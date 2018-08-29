Lululemon Earnings Preview: Can The Stock Continue The Incredible Upward Trajectory?

Lululemon Athletica (Nasdaq: LULU) is scheduled to report earnings Thursday after the closing bell. The Canadian-based athletic apparel company will have to post impressive numbers for the stock to continue the trajectory it has experienced in the past 15 months.

Since May of 2017, Lululemon has seen its stock jump an incredible 197% from the low to the high through Monday. Looking at Investor’s Business Daily’s Relative Price Strength Rating, the company has outperformed 97% of the companies in IBD’s database.

The question is, can Lululemon continue that pace?

Let’s look at the numbers ahead of the earnings report.

The Chart Shows the Big Bullish Move

Looking at the weekly chart we can see how the stock has moved from below $50 to above $140 earlier this week. One way to gauge how strong a move has been is to look at where the 13-week moving average is compared to its 52-week moving average. In the case of Lululemon, the 13-week is at $127.97 and the 52-week is at $91.08. That is a difference of $36.89 and considering that the stock is trading in the $138 area that is an impressive gap between the two moving averages.

Of course one of the issues with seeing such a strong move from a stock is the expectation for the momentum to continue. You can see from the oscillators that the stock has been in overbought territory for quite some time, especially if you look at the 10-week RSI.

It is nearly impossible for any stock to maintain such a rapid ascent, but not impossible. To do so, the company will certainly need to post really strong results on Thursday.

The Earnings are Expected to Grow by 25.6% This Quarter

Analysts are expecting Lululemon to earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. During the same quarter of 2017, the company earned $0.39 per share. That is an increase of 25.6% on a year over year basis. The consensus estimate for the EPS hasn’t changed in the last 60 days.

The company saw earnings grow by 72% in its last quarterly report and the company has averaged annual earnings growth of 14% over the last three years. Analysts are expecting earnings growth of 25% for 2018 as a whole.

Sales grew by 25% in the most recent quarter and have averaged 14% over the last three years. Analysts are expecting sales growth of 14.9% in the report on Thursday.

The profitability measurements for Lululemon are solid, but not great. The return on equity sits at 23.9%, the profit margin is 19.1%, and the operating margin is at 19.5%.

The current P/E ratio for the company is at 49 and the forward P/E ratio is at 36.7. Both of those ratios are higher than I would like.

The Sentiment Isn’t as High as I Expected

Given the solid fundamentals and the sharp rally, I expected to see extreme bullish sentiment in the traditional indicators that I look at. But that wasn’t really the case—the sentiment is rather neutral.

The short interest ratio is at 2.84 and it has fallen slightly over the past month. The number of shares sold short actually increased from the mid-July report to the mid-August report, but the average daily trading volume increased at a greater rate. That is why the short interest ratio declined slightly.

There are 35 analysts following the stock and 18 rank Lululemon as a “buy” or “strong buy”. Two analysts rate the stock as a “sell” and the other 15 analysts rate the stock as a “hold”. If you look at these numbers as a percentage, 58% of the ratings are buy ratings. That isn’t nearly as high as I would have expected. I would have thought they would be up in the 75% range.

Looking at the option activity, I took the open interest for the next three weekly options contracts along with the traditional monthly options that expire on September 21 to calculate a put/call ratio. That put/call ratio is at 0.934 as of Monday night.

A put/call ratio of 1.0 or higher is normally considered high and a sign of pessimism. I would consider Lululemon’s put/call ratio to be above average and a sign of slight pessimism.

The overall sentiment, looking at all three indicators, is nowhere near as optimistic as what I expected. The short interest ratio and the analysts’ ratings are in the normal range and the put/call ratio is above average.

The Stock is Outperforming the Company

My biggest concern about investing in Lululemon at this point is that the stock performance seems to be outpacing the company’s performance. The company has seen good earnings and sales growth, but the stock has moved up as if the growth was much higher.

As a reference point, I looked at Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) and its earnings growth, sales growth, and the gain in the stock. Over the past year Lululemon is up just shy of 130%. Micron is up 72% over the same period. Both stocks have outpaced the overall market by a wide margin.

Now I know we are talking about two completely different industries, but I have to ask, does Lululemon’s earnings and sales growth justify the move in the stock?

To help compare the company performance and stock performance of Lululemon with that of Micron, I put together the following table.

If you look at the indicators one by one, the only area where Lululemon’s number is higher than Micron’s is the earnings growth estimate for next year. And yet Lululemon’s stock has gained almost twice as much as Micron’s in the past year.

I didn’t list it, but Micron’s P/E ratio is also much lower than Lululemon’s. Micron’s P/E is at 5.23 and its forward P/E is at 4.48. Remember that Lululemon’s P/E is at 49 and the forward P/E is at 36.7.

Given all of the information—the fundamentals, the sentiment, and the technical picture, I would have a hard time buying Lululemon right now. The stock has jumped too much, too fast. The fundamentals support the stock moving higher, but they don’t justify the type of rally we have seen. The stock could move either way after earnings, but either way, I won’t be buying Lululemon at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.