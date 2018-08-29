Synergy Investment Group Has A New Target: The Shorts

A new threat has arisen for short-sellers of the stock as the Synergy Investment Group has recommended its group to block shares from the hands of shorts.

Institutional Investors continue to sell Synergy Pharmaceuticals' stock and now only own 39.7% of the stock according to Nasdaq as of the end of Q2.

The Synergy Investment Group, a group of over 1,030 investors who have claimed to collectively own 37.5 million shares in Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) is losing no time to pick a new target after its victory on defeating shareholder-unfriendly proposals. This time the group is going after short-sellers of the stock. In its latest communication to shareholders, the Synergy Investment Group reports how the share price has been rising as short-sellers scramble to find more shares to short.

Synergy: An easy target for shorts

For months, shorts have reaped the rewards of almost unlimited profits on Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares. Every spike in the stock has been met by relentless selling pressure from the short side. On some days, Fintel used to report an outrageous 40% short-selling volume.

Unfortunately, stocks like Synergy, with a 60% retail ownership are a very easy prey for short-sellers. Shorts know that retail owners don't have the stomach for big losses and they also don't have the funds necessary to support the share price. So they only need to short the stock for a period of time before the selling pressure works in their favor and investors start to sell. As the price starts to collapse more investors sell creating an avalanche effect.

When the price has collapsed enough, shorts then cover their positions to maximize their profits at the bottom. If they have covered a substantial portion and the share price recovers they tend to short more shares on the spike to create selling pressure and once again make a profit from the fall in the share price. It's what's commonly called as "rinse and repeat."

Common myths of retail investors about short selling

The most important thing that investors have to understand is that brokers make a significant amount of money lending the shares in your account for others to bet against you. That's what short selling is. Brokers can charge anywhere from 8% to 35% interest for shorts to borrow the stock from their client's portfolio and bet against that particular stock. The most common myth is that by placing a GTC (Good till canceled order) the broker can't or won't lend your shares. This is false.

The broker charges an interest fee depending on how many shares are available between brokers to short. If you have a $2 stock and you place a $10 GTC order, the broker knows he can quietly lend your shares and will have plenty of time to find shares in the market to put more shares in your account before it reaches $10.

Prevent your shares from being lent to short-sellers

When you signed your broker agreement somewhere there was a clause that allowed them to lend your shares and you were consenting to it. It's necessary for you to contact your broker directly and ask them to isolate your shares against short-borrowing. They will most likely give you a lot of excuses in the process for why they can't do that. (Remember, lending securities is a profitable business.) It's always a good idea to ask to talk to a supervisor while you are working with your broker.

If you find your broker not cooperating too much there are 3 things you can do to make sure they can't borrow your stock.

Transfer your stock to a 401(k) account. Stocks on 401(k) accounts can't be lent out by law. Ask your broker to create a new cash-only account for you and transfer your stock to this new account. Ask your broker you want to rescind your margin agreement. Accounts without margin agreements can't be used for short-lending.

There's power in the numbers

It's important that if you care about the share price and the short interest on Synergy Pharmaceuticals to call your broker and restrict your stock from being lent out to short-sellers.

I recommended months ago to use your voting power in your shares to defeat the proposals brought by management. Now I recommend long investors to show solidarity with the Synergy Investment Group and help make it a lot more expensive for shorts to carry their short position.

Don't underestimate what can happen when a stock that's owned 60% by retail shareholders suddenly finds itself on a situation where all retail shareholders start working together to block shares available to borrow.

The first Synergy Investment Group email asking its 1,030 members to block their shares went out on August 18 and the share price has been climbing higher as well as holding steady above the 200-day moving average.

SGYP data by YCharts

Inverse correlation in short interest to price

After the defeat of the shareholder-unfriendly proposals, the short interest declined by its biggest percentage since January to 54.8 million. Then the short interest has continued to climb all the way to 58.6 million. Except that the correlation to price has been negative.

SGYP data by YCharts

Shares of Synergy have climbed 25% since its Q2 results. On top of that thanks to the efforts of the Synergy Investment Group and hundreds of other investors, the supply of shares available to short had dried up. In 5 days, Interactive Brokers have reported a 40% drop on available shares for borrowing.

Summary

The time is now ripe for a short-squeeze on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals. CEO Troy Hamilton is starting to deliver results - and as soon as there's a path to profitability, institutional investors will come rushing back into the stock.

When you combine a stock with low institutional investor exposure, a well-organized group of retail investors working together to block shorts' access to share borrowing, an almost 25% short interest, much better than expected quarterly results, a best-in-class GI product, insurance wins and possible partnership announcement in the near future - you have the right combination for explosive returns in the next 24 months.

As scripts continue to climb and cash fears have abated, the investing prospect for Synergy has considerably improved. I recommend readers to start a position on the stock and to consider averaging down if your investment horizon is of 2 years or more. If you are a long-holder of this stock, don't forget to call your broker and ask them to isolate your shares from short sellers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.