Further upside in SPY is likely to be limited given underlying fundamentals and market internals.

There have been 7 months between all-time high levels in the S&P 500, typically a bearish sign when coupled with a defensive lead, poor internals and weak market breadth.

Can defensive stocks continue to lead or will the market rotate back towards growth stocks?

Defense First

As the S&P 500 (SPY) breaks through the last all-time high made on January 26, it is important to take a look at the composition and the breakdown of the market leading up to each respective all-time high. An all-time high is an all-time high, there is no doubt about that, but the way the market reached an all-time high may provide critical insight as to the strength of the market digging beyond the surface of the headline index.

Below, we will take a look at the differences in markets and the economy at the last two all-time closing highs for the S&P 500.

S&P 500:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

As of this writing, the S&P 500 currently sits at an all-time high, just 0.82% above the previous high made on January 26, 2018. Regardless, the breakdown of the sector performance leading to each respective all-time high is quite telling.

The S&P 500 and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF are comprised of 11 sectors, with varying degrees of weighting. The Technology sector makes up over 25% of the S&P 500, followed by Financials at nearly 15%. The smallest sectors are Telecom, Real Estate, and Utilities.

The below image shows two tables. The table on the left shows the 1-week, 1-month, 3-month and 6-month performances of various equity market sectors leading into the January 26th all-time high.

The table on the right shows the same information but as of August 27th.

The two side-by-side tables provide critical insight into the composition of the broad equity market as SPY was making an all-time high.

The market leaders and laggards, as well as the intensity of the move into each respective all-time closing high, is quite different.

Each table is sorted based on 3-month performance.

Sector Breakdown of SPY as of January 26 | Sector Breakdown of SPY as of August 27: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

In the tables above, the January all-time high was made with strong velocity as two sectors returned over 20% in the preceding 3-months and only one sector was in the red. The sectors leading the market higher in January were cyclical sectors such as Energy (XLE), Housing (ITB), Technology (XLK), and growth sectors such as Financials (XLF). The laggards at the January all-time high were classic defensive names such as Utilities (XLU), and Real Estate (XLRE). A strong bull market typically has defensive names lagging.

On the contrary, today's all-time closing high for SPY has been led by mostly defensive sectors such as Healthcare (XLV), Consumer Staples (XLP), and Utilities (XLU). The lagging sectors are names you'd typically like to see at the top of the list for a strong market, including Housing, Regional Banks, Energy, Materials (XLB) and Industrials (XLI).

Lastly, today's all-time high has been made with significantly less velocity when comparing the preceding 3-month performance.

For SPY to continue making new all-time highs, the larger sectors need to continue to perform well. The problem, however, is that the largest sectors in the composition of SPY are predominantly cyclical and growth sectors. Out of the four largest sectors (Tech, Financials, Healthcare, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials), four of them are linked to cyclical growth and inflation. Healthcare is the only defensive sector in the top five largest sectors. Today, as SPY is making a new all-time high, Healthcare is to be thanked as many larger sectors such as Financials and Industrials are underperformers.

If Technology and Consumer Discretionary roll over, defensive sectors will not be able to push the SPY higher simply due to their low weighting in the index. Utilities and Real Estate, for example, only make up a combined 6% of the ETF weighting.

Consumer Staples stocks, another defensive basket, only make up 7% of the index.

SPY is therefore very tied to the performance of cyclical and growth names such as Technology stocks and Financial stocks.

That is a major reason why the current all-time high for SPY should be looked at with caution. Smaller sectors are likely to have a difficult time holding SPY higher.

SPY Internals & Economic Trajectory

I am typically not a fan of technical analysis or moving averages but the percentage of stocks above a certain moving average can provide information as to how many stocks in SPY are participating in the rally.

Below is a chart of the percentage of stocks in the ETF SPY above their respective 50-day moving average. At the January all-time high, 84% of stocks in SPY were above their 50-day moving average while today, only 71% of stocks are trading above their 50-day moving average.

Percentage of Stocks In SPY Above 50-Day Moving Average:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The same analysis but with a 200-day moving average shows even weaker breadth at this all-time high compared to January with only 66% of stocks above their 200-day moving average compared to 83% in January.

Percentage of Stocks In SPY Above 200-Day Moving Average:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The sector analysis shows defensive names leading this time as opposed to growth/cyclical names in January and the breadth analysis shows that the market leadership is thinner compared to January.

In terms of the economic data, at EPB Macro Research, we use a proprietary index to track the economy. The index below takes the weighted average of the year over year growth rate for 31 high-frequency economic data points including but not limited to income, consumption, non-farm payrolls, existing home sales and industrial production.

The bounce in the strength of the economic data from 2016 through today is clear, but the strength of the bounce is significantly less than most believe based on the rally in the stock market.

The beauty of the index below is that there is no emotion and no bias, it is simply an average of the year over year growth rate of the 31 most popular and accurate economic data points.

The Strength of Economic Data:

Source: EPB Macro Research

The chart below is the same as above just zoomed in on a shorter time frame. The number does not correspond to the growth rate in the economy as this is an index. In January, the index had a reading of 8.31% compared to 7.88% today. While the difference is not significant, the trend remains the same of weaker data/fundamentals at this all-time high compared to January.

With weaker and slightly decelerating economic data today compared to January, it makes sense that defensive sectors are leading as opposed to growth sectors.

The Strength of Economic Data:

Source: EPB Macro Research

In January, the global stock market was rallying alongside SPY. Today, there is a major divergence between the S&P 500, defined by ETF SPY, and the rest of the world, defined by ETF (VT).

This is no longer a global growth story. Global markets ex. the United States have struggled since January which adds more evidence that this all-time high may not last as it is based on weaker data across the board.

How long can the US stay decoupled from the rest of the world?

Global Divergence When Making An All-Time High (ETF SPY Vs. ETF VT):

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The final analysis between the differences in financial markets and the economy at each respective all-time high comes from the bond market, both the Treasury market and the corporate bond market.

A tighter yield curve or a smaller spread between short-term Treasury bond yields and long-term Treasury bond yields is a bearish sign as this hinders the profitability of many lenders.

In January, at the last all-time high, the spread between the 30-year Treasury and the 2-year Treasury yield was 78 basis points. Today that spread is down to the lowest level of this economic cycle at just 35 basis points.

30-2 Treasury Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

In January, the very popular 10-2 spread was trading around 53 basis points compared to a cycle low of 21 basis points today.

The market made a new all-time high with a flattening yield curve, another reason why the defensive lead is unsurprising.

10-2 Treasury Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Lastly, the corporate bond market has been following the same trend. The chart below shows the spread of BBB rated corporate bond yields above equal maturity Treasury yields.

This chart gives you an idea of how markets are pricing risk assets relative to "risk-free" assets. A wider spread indicates the market believes there is more risk while a tighter spread indicates complacency.

As the market made an all-time high in January, the corporate bond market was trading at the tightest spread above treasury yields at just 115 basis points on BBB-rated debt. Since that all-time high, spreads have widened to 152 basis points.

Wider corporate spreads are consistent with weaker economic data.

BBB Option-Adjusted Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

SPY is at all-time highs once again which has many investors excited but make no mistake, it has been defense first.

The market has made an all-time high with defensive leadership, weaker breadth, weaker economic data, a flattening yield curve and wider corporate bond spreads. This data did not suggest the market would go down but it should give investors reasons to pause and consider what the economy/capital markets are suggesting about the forward outlook over the next 6-12 months.

It is unlikely based on the data above to have significantly more upside in SPY. Some sectors may continue to perform but cyclical/growth sectors within SPY may be at risk in the coming months should the above trends continue, which I expect.

At EPB Macro Research, we have had equity exposure to defensive sectors such as Utilities (XLU) and Consumer Staples (XLP) for over three months which have been top performers, as well as a small allocation directly to SPY.

