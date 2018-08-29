GameStop: Critical Valuation And The Role Of Sycamore Partners

The acquisition behavior of Bridgewater Associates, LP is described; the firm has also owned a stake in Staples, which was acquired by Sycamore Partners.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Deep Value Ideas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

I noticed GameStop (GME) in February 2018 due to its low price/earnings (P/E) ratio and the sizeable dividend yield. Upon closer inspection, assuming a yield trap, I have found the dividend to be covered well by free cash flow and GameStop being a profitable company. While a number of problems cannot be refuted easily, an investment could prove profitable due to the market panic, the oversold character of the stock and a potential buyout.

The article contains a number of details so any reader who's not interested in technical particularities may jump to the last break of each paragraph for concise concluding remarks.

Reasons For The Current Valuation

Firstly, many people hold the thesis that GameStop’s business model has become obsolete. Future console generations are assumed to lack optical drives, instead relying on streaming services. This impacts GameStop’s new game business and especially their high-margin business and moat of selling used games. Console makers and publishers switching to digital content distribution will increase their profitability, rendering the middle man (i.e., GameStop) obsolete while increasing their customer retention.

Secondly, management is considered to be of rather low quality, especially given the recent asset write-down of close to 400 million, after they tried to diversify the company but overpaid significantly (see below for details). After the former chief executive officer (CEO), J. Paul Raines, resigned due to medical issues in November 2017, Daniel DeMatteo assumed the role temporarily. The contracts of two long term employees, Tony Bartel (chief operating officer) and Michael Hogan (executive vice president of strategic business and brand development), have been terminated without cause. Michael Mauler was named CEO in February but quit only a few months later for personal reasons. Shane Kim, member of the board of directors (BOD) since 2011, assumed the position of CEO temporarily.

Thirdly, brick-and-mortar retailers are out of favor due to the fear of online retailers eating into their top line, potentially sending the offline retailers into bankruptcy. This topic has been covered broadly and is a hallmark of contrarian brick-and-mortar investment theses.

Taken together, if management indeed fails to diversify the product lineup further and should the concerns of pure digital distribution materialize, it is likely that GameStop will see its top line shrink significantly. Conversely, building on the profitable characteristics of the business, proper management decisions could stabilize the company and continue to generate significant shareholder value.

Bridgewater’s Buying Behavior And Other Recent News

The stock has more or less gradually fallen from its latest high of over $56 in November 2013. The poorly received earnings call on March 28th, 2018 sent the stock tumbling by 15% to its all-time low at $12.5. Short interest is still very high at little below 40% of the float after having peaked at 50% in the past months.

In May, GameStop received a letter from Tiger Management LLC, urging management to improve stop acquisitions, to divest businesses and to buy back stock. The hedge fund, however, probably was only looking to sell out quickly since their position (25,000 shares) is no longer listed in their most recent 13F filing and the share price spiked sharply after the news in the pre-market session. At the same time it became public knowledge that Ray Dalio’s famous hedge fund, among others such as BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), has increased its already-large stake in GameStop to over 3 million shares. The data from Bridgewater’s 13F filings are shown below in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Number of shares owned by Bridgewater Associates at the end of each reporting period; data source: Bridgewater Associates, LP 13F filings. Image source: own work with Microsoft Excel.

Bridgewater initiated the position in Q3 2016, probably during the dip to $25. The hedge fund gradually increased its stake in GameStop until doubling up in Q1 2018 when the stock was trading in a $12.5 to $18 corridor. Bridgewater likely managed to buy the dips, and this would imply an average price per share a little north of $16 after the huge acquisition in Q1 2018. The recent reduction by one-third of the position likely happened in mid-June after the spike induced by news regarding buyout talks involving Sycamore Partners. It was rumored that GameStop hired a financial advisor to aid in the potential transaction. Only very recently, the company announced that Carrie Teffner had joined the board of directors and the audit committee. She has successfully assisted with other company buyouts in the past (e.g., for PetSmart and Timberland). The news of Carrie Teffner’s appointment sent the stock back to the $17 region. Only very recently, the stock price fell to less than $15 in one trading session on no significant news (14.7 million shares traded). Likely, this has to do with the recent directors' dealings: The form 4 SEC filings referencing the transactions of Daniel Kaufman (7,355 shares), Daniel DeMatteo (8,058 shares) and Robert Lloyd (2,0701 shares) on March 23rd, 2018 have been type F transactions: "Shares withheld by the Issuer on vesting of restricted stock to cover applicable withholding taxes, with the number of shares withheld based on the 8/22/18 closing price."

In summary, the recent news suggests that a revaluation of GameStop has commenced with the company probably facing a private equity buyout. Hedge funds and other investment firms seem to share this thesis since they own large stakes in GameStop. The stock continues to exhibit significant volatility.

Financial Stability, Statement Quality and Profitability

The data used in this paragraph have been retrieved from the company's 10-K statements between fiscal 2007 and fiscal 2017. For the calculation of financial stability key figures, I have used data from the 2015 to 2017 annual reports or the latest data where appropriate (e.g., current ratio).

GameStop has taken up significant debt to fund acquisitions, but the amount does not look dangerous, taking into account the annualized $50 million interest payment and the lower operating leases as compared with those of general merchandise retailers. It seems noteworthy that GameStop has a history of impairment charges, amounting to over $1.2 billion since 2007. Besides the most recent charge of close to $400 million, the significant goodwill impairment of $627 million in fiscal 2012 is emphasized.

GameStop’s equity ratio is solid at 46%, and the debt-to-equity ratio is 40%. Dynamic gearing is close to two years and interest coverage stands at 8x. Cash and current ratios of 45% and 133%, respectively, are very healthy as well. Capital expenditure quota is 26% of recent operating cash flows and all three variants of Altman’s Z-score that I computed attest financial stability.

I always do a little research on the authenticity of the financial statements. While one can never be 100% sure, I consider it due diligence before investing.

Beneish M-Score has been calculated as -2.85, implying that GameStop is likely not manipulating their figures. All individual components of the Beneish score look normal. Standard deviation of the cash realization ratio, another potential indicator of manipulation, is quite high at 31%, but I consider this normal for a cyclical business as that of GameStop.

Dechow-Dichev accrual quality has suffered recently but this is in line with the recent restructuring and gross margin contraction at GameStop. Management clearly stated increased advertisement and restructuring spending as well as the closure of unprofitable branches during the March 2018 earnings call. The range of variation of the Dechow-Dichev accrual quality is 8 basis points (computed between 2007 and 2017) which is very unproblematic indeed. Dechow-Dichev earnings move in line with net profits, also a sign of authentic financial statements. Jones non-discretionary accruals remain rather constant and have risen recently, which is also the opposite of what one would expect from a manipulator or a company in distress.

In terms of profitability, the margins have recently contracted with net and EBIT margins (again, considering the last three years’ mean GAAP profits) at 3% and 5%, respectively. Without the asset impairment charge, the margins are on par with those of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and a bit worse than those of Foot Locker (FL) and Signet Jewelers (SIG). Gross margin has steadily increased from 26% in 2007 to impressive 35% in 2016, having contracted by two percent points in 2017. Unleveraged return on equity (uRoE) is 28%, much higher than that of DKS (13%) and SIG (21%) but worse than FL's uRoE of 40%. The return on capital employed (RoCE) is 19% and thus worse than that of FL (30%) and DKS (25%), but on par with that of SIG (19%). Subtracting the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 6.5% from the RoCE indicates that GameStop still generates plenty of shareholder value. The return on invested capital (RoIC) of 9% is higher than that of FL (8%), DKS (6%) and SIG (8%).

In terms of leases, GameStop has reported 10% of its three years’ mean revenue as operating leases (i.e., $930 million) according to their latest 10-K. FL, DKS and SIG are looking at 58%, 47% and 7%, respectively. Specialty retailers such as GameStop and Signet Jewelers are understandably much more efficient in this regard than broadly diversified retailers.

Taken together, the interest of private equity firms in a buyout cannot be denied considering the cheap valuation and the financially sound balance sheet of this profitable company.

Valuation of GameStop And Recent Acquisitions By Sycamore

The P/E ratio derived from the mean of the 2015-2017 earnings is 7, while the stock trades at 0.8 times its book value. The ratio of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to enterprise value (EV) is commonly used for company valuations since it includes minority interest, net debt and market capitalization. Operating leases are not typically included in the calculation of EV, but I like to include them nonetheless, especially when valuing brick-and-mortar retailers. I have used a share price of $17 for the calculation of EV. Using the mean of the last three years’ EBIT values, and including operating leases of $930 million, yields a cheap ratio of 16%. FL, DKS and SIG are currently valued at EBIT/EV (including operating leases) ratios of 8%, 6% and 10%, respectively. Without the operating leases, as it is normally calculated, GameStop is valued at a bargain 25% EBIT/EV ratio. GameStop currently trades at less than 20% of the last three years’ mean revenue. Assuming a cost of equity of 12% and a WACC of 6.5% in a scenario with an annual and terminal 3% FCF decline, a discounted cash-flow (DCF) calculation implies 90% upside from $17, corresponding to a share price of $32. A much more critical and probably overly pessimistic DCF valuation could look like this:

revenue contraction to $6.5 billion in 10 years

gross margin contraction from 32% to 28% in 10 years

company termination in 2037, hence no terminal value (!) in the DCF calculation

gradual increase of sales, general and administrative expenses from 26% to over 31% until termination

last interest payment in 2022 due to paydown of debt; until then, $50 million per year

reduction in capital expenditures of 1% per year even though revenue falls much faster

dividend payment of $155 million would be safe until 2033

Under these assumptions, I arrive at a fair value of little over $15, assuming a lower cost of equity of 8%. I consider this the most negative scenario, and people who bought the dip are likely on the safe side with significant upside.

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm specializing in retailers (e.g., Belk, Hot Topic, Staples, EMP Merchandising and Talbots). I will use Staples and Hot Topic for comparison since their financial statements are available from the SEC (Staples' and Hot Topic's SEC filings) and the buyout prices are known.

Sycamore Partners paid close to $600 million for Hot Topic (i.e., 79% of the most recent revenue). According to the 10-K of fiscal 2012, Hot Topic had $50 million in cash and equivalents, no goodwill and intangible assets, $246 million in operating leases, no debt and a total of 42 million of common and no preferred stock outstanding. Their EBIT varied between negative numbers and $31 million lately. I optimistically assume that Sycamore valued Hot Topic at $31 million EBIT. The buyout price of $14 per share corresponds to an EV, including operating leases, of $784 million; without leases it would be $538 million. Sycamore thus paid for Hot Topic in accordance with EBIT/EV percentages of 4% or 6%, respectively. Operating and net margin were negative or at best 3% and 4%, respectively, over the last three years. A cost of equity (=WACC, due to the lack of debt) of 8.5% could be realized at an annual FCF growth rate of 3%, starting from $31 million. This implies that Sycamore must have had solid plans to turn the company around, since 8.5% cost of equity is not that much at an implied annual growth rate of 3%. These assumptions do not take into account any sort of synergies that Sycamore could have envisaged. Hot Topic is a retailer of counterculture clothing and music, aimed at teenagers and young adults interested in rock music and video games. EMP Merchandising, an acquisition by Sycamore that specializes in music and merchandise mail-order, even though of smaller size, fits in this scheme as well. It seems plausible that Sycamore is looking into GameStop for its worldwide shops that specialize in video games, related merchandise and recently also comic books, targeting a teenager and young adult audience.

Staples was taken private in 2017 for $6.9 billion, corresponding to approximately 37% of the most recent revenue figure. The company had $1.14 billion in cash and equivalents, $1.5 billion in goodwill and intangible assets and little over $2 billion in operating leases. Staples had 645 million of common and no preferred stock outstanding. The company had $519 million in short-term and $529 million in long-term debt outstanding. The EV including and excluding operating leases is thus $8.6 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively. Assuming an optimistic EBIT figure of 700 million (Staples published negative, $300 million and $700 million in EBIT over the last three years), Sycamore paid in accordance to EBIT/EV ratios of 8% and 11%, including and excluding operating leases, respectively. The private equity firm has probably assumed a much richer cost of equity of close to 14% after turning Staples around to an implied annual growth rate of 3% with a starting FCF of $700 million. This looks like a much more profitable acquisition indeed, again ignoring potential synergies. Margins were similar to those of Hot Topic.

As a side note, it seems worth mentioning that Bridgewater Associates, LP initiated a position in Staples beginning in Q3 2015, likely at a share price of close to 12 US$. They profited from a dividend yield of 3%-5%. The holding peaked in Q2 2016 (2.6 million shares) where the stock was trading well below $10, fell to one million in Q4 2016 when the price appreciated slightly and increased again in Q1 2017 to 1.4 million (price below $10). The buyout price was $10.25 per share.

In the case of GameStop, Sycamore could estimate EBIT well below the current $550 million-$650 million (non-GAAP), considering the uncertainties of the business model and for the sake of a proper margin of safety. $250 million would be a very conservative guess. At a buyout price of $17, the EV figures come in at $2.7 billion and $1.7 billion, including and excluding operating leases. In that manner, Sycamore would be looking at cheap EBIT/EV ratios of 9% and 14%, respectively. Assuming the EBIT/EV valuation of Staples for GameStop, a price per share of $21-$22 would be fair. With the much higher valuation of Hot Topic, I arrive at a more unlikely price-per-share in excess of $45. Sycamore paying 30% of the recent revenue figure would imply a price per share of $26. The valuations are represented graphically below in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Possible valuations for GameStop; data source: own calculations based on the latest 10-K data of GameStop, Staples and Hot Topic as well as on own estimates. Image source: own work with Microsoft Excel.

Taken together, these considerations unanimously imply significant upside from the all-time low of $12.5 but also from the current price of $14. Sycamore engages in selective buyouts, exploiting synergies as for instance with fashion and accessories retailers The Limited, Talbots, Coldwater Creek, Nine West Holdings and Belk. Similarly, Sycamore acquired Hot Topic and EMP Merchandising, both gaming, music and lifestyle-oriented retailers, potentially anticipating synergies considering GameStop's worldwide presence and specialization in video games, related merchandise and comic books.

Conclusion

GameStop is a profitable and financially sound company, looking at a history of costly acquisitions that have been written-off. Their business model faces challenges and management has been shaken up significantly.

Many investment firms such as Bridgewater Associates, BlackRock and Renaissance Technologies own large stakes in GameStop, having increased their holdings during the dip to the all-time low. Understandably, private equity firms have evinced interest in a takeover.

The company is valued cheaply on a rational basis. Viewed more critically, it is still considered to be of fair value. Comparisons drawn with other buyout targets have been conducted on a conservative basis and in favor of those candidates.

We are looking at a margin of safety in terms of a safe dividend in case the buyout does not materialize, as long as the stock is bought at current valuations. If GameStop is taken private, it should definitely happen north of $20 per share. Sycamore Partners, owning related companies like Hot Topic and EMP Merchandising, likely has a veritable interest in acquiring GameStop. The timing might prove ideal, considering most of the management are no longer with the company, the temporary CEO is a former director and a financial advisor has been hired, eventually facilitating the transaction.

Thank you for reading. This is my first article on Seeking Alpha and I would greatly appreciate a critical discussion in the comments section or via private messaging.

I wrote this article myself and the content only serves an information purpose and may not be considered investment advice. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing/publication.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.