The Best Investment Strategy Is Simple

Benchmarks are notoriously difficult to beat, even for the professionals. Short-term returns are subjective, prone to volatility, and unreliable as indicators of long-term performance. Using complicated investment strategies may make investors feel like they are in control and boosting performance, but it is just an illusion. Studies show that more investment activity actually leads to poorer long-term results compared to passive strategies. It’s far better to keep it simple: implement a simple investment philosophy, a simple strategy, simple trades, and a simple focus on your own goals and fulfillment. Ultimately, the only measure of investment success that investors should care about is whether or not they reach their financial goals.

Philosophy First

Every investor should have an investment philosophy that guides their portfolio management decisions. It is the glue that holds it all together. One of the greatest risks in investing is having no investment plan or generally having no idea what you’re doing. When you define your investment philosophy, you create a set of principles that will guide your actions when making investment decisions. It is the core of what you believe about investing and includes how active or passive you believe you should be, how you view volatility, and what your ultimate goals are for investing. We should follow the examples of the greatest investors of all time and use simplicity, patience, and discipline to succeed in the markets.

Simplicity requires a straightforward approach, one that is easy to explain and easy to implement. As an investor, you should be able to explain your investment philosophy in 60 seconds or less. If not, your strategy is either far too complicated or you really don’t have a philosophy in the first place.

Discipline is the trait that allows you to remain calm and stick to your plan even during times of chaos and panic. It requires that you acknowledge your limitations and stick with what you know, even as you expand your circle of competence. Discipline sees market volatility as an opportunity and responds accordingly, rather than reacting to its risks. A good investment strategy will give you the means to remain disciplined, but the markets will put it to the test time and again. A good over-arching philosophy will help you stay focused on the bigger picture when you need to exercise discipline the most.

Patience is the real kicker. It looks beyond what is happening right now and into the distance. This can be very hard to do. Patience understands that markets cycle, that volatility is often short-lived, and that it’s impossible to reach for higher long-term returns without surviving short-term losses on the way there. Patience is the best equalizer in the markets: as long as you stay focused on running a long-distance race, you will come out ahead by the time you reach the finish line. It can be quite difficult to stay focused on the long-term when the short-term is “where we live”. Patience will keep us on track.

There will never be a one-size-fits-all investment philosophy. We each have our own values, strengths, weaknesses, motivations, preferences, and personality types. To define yourself as an investor, you have to find what works for you. Then infuse that philosophy with a healthy dose of simplicity, discipline, and patience.

Strategy Second

While investment philosophy defines your plan and your objectives, investment strategy defines your policies and procedures. The best strategy is simple. Simplicity makes an investment strategy easier to implement, easier to stick with, reduces decision fatigue, and makes patience and discipline the default setting. A good simple strategy utilizes just three key components for investment success: asset allocation, diversification, and rebalancing. These three pieces should always remain intertwined with one another.

Asset Allocation gives your portfolio the ability to take advantage of whichever asset class is performing strongly in the market at hand and tempers the negative effects of any losses incurred by the poorly performing ones. As long as your investments are spread out over several different asset classes, your allocation will balance out your desire for investment gains with your ability to accept losses. However, it will never be perfect. The closest you can get to a perfect portfolio is to utilize whichever investing approach allows you to stick to your strategy at the worst times. This is more important than the precise mix you use. An in-depth study was done on the drivers of portfolio performance (Ibbotson & Kaplan) and it was discovered that asset allocation drove more than 90% of returns while less than 10% was driven by the investor’s ability to time the market or successfully choose individual securities. Simplicity means trusting your asset allocation over your security picks.

Diversification mitigates the fallout from making a wrong choice in choosing your individual investments. Would you rather run the risk of missing out on huge gains or the risk of accepting huge losses? Diversification within asset allocation minimizes both these risks.

“Diversification is about accepting good enough while missing out on extraordinary so you can avoid terrible.” Ben Carlson

Rebalancing can provide a nice boost to performance, but its biggest benefit is controlling risk. Our investor instincts drive us to run away from volatility, but in fact, the opposite response will lead to far better results. Rebalancing makes good use of the volatility by systematically taking gains from the strong performers and picking up more shares of the securities that are “on sale”. Broad diversification is also necessary for rebalancing to work optimally, and the best rebalancing strategy is one that you will follow over time.

Trading Last

There is a gap between investment returns and investor returns, which can be attributed to one thing: behavior. Instead of sitting on their hands and allowing compounding to work its magic on growing their wealth, many investors trade in and out of funds to their own detriment. Investors are very good at bad timing. Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman believes this behavior gap is “because the long-term is not where life is lived”, so irrational short-term thinking persists. Continuous changes to your portfolio lead to worse results over the long-term. Because of this, part of your trading strategy should include a high hurdle rate to trades. High hurdles make it difficult to make poor decisions.

In Ben Carlson’s book A Wealth of Common Sense, he makes the case that it is very difficult to beat the market long-term and that a passive portfolio is much more likely to perform well over the long haul than an active portfolio. This is largely due to what’s called “the low persistence of out-performance”. A simple-strategy portfolio will lag more active strategies over many short-term periods, which feels like a bad deal when you’re in the middle of it. However, data shows that more active strategies lose 150% more often than simple strategies win, and that simple-strategy out-performance increases as the time period increases.

Not only does having a high hurdle for investment changes increase the simplicity of your strategy, it also reduces decision fatigue. Decision fatigue will eventually lead to poor decisions and ultimately, to poor returns. The fewer decisions required of you free your capacity to make better judgments overall. A way to reduce this fatigue is to automate many of your decisions. A simple example is to set up automatic monthly transfers from your checking account to your savings. A more comprehensive example is to define your investment philosophy, decide on a specific strategy, and then follow the process. No need to “reinvent the wheel” every time you hit some bumpy terrain. A good simple investment strategy makes decision-making a virtual snap.

Getting Results

The last thing you should do in your investment strategy is to strive for a “perfect” plan. Aiming for perfection by making constant changes to your portfolio and your strategy is much worse than implementing a good plan that you can stick with. As mentioned earlier, the ability to stick to your strategy at the worst times is much more important than the securities you choose. Sticking to the plan is the discipline you need to be successful long-term because the only benchmark that truly matters is achieving your personal investment goals.

The value of a simple investment approach is that you can reach your financial goals and live your life. Time is a valuable commodity. Using a simple plan that frees up time to spend with your loved ones doing things you enjoy is an enormous benefit that can’t be measured by any benchmark. That is a successful strategy.

Practicing What I Preach

It took me several years to come to understand what I was doing as I learned about investing. Now I have a solid – and simple – plan that I call Perpetual Investing With Closed-End Funds. Here it is in a nutshell:

My Investment Philosophy is that 1) anyone can create their own "annuity" by investing for perpetual income using closed-end funds and similar instruments; 2) growth is best attained through compounding; 3) risk is mitigated by investment strategy; and 4) corrections are opportunities to pick up more shares at fire-sale prices and kick your income up a notch.

My Investment Strategy is to first have a fully-funded Emergency Savings account kept separate from investments, and then to own a broad array of income-producing funds covering a variety of asset classes and sectors. I reinvest the distributions and rebalance my positions at opportune times, and only trade when a holding's distribution rate drops below 7% while similar funds are paying more, or some other extenuating circumstance prevails (this is a new self-imposed hurdle I've set to reduce the number of trades I make). I also aim to build cash when investors are getting greedy (the "euphoria" phase of the market cycle) and buy more shares when investors are scared (the "panic" phase of the market cycle).

This investment approach has freed me from spending time tracking trailing stops and constantly monitoring my investments. It has also greatly reduced my fear of market corrections, making it virtually a cinch to stay the course.

Conclusion

The best investment strategy you can implement as an investor is one that is geared for the long-term and one you can stick with. Benchmarks are useless because even the very best investors fall short in that regard. The only measure of success we should be concerned with is whether or not we achieve our own goals. The best investment strategy is one that is disciplined and patient by default. It makes the task easy to understand, easy to monitor, and easy to implement. In short, the best investment strategy is simple.

RECOMMENDED READING: A Wealth of Common Sense: Why Simplicity Trumps Complexity in Any Investment Plan by Ben Carlson

