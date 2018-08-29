Denali's Transport Vehicle Platform Holds Promise Beyond Neurodegenerative Disease

This high profile case serves to highlight a glaring unmet medical need in the otherwise flourishing field of oncology.

Sen. McCain, widely respected PoW & civil servant, has succumbed to glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer with no viable treatment options available.

The passing of an American hero highlights a blind spot in cancer research

Sen. McCain in attendance of a baseball game last year in Phoenix. Source

Senator John McCain, prisoner of war, torture survivor, and longtime civil servant, has passed away following a battle with an aggressive and in essence incurable form of brain cancer. Resilient until the end, his vanishing from the U.S. political scene is being met with bipartisan grief. His high profile battle with glioblastoma raises the visibility of this affliction all the while making the lack of progress in fighting it painfully obvious.

Advances in oncology, the medical field dedicated to treating cancer, have been formidable over the past few decades, ranging from small molecule precision medicine such as Imbruvica (ABBV) over biologics targeting specific cancer antigens such as Herceptin (OTCQX:RHHBY) all the way to approaches that modify and prime the patient's very own immune system such as Yescarta (NVS).

Yet, while many cancers are at present considered manageable and in some cases a curative outcome may be achieved, glioblastoma, neuroblastoma, and the brain metastases of other types of cancer remain mostly off-limits to our growing armamentarium.

MRI scan of glioblastoma in a 15-year old. Source

There is something particularly insidious and concerning about the notion of cancerous growths in the brain, which is arguably our most important organ. Elevated and walled off, our brain is contained in a way which ordinarily protects it from infection and toxins, but which in the case of brain cancer or neurodegenerative disease makes it off-limits for the ever-growing arsenal of biologic cancer treatments.

A common barrier to treating neurodegenerative disease and brain cancer

While the press is now putting a spotlight on brain cancers, lamenting the lack of effective or even promising treatment options & calling for additional investment and research, few companies in Pharma and biotech have genuinely innovative tools at their disposal to tackle the disease in earnest. While a few notable advances emerge from the academic literature & a few emerging companies are focused on brain & neurological cancers, they fail to address the bigger issue that is efficient delivery of biologics into the brain.

There's a central reason for the cumulative futility of experimental glioblastoma therapies until today: the blood-brain barrier ('BBB').

Whether one drug or several, they obviously have to reach the brain, but many cancer drugs - Wen estimates 90 percent - can't cross the blood-brain barrier. If scientists can figure out the way in, "it might be possible to repurpose drugs that appeared to have some level of efficacy against glioblastoma but which were [hampered] by not being able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier," said Dr. Nicholas Butowski, a brain tumor surgeon at the University of California, San Francisco.

Source: STAT

It is this same blood-brain barrier that makes it difficult to target amyloid buildup in the brains of Alzheimer's patients as well as additional therapeutic targets in patients with other types of neurodegenerative disease.

While patients with glioblastoma and brain metastases have some recourse in the form of radiotherapy, tumor resection and chemotherapy, unfortunately, neither of these approaches tend to keep aggressive brain cancers in check for long for reasons that go beyond the scope of this article. Sen. McCain eventually chose to cease active treatment of his glioblastoma, focusing on palliative care in his final days instead of engaging in the futility of an unpleasant and eventually fruitless standard-of-care.

Technology born from the desire to treat Alzheimer's offers the best hope to treat brain cancers, too.

While modern medicine was unable to help Sen. McCain overcome his final foe, there is hope that emerging technology initially developed with the goal of treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, ALS, Hunter Syndrome, or Parkinson's may at once enable dramatically improved delivery of modern cancer therapies into the brain.

Denali Therapeutics have developed & refined the concept of the 'transport vehicle', leveraging the transferrin receptor, and unnamed additional targets to deliver antibodies and other biologics into the brain in therapeutically meaningful quantities. Source: Denali

While at Genentech, a certain Dr. Ryan Watts spearheaded the legendary firm's entry into neuroscience. His tenure at Genentech is perhaps best remembered for work aimed at improving brain delivery of antibodies by means of transcytosis.

Fast forward a few years and Dr. Watts co-founded Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) along with noted neurologist & current head of Stanford University, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and former Genentech colleague Alex Schuth. At Denali, Dr. Watts & team have been hard at work refining the design of their 'transport vehicles' - freeing up both antibody 'arms' for maximum target engagement - as well as generating & securing IP pertaining to the manufacturing of such next-generation biologics.

Preclinical proof of concept of 20-fold brain uptake of TVs compared to regular biologics. Source: Denali

Denali's TVs are in part enabled by technology/IP generated by Cambridge, U.K.-based F-Star. Earlier this year, Denali decided on an early opt-in to acquire F-Star Gamma, the legal entity containing crucial IP to the TV platform, from F-Star. CEO Watts commented:

Our decision to exercise the option to buy F-star Gamma reflects the progress in our collaboration with F-star and the generation of preclinical data showing that our proprietary TV platform technology may enable us to deliver biologics across the BBB and into the brain.

With the trigger pulled on F-Star Gamma, Denali is now in the enviable position of being the exclusive proprietors of a keystone technology that could enable breakthrough therapies in neurodegenerative disease but also in any other affliction that would benefit from higher uptake of biologics into the brain.

DNLI had already leveraged this unique know-how and IP to seal a partnership with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) (TSE:4502) in January to co-develop next-generation biologics against Alzheimer's and other neurological conditions. Takeda made a $150m upfront investment in the form of cash payment and DNLI share purchases.

It stands to reason that DNLI will continue to leverage their TV platform for additional partnerships with industry leaders in neurology but also, potentially, with leading oncology players with the express goal of foraying into the massive unmet need that exists in aggressive brain cancers such as glioblastoma.

Unrealized potential in DNLI outside neurodegeneration

Annotated chart outlining key events in DNLI's corporate trajectory since IPO. Source: Yahoo Finance/author's annotations

Such a partnership would offer hope to present and future brain cancer patients whose current options are extremely limited. It would also give another boost to an emerging player in neurology set to benefit from emerging insights into Parkinson's disease.

There is much to like about Denali Therapeutics - such as its ample cash reserves & runway, the quality of their team & the promise of their experimental drugs targeting PD & AD. On top of these known qualities, the fact that the company has developed unique expertise & IP in shuttling biologics across the BBB positions the company for additional growth & appreciation in share price if DNLI can leverage their TV platform for the treatment of glioblastoma and other forms of brain cancer in concert with established oncology majors.

Sen. McCain may have lost his final battle with glioblastoma, but future generations of patients could stand to benefit tremendously from combined advances in oncology in neurology. As life sciences investors, we have the opportunity to back potentially disruptive technologies such as those advanced by DNLI in order to facilitate & accelerate such medical progress.

