy sources and a more efficient freight system.

South Korea's liberal government has proposed the biggest budget increase in a decade as the country’s export-driven growth model is no longer creating as many jobs as before for Asia's fourth-largest economy. The proposal would expand social welfare, provide financing for private companies to hire young people and create more public-sector jobs.