What's Next For Apple?

It has the cash to invest but has fallen behind in some areas like artificial intelligence and autonomous cars.

The stock hit an all-time high but is at a cross-roads as to where the next big thing is going to be.

Figuring out whether Apple (AAPL) is still a great stock to buy is always one of my biggest challenges. The stock price has risen astronomically and I wonder how much higher the stock price can go? Especially after the company reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion - you'd think that after such a lofty milestone, the stock would pull back, right? Well, it hasn't yet and investors must ask themselves, do I hold on to this thing or what?

I don't publish many articles about Apple, but every once in a while I find a nugget of information that leads to thought-provoking analysis that I feel compelled to share. After all, the company gets plenty of coverage on sites like Seeking Alpha and has 31 analysts covering the stock, according to Yahoo Finance.

Back in November 2012, I wrote an article about the Apple ecosystem, posing the question of whether the ecosystem that had been touted as Apple's core strength had become a liability. In that article, I outlined the components an ecosystem must contain in order to 'capture' our attention and 'retain' our interests over long periods of time. A strong ecosystem does so without our conscious effort but rather, through a subconscious ease by which we use the various products that make up the system. The entire system is taken for granted much like we take for granted the air we breathe and the water we drink. Only when a component of the system doesn't work, causing us discomfort, or creating a chain of events that deteriorate our way of life, do we then realize the importance of an entire ecosystem.

As I covered in that article, for an ecosystem to work and more importantly, for a technology ecosystem to provide a firm with a competitive advantage, it must have the following five components:

It must be holistic - an ecosystem must satisfy all of our needs, particularly the ones we don't even know we have. The risk of leaving just a small gap in offerings can be the beginning of the end. It must be seamless - all of the parts of the ecosystem must work together with little to no effort. All of the parts/components must be interdependent - the success of one aspect of the ecosystem must be intertwined with all other aspects of the system. It must be easy to use - for a non-techie like me, plug and play is the only way to go. And lastly, it must have content - it must contain tons of content. Without it, you have a system with no reason for existing.

Content, I'm afraid, is Apple's biggest crutch and quite possibly the weak link in the ecosystem. Even though the company has recently hired several Hollywood execs with the aim of creating exclusive content, it is well behind companies like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Hulu. Netflix had a budget of $6 billion for original content while Amazon spent upwards of $4.5 billion. Meanwhile, Apple has a budget of $1 billion for original content in 2018. An insignificant amount when you consider the amount of cash Apple has on the balance sheet. A little more capital allocated to content might allow the gap to close a bit quicker. $1 billion isn't going to cut it.

The ROE Reversal

In July 2014, I wrote another article cautioning investors on Apple's declining Return on Equity and broke down ROE to determine the cause of the decline in ROE. In the article, I suggested Apple must do one or more of the following to reverse the decline of ROE:

Increase margins - While Apple certainly has pricing power in the U.S., there is plenty of research out there that outline the challenges Apple faces growing market share in emerging markets, particularly in markets where income levels are depressed and the volume of $500+ phones will remain at low levels. Despite those challenges in some markets, Apple has been able to increase the average price on iPhones to over $750 per unit even if pricing on other products has stagnated. Return cash to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks? - Apple has tons of cash on the balance sheet and it has already returned cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. But if management wants ROE to return to previous levels or at least prevent any further declines, Apple may have to increase its dividend yet again, or consider additional share repurchases. Since 2014, Apple's shares outstanding have slowly decreased from 6.4 billion to 5.2 billion. Continue to increase leverage - With interest rates still at near-historic lows, Apple can issue additional debt and further increase leverage. Since that article, it has issued an additional $15 billion in debt and now sports a debt/equity ratio of 0.84. But have no fear debt mongers, it still has an interest coverage ratio of over 24.

The result has been an ROE that recovered to almost 50% before stabilizing in the upper 30% range. Not bad for a $1 trillion company. The chart below does highlight however, that much of the impact on ROE came from leverage, as both Net Margins and Asset Turnover have been on a decline.

Now What?

Where to now for the company? The focus on Services lends itself to a potential increase in margins that may help sustain return on equity without incurring additional leverage. There are fewer costs associated with providing ApplePay or AppleCare and the service revenue is not only more scalable but is also much more predictable. However, as much as Services revenue has grown, Apple is still first and foremost a Hardware company.

The majority of its sales still come from the sale of iPhones - to the tune of $129 billion, which makes up 64% of Apple's total revenue. iPads and Macs make up another 7% and 9% of sales but have remained relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Even other products, which include Beats, AirPod and others, are only generating around 7% of sales - although this segment is growing at 30%+ rates.

Despite the increase in iPhone sales, however, the Unit Sales figures below indicate that it was entirely driven by price increases, not more phones sold. I had my doubts that price increases would fly and was proven wrong - at least for now. But I still think we will eventually get to a point where early adopters become a smaller and smaller percentage of iPhone buyers and I don't think the rest of the Apple diehards have unlimited budgets to buy the newest releases immediately when made available. At an average price point of $758, many consumers are being stretched financially to buy the latest phones. At some point, the update cycle will come to a halt, and we have already seen it slow down. In other words, more and more Apple consumers are going to be waiting for a second or third new release before updating.

Despite the price increases on the iPhone however, iPad and Mac prices have remained relatively flat and in the case of Macs, unit sales also declined from the same period last year. Hence the importance of shifting to Services.

But Apple has to keep selling products to maintain the ecosystem, and, perhaps more importantly, for the benefit of its Services segment. The Services segment produced sales of $27.2 billion, still well behind iPhone sales but at a growth rate of 31% from the same period last year. Services are now the second largest business segment by revenue.

Despite the focus on growing its Services business, however, the company's focus on hiring an increasing number of hardware engineers belies its shift to become a Service company and reveals its reliance on hardware. While Services may increasingly become a more important part of Apple's revenues, and, just as importantly, margins, the fact is the services revenue generated by Apple is exclusively generated by and through Apple devices. Kill the devices and services can't exist, so the company has to make sure maintains its focus on devices. According to a report by CBInsights, Apple's job listings as of November 2017 are still dominated by positions in Hardware Engineering, so the importance of devices has to be painfully obvious to Apple management, even if margins tighten in the process. It's akin to the razor and the blade business model. The devices are the razor, while services are the blade. It could work, I'm counting on it.

Industry Highlights

There are other areas that Apple is focusing on. In some cases, it leads its biggest competitors while in others, it is trailing or refocused its efforts in a smaller niche.

Autonomous Vehicles - the race for creating a self-driving car was in a frenzy with the likes of Google (GOOGL) and Amazon throwing billions of dollars into developing the first of its king. Apple has fallen behind in this race and seems to have refocused its efforts into driving software and light and ranging detection sensors.

Artificial Intelligence - If Siri is the best it can come up with, then there are 'siri-us' issues here. When it comes to competitors Alexa and Google Home, Apple fails miserably. Its attempt to expand Siri's footprint with Homepod was delayed and I have my doubts whether that is the best strategy to begin with. I think the problem is Siri - she needs to be replaced or dramatically improved. And Apple trails several of its peers in filing for patents around AI. That is not indicative of a company looking to grow that business.

Cybersecurity - according to CBInsights, Apple has filed 533 patents for Cybersecurity since 2009. Historically, Apple's product launches have been preceded by years of patent filings in specific product areas. If this is any indication, then it is a strong signal that one of the company's focuses going forward will be in this space.

Augmented Reality - I believe this is where Apple is headed with their next set of major product innovations. The number of times AR or Virtual Reality has been mentioned by the company on earnings calls could indicate it is the area where it is focusing its next hardware launch.

Healthcare - the last area I'd like to mention is near and dear to my new home - Nashville - the healthcare capital of the world. The recent ramp up in patent applications as well as the successful launch of the Apple Watch could be a harbinger of a push into healthcare. In fact, HCA Healthcare (HCA) recently made a huge investment in iPads that are being used throughout their hospitals for managing patient information and streamlining the ability of caregivers to provide greater levels of care.

Consumer privacy - in this area, hats off to Apple for not following their biggest competitors into the eerily sleazy world of gathering personal information from consumers and subtly feeding them information from advertisers. It might not be related to a product or make any money, but chalk one up for the company for 'doing the right thing'.

Valuation

Looking at analyst estimates doesn't help when trying to figure out whether to buy, hold, or sell Apple. The average price target among 35 analysts providing a price target, is $217, yet the stock is rated a Buy. Hmmm, if the stock is currently trading at $219 and the price target is $217, is it a buy? Even after I collect a dividend, if the analyst consensus is correct - it usually isn't - I would lose money. Hence the dilemma of what to do with Apple stock.

Just this year, there have been 6 downgrades and two analysts have initiated coverage - one with a Hold rating and one with a Buy rating.

In my opinion, Apple is looking expensive for the first time in several years. In 2016, the company's PE ratio was below 10 and has since blown up to almost 20 times earnings.

The recent price spike is already indicative of next year's EPS estimates so there is an increasing level of downside risk relative to upside potential over the next few quarters.

With a current position already in the portfolio and the potential remorse of not participating in further upside, I'm watching this one closely for any pullback. The stock hit an all-time high today and may be losing some momentum - as shown in the MACD section below. If it does pull back, it can fall to $200 before stabilizing again. We're implementing a trailing stop loss of 5% for now.

