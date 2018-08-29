Sanderson Farms - Q3 Pressured By Industry Forces

The company remains committed to stay the course though on its capital allocation strategy, with a solid balance sheet and a desire to maximize value for shareholders with opportunistic buybacks.

Last Thursday, Sanderson Farms (SAFM) released its results for Q3 2018. I will post some excerpts from the company's earnings conference call along with my comments and highlights. The article is a little long due to the quotes but you can skip the quoted parts if you like without missing anything significant.

This was a particularly tough quarter for Sanderson Farms because it is usually a good one. Poultry market prices fell 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year, grain costs were up and even retail demand was weak. The culprit seems to be an oversupply of competing proteins (beef and pork) as they seem to have been the main promotional focus of retail and foodservice stores.

Joe Sanderson - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thank you, Mike. Our third quarter results reflect significant counter-seasonal weakness in chicken market prices [...] for the foodservice market, higher grain cost per processed pound compared to last year’s third quarter and relatively steady pricing for chill pack products sold to retail grocery stores. Overall, market prices – poultry market prices were lower by $0.128 per pound sold or 15.4% compared to last year’s third quarter and were lower by $0.17 cents per pound or 2.3% compared to our second fiscal quarter. While the overall supply of big bird boneless breast meat is up only slightly, demand is weak. We believe the counter-seasonal decline in market prices at least in part reflects pressure from lower wholesale prices for and an abundant supply of competing proteins. We normally expect strong chicken demand during our third quarter, but we simply didn’t see typical promotional activity for chicken at either foodservice or retail grocery stores. Market prices for tray pack products sold in retail grocery stores held up better during the quarter, but like foodservice, we have not seen the volume of retail activity we normally see during the summer months.

The USDA outlook for chicken supply is an increase of 2.3% and is in-line with what the company is seeing. While this isn't a big increase, it might pressure prices even more if competing products continue to be in oversupply.

Joe Sanderson - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Our chicken supply outlook for the balance of this year is consistent with USDA’s estimate of a 2.3% increase in chicken production during calendar 2018. Through June the USDA reports that nine-tenths of 1% more head were processed. Live weights are up 1.1% from a year ago and total ready-to-cook pounds were up 2.1%. With respect to next year, our view is in line with USDA’s estimate of 2% more chicken production during calendar 2019.

Feed costs are also up from last year and at current prices, they will translate into more than $15.2 million of additional costs in 2019. And this will be exacerbated pressuring profits even more as the new Tyler facility comes online increasing SAFM's production by 9%.

Joe Sanderson - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer While we priced only a very small portion of our fiscal 2019 needs at this time, had we priced all of our fiscal 2019 needs at yesterday’s close, our cash grain cost during fiscal 2019 would be $15.2 million higher than this fiscal year assuming we purchased the same volume in 2019 as in 2018. We will purchase more grain during 2019 as we feed more chickens in Tyler. Our progress continues in Tyler where we expect to begin processing chicken during the first calendar quarter of 2019. The plant will represent approximately 9% more production for the company when it reaches full production and we look forward to the opportunities the new production will provide.

And this bad environment is going to continue because the chicken industry is unlikely to dramatically cut retail prices to clear out more product. As I understand the chicken industry is going to face a significant slump in the coming quarters if the beef and pork oversupply continues.

Adam Samuelson [...]Do you think that the industry will have to get more aggressive on retail pricing to catalyze some of the more of that feature activity to get that volume moving through the tray pack channel, which will then hopefully kind of drive a bit of – ease some of the burdens of supplies of breast meat you are seeing for foodservice and big bird or how do we get out of this if the supply environment and the competing protein supply environment doesn’t look like it’s going to be changing anytime soon? Joe Sanderson That’s a good question. It would not be our modus operandi to quote really cheap prices out of our tray pack plants to move product through our chill pack plants. We would not really do that. And here is the reason. We have a lot of customers all in the same markets, whether it’s Houston, Dallas, Georgia, anywhere you look, we have competing customers and I am sure the other processors do the same. So, you start quoting a customer at a very low price and you go and run into your own product. So, that’s just not a way in my judgment to do it. You are competing against your own product if you do that and I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen. The fact is the retailers are choosing to feature beef and pork, let me acknowledge something right here in light of your question. Back in the fall, I had several analysts ask me if I was concerned about the oncoming production excess and increased production in beef and pork and I said I was not. I had never seen a scenario where beef and pork affected us. Well, I was wrong about that and I don’t recall in the past where it had affected us like it’s affecting us this year. [...] And but Adam, I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen, I don’t think you are going to see it being pushed to retail, because it we would be competing against our other customers if we did – if we were to do that.

Management seems committed though to maintain their capital allocation as it is and implied that they don't see this environment continuing for more than a few quarters. They also are considering to utilize their 2 million share buyback program as they find the company's shares significantly more attractive in relation to investing in a new plant.

Adam Samuelson [...] how should we think about your use of cash and what’s still looks like to be pretty tough next six months given where pricing is? Joe Sanderson [...]We are going to – we will approve our capital budgets next month. We will go and finish Tyler. We will make decisions about we will pay dividends and we will look at other uses of cash to strengthen our stock and do like we always do, but we don’t – we are not going to change anything about the way we operate because of a quarter or two quarters or three quarters. Mike Cockrell - Chief Financial Officer [...] we are certainly not going to change the way we operate the business over the next two quarters or three quarters because of the current environment. We are going to continue our CapEx. Next year we are modeling $115 million for maintenance, we are going to have $35 million plus or minus still to spend in Tyler. We have talked about a new feed mill in Mississippi when and where that’s going to be when we are making the decision on that in ‘19 and we will start that potentially. Our dividend policy is set by our Board, but I don’t anticipate that changing one bit. This year hasn’t been the type of year where I would expect them to consider as special dividend. And then finally as you know we have got authority to buyback 2 million shares of stock. Joe mentioned a moment ago that we will consider ways to benefit our shareholders and that’s part of the mix too, but no difference, when I am going to change our capital allocation strategy because of low boneless prices in August. Heather Jones [...] could you give us a sense of how you view your stock at these levels as far as it’s relative repurchasing, relative attractiveness to building a new plant or could you do both or just could you help us think about how you view the shares here given where they are trading at on a book value, earnings power etcetera? Joe Sanderson In the past, let’s say, at $110 a share, we were comparing that to building a complex at $135 million. Now, you compare repurchase at $110 a share to a $215 million complex. So relatively speaking, it is more attractive today than it was when you were building complexes at $125 million, $135 million relatively speaking. [...] And with our balance sheet and our cash position, it makes more sense today than it did when the stock was at $170 or $150.

Wrapping it up

In total, Sanderson Farms had a tough quarter with more tough quarters expected ahead. The next quarter is seasonally bad (as people continue to prefer turkey to chicken for Thanksgiving and Christmas) and the beef & pork oversupply will probably persist.

As a result, I expect the company to post some losses over the coming quarters and I will be a buyer if the stock moves closer to their book value of $66 per share. Given that they have the authorization to buy back close to 9% of their stock I consider the stock to be significantly attractive below $75 per share.

You can read my more extensive analysis of the stock on the article I wrote on it in June.

Cheers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.