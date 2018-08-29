MPLX LP Is An Appalachian Giant

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is a giant in the Appalachian midstream space, and that’s what underpins the growth trajectory of its ~7% yield. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Appalachian natural gas liquids production has grown from 100,000 barrels per day in 2010 to roughly 650,000 bpd as of March 2018. That growth was largely made possible through the aggressive gas processing and fractionation build-out orchestrated by MPLX LP (and MarkWest Energy Partners before it was purchased by MPLX LP).

In 2010, the region only had 40,000 bpd of NGLs fractionation capacity (additional barrels could be shipped to other regions to be fractionated, but that capacity was very limited, and ethane could be rejected back into dry gas output streams), but that will grow to ~1.1 million bpd by next year. Let’s dig in.

Overview

There are two key parts to the process of processing natural gas liquids readers need to be aware of. The first is the need to send raw natural gas production through a cryogenic processing plant. MPLX LP has built-out an enormous amount of these facilities all across Appalachia to support ever-rising Marcellus and Utica gas volumes, which separate out the dry gas (methane) from the wet gas (butane, ethane, propane, isobutane, and natural gasoline) products. After being run through the cryogenic processing plant, those raw NGLs barrels are run through a fractionator that is capable of separating out the various liquids products. This is the part of the puzzle I am focusing on.

Existing capacity

At the end of 2017, MPLX LP had 322,000 bpd of C3+ (which means NGLs ex-ethane) fractionation capacity and 262,000 bpd of C2 fractionation capacity (ethane recovery). Specifically in the Marcellus and Utica region, MPLX had 287,000 bpd of C3+ fractionation capacity and 244,000 bpd of C2 fractionation capacity. By the end of Q2 2018, that hadn’t changed as its growth projects are slated to come online later this year.

What has changed over this six-month period is MPLX LP’s utilization rates. In Q1 2018, 76% of its C3+ fractionation capacity was utilized and 72% of its ethane recovery capacity was utilized in the Marcellus and Utica plays. By Q2 2018, that firmed up to 80% of its regional C3+ fractionation capacity while its ethane recovery capacity remained at 72%.

Higher utilization rates at its existing assets is great news for several reasons. Beyond the obvious, that higher utilization rates lead to greater cash flow generation all else constant, it indicates that the macro picture is in MPLX LP’s favor. By that I mean these are relevant midstream assets, where in some cases fractionators and other midstream operations are catering to plays in terminal decline that are unlikely to witness meaningful production growth ever again. The Appalachian growth story is still underway, and MPLX is set to grow from a combination of higher utilization rates and ever-rising fractionation capacity.

Growth opportunities

By the fourth quarter of this year, MPLX expects to add 60,000 bpd of C3+ fractionation capacity to its Hopedale Complex, which will bring the complex’s C3+ fractionation capacity up to 240,000 bpd. Also in Q4 2018, MPLX is also going to add 20,000 bpd of ethane recovery capacity to its Harmon Creek Complex, which will see ethane recovery capacity added to the complex for the first time. Beforehand, MPLX is adding 20,000 bpd in ethane recovery capacity to its Sherwood Complex this quarter, boosting the complex’s ethane recovery capacity to 60,000 bpd.

It is worth noting that part of the strategy is supported by Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) Utopia Pipeline, which came online in January 2018. With 50,000 bpd of transportation capacity, the Utopia Pipeline carries ethane and ethane-propane mixtures up to a major petrochemical complex up in Ontario, Canada. Those NGLs barrels are being sourced from fractionators in Appalachia. Kinder Morgan noted that it could easily ramp up the Utopia Pipeline's capacity to 75,000 bpd as market conditions allow.

Rising ethane takeaway capacity supports higher utilization rates for MPLX LP over time. A lot of ethane is rejected in the Appalachian region, so additional takeaway capacity enables those barrels to be marketed as a liquid (rejected ethane is ethane sent back into the dry gas stream to boost the BTU content of marketable natural gas).

The next big growth opportunity will be provided indirectly through Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity L.P.’s (NYSE:ETE) Mariner East projects. Currently, the Mariner East 1 Pipeline has the capacity to transport 70,000 bpd of ethane & propane from Appalachian fractionators to Energy Transfer’s Marcus Hook facility along the Delaware River. Readers should note the pipeline was forced offline by regulators on March 7, and didn’t come back online until May 3. This was a headwind to MPLX’s utilization rates in Q1 and Q2.

Going forward, the Mariner East 2 Pipeline will have the capacity to carry 275,000 bpd of various natural gas liquids (butane, ethane, and propane) to the Marcus Hook facility. That pipeline is expected to come online within the next few months, but in light of numerous issues that have stymied this particular development (I’m not going to cover those issues in this piece), readers should note that the start-up date may be delayed by several months (or longer).

There is also the Mariner East 2X pipeline project to consider, which envisions adding another 250,000 bpd of NGLs transportation capacity from Appalachian fractionators to the Marcus Hook facility (potentially by mid-2019, but take that guidance with a large grain of salt).

Most importantly, readers should keep in mind MPLX is going to benefit from the Mariner East 1 pipeline coming back online for a full quarter and that the Mariner East 2 pipeline should come online within six months to a year. As an aside, MPLX LP also feeds NGLs into Energy Transfer’s Mariner West pipeline, which has the capacity to carry 50,000 bpd of NGLs from MPLX’s Appalachian fractionators to markets in Ohio, Michigan, and Canada (including petrochemical complexes in Ontario via connecting pipelines).

Final thoughts

MPLX LP is often considered an indirect way to play the upstream Appalachian growth story. Ever-rising dry and wet gas production streams from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays require an ever-growing amount of cryogenic processing capacity and NGLs fractionation capacity. MPLX LP is well positioned to cater to this growing market as one of the dominant midstream players in the Appalachian region. These are the assets that underpin its ~7% yield and support future payout growth opportunities as its cash flow generation allows. As of the end of Q2 2018, MPLX LP had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.36x. Thanks for reading.

