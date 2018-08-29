Are You Buying The Trade Deal?

The US and Mexico have reached a preliminary trade agreement. The deal is not final yet and it remains unclear if Canada, Nafta’s third partner would join the deal which will be renamed the US-Mexico trade agreement.

The breakthrough in the US-Mexico trade talks sent global equity markets higher. That said, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 all hit new record highs as increased optimism overtook the market. Both the peso and Canadian dollar gained value versus the US dollar and emerging market equities were in demand. This begs the question whether the current optimism is sustainable or just an episode before the clouds once again overshadow global trade prospects.

The US president said the Nafta name will be scrapped due to its negative connotations and will be replaced with the name "US-Mexico trade agreement." This implies that the Nafta deal will be actually terminated. While it might sound as a benign difference to some, it presents Canada with a take it or leave it choice as the former deal is out of play.

Meanwhile, The Financial Times reported that president Trump struck a confrontational tone towards Ottawa saying the US was prepared to plough ahead exclusively with Mexico if Canada was not on board. A spokesman for Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, said Canada was “encouraged” by the “optimism” shown by the US and Mexico but cautioned that a full Nafta deal was not a foregone conclusion. “We will only sign a new Nafta that is good for Canada and good for the middle class,” the spokesman said.

Another issue that remained outstanding is the fact that the US failed to offer any commitment to terminate tariffs on aluminium and steel from Mexico and Canada. While Mexico obviously agreed with the latter, we know that Canada introduced tariffs on a wide range of US products (from industrial metals to body wash) as a response and took a somewhat harder stance on the US.

Basically, with the old Nafta agreement out of the picture, Canada has two choices: 1) sign the agreement that is already negotiated between Mexico and US or 2) negotiate a separate bilateral agreement. I see the risk that US-Canada trade will be left without any trade deal as low. Let us not forget that Canada’s 1988 trade agreement with the US preceded Nafta. Secondly, the Congress has the final word and it is highly unlikely that it will approve a US-Mexico agreement unless Canada is included or a separate agreement is reached.

However, Canada is not the only obstacle that is standing in the way of an agreement finalization. According to the Trade Promotion Authority law, the US president must wait 90 days to sign the agreement after sending Congress notice of the intent to sign. This means that the US Congress is likely to vote at the earliest in a session of Congress after the midterm elections in November, or next year, when it is possible that a Democratic majority will hold the reins of power.

International trade relations remain extremely fraught as the US is on the way to impose a further USD200bn in tariffs on Chinese products as early as next month, after the latest round of negotiations between Beijing and Washington ended without much progress.

Mexico and the US agreed to stricter rules for Mexican car exports to the US, including requirements that 75 per cent of the content be made in North America, and that 40-45 per cent of the content be made with workers earning at least $16 per hour. While the latter is aimed at discouraging manufacturers from relocating to lower-wage Mexico, it indirectly limits the inflow of Chinese auto parts to the Mexican market, which will potentially increase pressure on China to reform.

The US-Mexico deal signaled to the world the US's willingness to ease strains with its traditional allies. The latter in combination with the agreement with the European union to re-negotiate existing trade practices is showing that global trade war is out of the picture. The worst imaginable scenario seems to be the continuation of the US-China trade war. However, as the US agrees to new terms with other countries, the pressure on China will increase and potentially bring a faster solution.

With that being said, I believe that future US-China negotiations will not be able to shake up markets as was the case before. As tax cuts and fiscal expansion effects are already largely priced in, it seems that US equities can profit further from trade negotiations after trade tensions initially deteriorated the market at the beginning of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.