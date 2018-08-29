Five Reasons Why South African Rand Should Continue To Deteriorate

Thesis

In November last year, the USD/ZAR pair reached a yearly high of 14.57. This was the highest level since November 2016. The rand then started strengthening as investors placed their hopes in the new president. The pair reached a YTD low of 11.5 (strong Rand) in March this year and reached a YTD high of 15.4 (weak Rand) just two weeks ago. The currency is now trading at 14.15, which is the handle portion of the cup and handle pattern that has been forming this year. This article will explain why the rand is likely to continue losing its value against the USD.

Introduction

After the end of apartheid, the South African economy continued to grow. Its GDP rose from $139 billion in 1994 and reached an all-time high of $416 billion in 2011. Since then, the country has suffered a recession that saw its economy decline to $294 billion in 2016. Part of the reason for the declining economy was the mismanagement by the previous regime of Jacob Zuma. Under his watch, the South African Rand (ZAR) declined by more than 90% against the USD, the corruption rank rose from 54 to 71, and the debt to GDP ratio rose from 31.3% to 53.1%. The S&P downgraded the country’s debt to junk.

Reason #1: Mining Sector Woes

South Africa is one of the most endowed countries in the world. It has the fifth largest mining sector in terms of GDP in the world. Its mineral reserves are worth more than $2.3 trillion. The country is a leading producer of commodities like gold, platinum, palladium, diamonds, and coal among others. The mining sector contributes more than 8% of the total GDP and in 2015, it employed more than 450,000 people. This represented 3% of all the employed people nationally.

The country's mining sector is in trouble. This year, many mining companies have announced mine closures and major layoffs. In May, AngloGold announced that it would lay-off 2000 employees. In total, the number of people working in gold mines dropped from 380,000 in 1995 to less than 119,000 today.

Early this month, platinum miner, Implats announced that it would lay-off 13,400 people. The number of people working in platinum mines has fallen from almost 200,000 in 2008 to fewer than 170,000.

Other companies that have announced shutting down of mines are Sibanye-Stillwater (3,000 people), Pan African Resources (1,700 people), and Lonmin (12,600) among others.

The problems in the mining sector are attributed to strained labour relations, increased automation, and the increased operational costs as mines become less profitable. Most miners in the country belong to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU). In recent years, the union has led major strikes, that have disrupted the mining industry. Just last week, the association rejected a wage increase by gold producers, which is an indication that a new strike is likely.

The falling commodity prices have not helped the situation. The chart below shows the market prices of gold, platinum, and palladium over the past one year.

One-Year Chart for Gold, Platinum, and Palladium

Reason #2: Populism

The Africa National Congress (ANC) has led the country since the end of apartheid. Today, it remains the party in control in parliament and in local governments. Its policies, internal conflicts, and corruption have led to more people losing confidence in it. These issues lay a good foundation for alternative voices such as Julius Malema, who heads the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party.

The EFF is a small party with just 25 MPs in parliament but more young people are accepting its message. For example, he has called for the ‘slaughtering of whiteness’ and the expropriation of land from white people without compensation. He has criticized the president’s approach for the latter. Ramaphosa has said that only unused land will be taken back.

Other than the land issue, Malema’s EFF party has advocated for the nationalization of mines, banks, and other strategic sectors without compensation, and free education, healthcare, sanitation, and housing.

This month, the party introduced a bill to nationalize the central bank, a move that has been criticized by many analysts. Doing this would weaken the most advanced central bank in Africa. In response to the bill, the central bank governor said:

‘We need to guard jealously our independence and our mandate as we are tasked by the constitution.’

The risk about all these is that Malema’s populism is growing. This is because many young South Africans have nothing to lose. The unemployment rate is high, wages are uncompetitive, inflation is rising, and the level of inequality is high. Recently, the World Bank named South Africa the most unequal country in the world.

Source: Trading Economics

The risk for a populist leader like Malema has also increased by the corruption in the country. While former president Zuma has been charged, corruption has not ended. A recent report found that the tendering process was worse than expected. The report found that the country loses more than $59 billion annually in illegal tendering processes. The proceeds of these activities have helped fund lavish lifestyles of shady entrepreneurs and government officials. Therefore, a populist politician who talks along these lines will mostly find support.

Reason #3: Manufacturing Sector Decline

The Manufacturing sector in South Africa is the fourth largest contributor to the GDP after government, finance, and trade. It is responsible for 13% of the entire GDP. In the past ten years however, the manufacturing output for the country has fallen by more than 7.4%. As this has occurred, the number of people employed in the sector has continued to fall as companies automate or shut down. As shown below, the industrial production in the country has trailed that of the developed countries and the emerging markets.

Reason #4: Interest Rates Divergence

The Federal Reserve has continued to sound hawkish about the economy. In the statement at the Jackson Hole summit, the Fed chair reiterated his previous stand on gradual rate increases. On the other hand, the South African central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago has said that the bank will unlikely raise interest rates. The base lending rate has remained at 6.5% since the March MPC meeting. As shown below, South African interest rates have been falling since May last year.

Source: Investing

As the South Africa Reserve Bank has remained dovish, the inflation has continued to rise. Last week, government data showed that inflation had risen to 5.1% for the third straight month. This inflation was mostly because of fuel costs. In July, they paid 25.3% more for fuel than the same month in 2017, which was the biggest annual increase since 2011. At the same time, wages have continued to be depressed, mostly because of the high supply of workers. This year, wages are expected to rise by less than 3%.

In addition to this, the economy is not growing as expected. Many economists expect the country to go through another recession. A recent report found that one in every three economists in the country expect a recession this year or in 2019. Therefore, with the country facing these headwinds, it is unlikely that the bank will hike interest rates. In the May’s meeting, the official statement said:

‘The MPC unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.5% per annum. At these levels, the MPC still assesses the stance of monetary policy to be accommodative and appropriate given the current state of the economy. However, the MPC has noted the deteriorating inflation outlook, driven mainly by supply-side factors.’

Reason #5: Technicals Are Supportive of the Dollar

In the past few months, the USD/ZAR chart has formed a cup and handle pattern as shown in the one-year chart below. After passing the resistance level of 14.56 two weeks ago, the pair is now forming the handle part of the pattern. The handle pattern is confirmed by the RSI which has fallen sharply from 73 to 54 in less than two weeks. Therefore, as the Fed gears for another rate hike in September and as the Trump administration starts to intervene on local South African politics, there is a likelihood that the upward momentum for the pair will continue.

One-Year USD/ZAR Chart

Final Thoughts

South Africa and its EM peers have seen their currencies decline as the Fed continues to hike interest rates. As the key sectors of the economy continue to deteriorate and as the political condition makes a gap for a radical populist, the South African rand is likely to continue falling against the dollar.

