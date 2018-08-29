Funko: Discussions On Certain Financial Statement Elements

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome CM Holdings as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

I am an avid follower of FNKO since its IPO. While I do not collect POP figures, I collect other toys/collectibles and certainly understand the attraction to Funko products. I have been in and out of FNKO stock since the IPO, but I currently do not hold any position. I would like to share my notes on the latest 10Q filed last August 10, 2018. I believe that every FNKO investor should be aware of these arrangements as these could significantly impact FNKO’s operating performance in the medium term. These notes are meant to educate FNKO investors and are not meant to predict stock price direction.

Organization Structure

It is very important to understand what a stock of FNKO really represents. Funko, Inc. (the listed entity) owns about 48.4% economic interest in FAH, LLC, which owns the operating entity. The remaining 51.6% of FAH, LLC is owned by current and former executive officers and Fundamental Capital, a private equity firm focusing on small to mid-sized growth companies. While not unusual, this organizational structure adds another layer of complexity in FNKO. Essentially, for every $1 of net income, less than 50c is owned by the FNKO as the listed entity. This means the majority of the economic interest in FAH, LLC which is really the operating entity is not in the listed entity and this could pose a risk to FNKO investors. In addition to operating performance, FNKO stock prices will be heavily impacted by capital transactions. Since these are interests in FAH, LLC, the owners could engage in transactions that could dilute FNKO investors by ascribing a higher valuation to FAH, LLC shares. This risk is increased with the existence of a large private equity firm since Fundamental Capital’s investment will be liquidated at some point and could swap the FAH, LLC ownership for FNKO listed stocks with unreasonably higher ascribed valuations relative to FNKO stock price.

Goodwill and Intangible Assets

FNKO is primarily a toy manufacturer using other company’s intellectual property. Currently, FNKO does not have a lot of its own valuable intellectual properties, meaning almost all of their products are based on another company’s product. Based on the latest 10Q, FNKO’s main assets are Goodwill ($113m) and Intangible assets ($241m) (e.g., licensor, customer and supplier relationships, trade name, etc.). The Intangible Assets were acquired as part of business combinations and measured by management using best estimates, and any excess of the purchase price over the net assets acquired is Goodwill. Basically, these assets were created as part of the business combination transaction creating FNKO and FAH, LLC. Together, these assets represent around 60% of FNKO’s total assets. For context, Mattel (MAT) has about 28% goodwill on its balance sheet. To contrast, MAT does not have intangible assets related to its toys portfolio because there’s no business combination that required the fair value estimation of these assets. The point is, FNKO doesn’t have any intellectual property that they own and a large part of the value of these licensed properties have been extracted out already (see further discussions on Debt below). FNKO being a single product company is a fair commentary.

Debt

FNKO is highly leveraged. It has $206m in debt and another $42m in drawn line of credit. Basically, these loans were incurred to extract value out of FNKO for the pre-IPO owners. The main question right now is, how does FNKO continue to build value? This have been answered in part by the Fortnight and other new licensing deals. Finally, these loans contain excess cash flow payment that require FNKO to prepay the outstanding principal based on a percentage of excess cash flow. Together with the existence of PE investor, this is another factor that could force cash out of FNKO earlier and/or faster than optimal.

In summary, FNKO’s organizational structure could have an exponential impact to the stock price movement due to its complexity and magnitude of outside interests. In addition, a large value of FNKO have been extracted pre-IPO and the use of debt increases operational risk.

This is my first article and hope to get feedback from the SA community.

