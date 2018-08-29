Improving Rates And Capital Deployment Should Better Support Ship Finance's Dividend

Ship Finance's dividend coverage is not ideal, but it is improving and the shares look priced for a reasonable dividend-driven total return in the neighborhood of 10% to 11%.

Management has added over $100 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA by deploying upwards of $800 million into vessel acquisitions, and the company has more capital it could deploy.

Ship Finance is starting to reap some of the benefits of a strategic shift away from tankers in favor of containerships and bulk carriers, as rates have been quite healthy.

Through the severe ups and downs of the shipping industry, Ship Finance (SFL) has managed to roll with the punches better than most. Although the annualized total return over the past decade including dividends isn’t so impressive next to the S&P 500, the company has done considerably better than the “average” shipping company (more than a couple of which went bankrupt) and has consistently paid a dividend despite significant disruptions at major client companies.

Ship Finance has also evolved with the time, and I believe the company is in fairly solid shape today. Not only is the company placed to benefit from rising rates in containerships and dry bulk, the company has been actively deploying capital into cash flow-generating assets and could likely deploy several hundred million dollars more into productive assets. Although I don’t think the shares offer all that much appreciation potential, I believe the dividend will be increasingly better-supported by cash flow in the coming years and I think the yield offers a decent return relative to the risk.

A Shift In Strategy Is Paying Off

Revenue rose 3% from the year-ago period and 5% sequentially for the second quarter, as Ship Finance benefited from higher revenue (charter hire) in the dry bulk and containership businesses. EBITDA rose 6% yoy and 7% qoq on better vessel operating expense leverage, while company-defined adjusted EBITDA declined about 8% yoy, but increased 8% sequentially.

Ship Finance continues to benefit from improved sector fundamentals and decisions made to strategically reposition the business. Whereas Ship Finance was once heavily reliant upon tankers, the company has scaled out of that business, operating just 11 tankers now (five of which are VLCCs) and tanker charter revenue has dropped from about a third of the mix three years ago to about half that today, and the tanker business will very likely be less than 10% of EBITDA in a couple of years.

At the same time, the company has scaled up in dry bulk and containerships, with those two categories moving from 11% and 18% of charter revenue respectively in Q2’2015 to 28% and 38% of Q2’18 revenue. Offshore remains a significant part of the mix, despite the troubles at Seadrill (SDRL), with this category contributing 40% of revenue three years ago and 25% of revenue this quarter.

Looking at shipping rates, you can see some of the reasons why Ship Finance made the decisions they made. Although VLCC (the largest tanker category) rates are up 138% year-over-year (Middle East to Japan, spot) and up 50% from the third quarter 2017 average, they’re down 12% from the Q2’17 average and down more than 70% from the 2015 peak. A phase-out of OPEC production cuts later this year could help, but this remains a tough market.

On the other hand, dry bulk rates are hitting multiyear highs, with Capesize, Panamax, Supramax, and Handysize rates all up 23% to 32% yoy and double the lows of 2016 (triple, in the case of Capesize spot rates) on strong demand for bulk products like iron ore and thermal coal. Containership rates, too, are healthy, with rates up 18% to 36% across various sizes. Investors looking for more exposure to those particular markets might want to check out names like Costamare (CMRE) and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), as Ship Finance’s structure and strategy tends to smooth out the good and the bad of the cycle.

Putting Capital To Work

Ship Finance has added around $115 million in annualized EBITDA by deploying around $800 million into vessel acquisition, including acquiring 19 containerships in two transactions worth around $570 million. The company also recently announced the acquisition of 3 very new (2015 builds) 10.6K TEU containerships at an unspecified price (I’d estimate something in the neighborhood of $250M) that are covered by six-year charters.

The company has also stayed active on disposals, selling a small (1.7K TEU containership) in the second quarter and selling three of its VLCCs to newly-formed ADS Crude Carriers in exchange for a 17% stake in the new company and a small promissory note from Frontline (FRO) to cover the remaining charter.

Ship Finance also sold the 11 year-old jack-up rig Soehanah to an undisclosed buyer for $84 million. Ship Finance still has three rigs chartered to Seadrill, and as part of that company’s restructuring will see its charter rate drop by 30% for the next four years, but will look to recoup that revenue through extended contract periods.

Fleet renewal and asset recycling has always been part of the Ship Finance model, and I would look for the company to deploy more capital from here. The company had over $140 million in cash on hand at quarter’s end, as well as $114 million in marketable securities, and has six debt-free vessels that it could lever-up. Levering up those vessels could add another $80M to $100M to the pot, giving the company over $300 million in capital it could deploy if attractive vessel acquisition opportunities come up.

The Opportunity

EBITDA and cash flow calculations can get surprisingly complicated with Ship Finance, with both the company and analysts using a variety of non-GAAP adjusted numbers. On a simple level, though, I expect around $160 million in operating cash flow net of finance leases this year against a dividend payout of $150 million. I do amortize the cost of vessel acquisitions (net of disposals) over multiple years to smooth the cash flow modeling, and so I would say that Ship Finance isn’t covering its dividend today according to my modified FCF number, but should do so in a few years. Meanwhile, the company has been adding cash-generating assets that will not only help fund that dividend, but should also yield good returns on the invested equity.

Looking at the adjusted cash flow I expected Ship Finance to generate, I think the shares are more less priced where they should be. I expect a double-digit return from Ship Finance to compensate for the risk (dividends plus appreciation) and that’s what I believe is priced in today (a total return in the 10% to 11% area).

The Bottom Line

Between the difficulties at Frontline and Seadrill in years past, I don’t think investors have to look very hard to see some of the risks to this story, but I believe Ship Finance handled those situations well. This is not likely to be a consistent dividend growth story (I’m not expecting any dividend growth for a few years) and the per-share payout is well below where it was in 2007 and 2008, but the returns look reasonable next to the risk and give investors a chance for a somewhat less volatile income-driven play on shipping and offshore energy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.