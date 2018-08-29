4 'Sleep Well At Night' REITs For Retirement

“They stare so long at glistening fortune that their minds are brought under subjection to one of nature’s strongest passions – greed."

“The creed of the speculator is: I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short period of time without working for it."

I’ll be the first to admit, yield chasing is addictive, and the closest way I can describe it is by using the blackjack analogy.

Before I get started, I must disclose to you that I’m not a professional gambler, and my knowledge of blackjack is limited to a few trips to Las Vegas annually. However, I can certainly attest to the psychological implications of staring at a pair of 6’s when the dealer is showing a 4.

It’s the mad rush when you know that by splitting the 6’s you can double your money by placing a duplicate bet. The odds suggest that the dealer has 14 (10 or a face card unseen) and that he or she will bust (exceed 21).

The temptation for instant gratification is the highest as Frank Williams explains,

The creed of the speculator is: I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short period of time without working for it.”

I’ll admit, when I was younger I was much more of a gambler, always chasing the next deal without any attention to principal preservation. My mantra should have been “easy come, easy go.”

But these days I am older and hopefully wiser and it’s because of the painful losses (as a developer) that I have committed my career to becoming an intelligent REIT investor. I know you have heard me say this a hundred times, and I’ll say it once again,

Predicting short-term stock market direction is a fool’s game.”

The temptation to invest in high-yielding stocks is insatiable because most everyone seeks instant gratification in almost everything they do. I see it daily on Seeking Alpha, when any investor buys a new REIT they expect it to go up immediately.

Since the beginning of Q2-18 REITs have bounced back and as my loyal subscribers know, most of our portfolios have clawed back from the painful pullback in Q1-18. We decided to create a “new Money Portfolio” at the end of Q1 and the results are right on track, shares have returned ~10.0% (we target 25% annual returns).

We have recommended a few “speculative” REITs but we always provide the necessary warning labels, recognizing that risk is elevated. In our experience, doubling or tripling down on REITs that have cut their dividend is a harbinger of doom. Frank Williams speaks the truth,

They stare so long at glistening fortune that their minds are brought under subjection to one of nature’s strongest passions – greed.”

I know the title to this article was aimed at retirees, but to be brutally honest, everyone should take a crash course in intelligent REIT investing. In fact, I have purposely decided that I will write at least one article on Seeking Alpha monthly reminding investors that it is better to be in the market invested in value stocks than to play the timing game.

Ladies and Gentlemen, there’s no need to be too cute. Always do your homework before purchasing a stock and treat the company as it were your very own business.

One of the most important lessons that I have learned, just like in blackjack, is to know when to walk away. It doesn't take a pro to be able to recognize this - you'll know when you're running out of chips.

But the most important lesson learned is to always diversify. For most investors, diversification is the simplest and cheapest way to widen your margin of safety. By employing diversification correctly, investors can reduce risk without sacrificing returns.

Don’t forget: Do not look at the dividend yield until you’ve analyzed the safety of dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and the overall merit of the stock. Happy SWAN Investing!

4 Sleep Well At Night REITs For Retirement

I just finished an article that will appear in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor titled, The Elite SWANs Based on Dividend Growth. Many loyal subscribers have asked me to put together a detailed dividend growth article for the SWANs (sleep well at night REITs).

Using dividend growth data obtained in our Intelligent REIT Lab we decided to put together a screening model that would incorporate historical, current, and forecasted dividend growth tools. In doing so, we were able to screen for the REITs that are most likely to outperform.

Needless to say, finding attractive dividend growth stocks is an important piece of the puzzle, but always remember that buying them is another critical piece. Our mantra can be best described as follows, “we seek above average appreciation, safe and growing dividends, and buy them at attractive prices."

As promised, here are “4 sleep well at night REITs for Retirement."

SWAN for Retirement #1: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)

The Big Why: We recently included MAA in our REIT research with an initial Buy recommendation. This REIT is an active buyer and developer of apartment communities, and is currently the largest owner-operator of apartment homes in the country and is an S&P 500 company. With an investment portfolio that is uniquely balanced and diversified across the region, MAA has successfully navigated numerous business cycles, captured significant growth and built an efficient, technology-driven operating platform.

Feathers in Its Cap: MAA’s strong investment-grade balance sheet provides an increasingly competitive advantage by supporting a value-accretive and more robust external growth opportunity (BBB+). MAA has taken steps to materially deleverage the balance sheet, enhance coverage ratios and grow the unencumbered asset base.

Downsides: MAA’s active lease-up communities are performing well and in line with expectations. The remaining pipeline of lease-up properties, Acklen West End, The Denton II, Post Midtown, Post River North and Sync36 are all on track to stabilize on schedule.

Performance YTD: +5.4%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Last year MAA closed on the $4 billion Post Properties acquisition and the merger-related activities are winding down. During July, MAA successfully wrapped up the final systems conversion work and completed the consolidation of the legacy MAA and legacy Post operations into one management and reporting platform.

Bottom Line: MAA shares trade at $103.57 with a P/FFO multiple of 17.2x. The dividend yield is 3.6% and the company is forecasted to grow the dividend by around 5% annually. MAA scored above average on our dividend growth model (found in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor). See our latest article here.

SWAN for Retirement #2: STORE Capital (STOR)

The Big Why: It’s great to know that Warren Buffett and I think alike (ha-ha). That sounds good at least. Anyway, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) certainly did its homework when it came time to inject around $377 million into STOR. In the company's quarterly corporate presentations, STORE demonstrates the impact on growth of its approximate 70% dividend payout ratio and 1.8% annual tenant contractual rent increases.

Feathers in Its Cap: Net lease companies are often knocked for being tethered to assert growth to realize AFFO growth per share, but STORE bucks that conception. Even at a trading multiple of 18x AFFO, internal growth exceeds 50% of total growth. At its current multiple of approximately 16x, internal growth is predicted by STORE to approximate 75% of shareholder AFFO per share growth.

Downsides: Casual dining could become problematic but STOR mitigates that risk by insisting on unit-level sales.

Performance YTD: +12.8%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): STORE only invests in profit center real estate, which means that profitable locations are highly likely to be among the most senior obligations of the REIT’s tenant base.

Bottom Line: STOR has been a great REIT to own and we are maintaining our Buy rating. Shares are now trading at $28.54 with a dividend yield of 4.3%. STOR scored well on our SWAN dividend ranking model and we believe the company deserves its SWAN status.

SWAN for Retirement #3: Realty Income (O)

The Big Why: “The Monthly Dividend Company” has become a “core” holding in many retirement portfolios and there’s a very good reason for it. This Net Lease REIT is one of the most stable and predictable dividend growers and is easily described as a “sleep well at night” pick. Although rates continue to rise, O easily generates reliable rent growth and robust acquisitions to move the needle.

Feathers in Its Cap: As I recently reported “Realty Income’s credit rating has been increased by one of the three major credit rating companies, Standard & Poor’s.And this upgrade puts O in a special class of just 9 REITs with a strong rating of A- or better.”

Downsides: Very few. Valuation perhaps, although we are maintaining our Buy rating.

Performance YTD: +5.4%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Given the continued strength and visibility in the investment pipeline and the current market environment, Realty Income is increasing 2018 acquisitions guidance to approximately $1.75 billion, from the prior range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. I smell M&A.

Bottom Line: O shares trade at $58.37 with a P/AFFO multiple of 18.6x. The dividend yield is 4.5% and the company scored well in our SWAN dividend growth model (upcoming edition of Forbes Real Estate Investor). We consider shares soundly valued and would recommend nibbling down to $57.50. See the latest article here.

SWAN for Retirement #4: Simon Property Group (SPG)

The Big Why: Simon says "Buy Me." Who doesn’t like Simon and this massive mall REIT scored well in our SWAN model (referenced above). Simon’s scale and cost of capital should continue to guide the company through the current economic cycle. The company has managed to grow earnings (FFO/share) through one of the toughest retail declines in history.

Feathers in Its Cap: Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

Downsides: Retail store closures continue to create an overhang as well as the uncertainty of Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) demise.

Performance YTD: +7.9%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Simon announced its dividend this quarter of $2.00 per share, an increase of 11.1% year over year. The company will pay at least $7.90 per share in dividends, an increase of more than 10% compared to the $7.15 paid last year.

Bottom Line: Simon's shares trade at $180.07 with a P/FFO multiple of 15.7x. The dividend yield is 4.45. Simon is one of just two A rated REITs (by S&P) and we maintain a Strong Buy rating on the shares. See the latest article here.

Always remember, “the safest dividend is the one that’s just been raised."

