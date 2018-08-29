Shell: Stick With This Oil Major

Shell is targeting ~45% growth in CFFO (ex. working cap.) by 2020 from 2017, which will likely be accompanied by strong earnings growth, as it brings new projects online.

What is certain, however, is Shell’s ability to generate free cash flows, which were $14.8Bn last year and $4.23Bn in Q2-2018 – the highest among its peers.

Oil prices have experienced significant volatility this year and with the sanctions on Iran and escalating trade war, the commodity’s future continues to look uncertain.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) generates more free cash flows than any other publicly traded oil major and it could continue going this way in the future. Royal Dutch Shell comes with an above-average dividend yield of 5.7% and the payout is fully covered by free cash flows. Its financial health has been improving and it has started to buy back shares. For an uncertain oil price environment, I believe Shell looks like a great stock.

It has been a whirlwind year for crude oil and energy stocks. The price of the international benchmark Brent crude climbed from $66 a barrel to $70 at the start of the year but dropped back to $62 in mid-February, only to climb back again to above $80 in May but has since fallen back to $69. This has also hurt energy stocks. The shares of oil majors Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell, and Chevron (CVX) have fallen into the red this year.

A number of factors have pushed prices higher this year. This includes disruptions in production in various parts of the world, such as the North Sea and Libya, and the threat of the US sanctions on Iran, which is the third-largest OPEC producer, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and pumped roughly 3.65 million barrels of oil per day in July, as per a Reuters survey.

At the same time, growing fears related to a trade war, weakness in a number of emerging markets, particularly China and Turkey, the strength of the US dollar, and the impact of these factors on the global oil demand as well as higher levels of crude oil production and inventories in the US have all pushed oil prices lower.

The future of oil continues to look uncertain. Although it appears that the threat of the US sanctions on Iran, which could remove a million barrels of daily production from the global market will put a floor under the price of oil, a drop to less than $60 a barrel or an increase to well over $80 a barrel cannot be completely ruled out. If for instance, the US sanctions fail to put a major dent in Iran’s oil exports or if the trade war escalates and the global oil demand growth begins to slow, then oil prices may fall further.

I believe that for an uncertain environment, investors should stick with a well-established energy company like Royal Dutch Shell.

Shell is one of the world’s oldest, largest, and most well established vertically integrated oil producers. The first thing to note about this stock is that it comes with a dividend yield of 5.8% - the highest among its peer group. In fact, Shell offers one of the highest dividend yields among all US-listed oil producers. Moreover, I believe the dividend looks secure since it is backed by strong levels of free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure).

Shell has substantially reduced its cash costs to the point that it now generates more free cash flows than any other oil producer. Last year, for instance, it generated $35.65 billion of operating cash flow of which it spent $20.85 billion as capital expenditure and was left with $14.80 billion of free cash flows ($35.65Bn - $20.85Bn). No other US-listed oil producer earned more free cash flows in that period than Shell. The company surpassed even its bigger rival Exxon Mobil, which typically leads the industry in terms of free cash flows. Exxon Mobil ended last year with $14.66 billion of free cash flows.

Similarly, in Q2-2018, Shell generated more free cash flows than its peers. For the second quarter, the company reported $9.5 billion of operating cash flows while capital expenditures came in at $5.28 billion resulting in free cash flows of $4.225 billion.

FCF (amount in US$ Bn) FY-2017 Q2-2018 Shell $14.80 $4.23 Exxon Mobil $14.66 $2.85 Chevron $7.11 $3.63 BP $2.37 $2.82

Data source: YCharts, Morningstar, Company Filing

Thanks to the strong levels of free cash flows, Shell has been able to self-fund its dividend expenditure in 2018. In its most recent quarter, Shell spent $3.89 billion on dividends, which were fully funded by operating cash flows. Similarly, in the first quarter of 2018, the company’s dividend expenditure was covered by operating cash flows. This makes the company’s dividend relatively more secure as compared to other oil producers who rely on cash from external sources, such as asset sales or borrowings, to fund a part or all of their dividends.

Shell has also been successful in growing its earnings and operating cash flows. Last year, the company more than doubled its adjusted profits (called CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excl. identified items) to $15.77 billion from $7.18 billion in 2016. The earnings growth was accompanied by a 30.5% increase in operating cash flows to $37.9 billion, excluding working capital changes. For the first half of 2018, Shell has reported a 37% increase in adjusted profits to $10.09 billion while its cash flow from operating activities, excluding working capital changes, increased by 10% to $21.96 billion.

Moreover, Shell is eyeing significant cash flow growth in the future. During the latest conference call, Shell has confirmed that its new projects, which have come online since 2014 will generate $10 billion of additional cash flow from operations by the end of this year and $15 billion by the end of this decade. The company has already generated $5 billion of those additional free cash flows, which have put it on track to deliver the remainder in the coming quarters.

Shell has said that it can deliver cash flow from operations (ex. working cap.) of $50 billion to $60 billion by 2020. The mid-point of this guidance shows strong growth of 45% from cash flow from operations of $37.9 billion in 2017. This cash flow growth will likely be accompanied with double-digit earnings growth.

The cash flow and earnings growth will come as Shell bring new projects online, such as its Appomattox semisubmersible floating production system, which has been recently deployed in the Gulf of Mexico. This unit will allow Shell to tap into the Appomattox and Vicksburg fields and help the company in meeting its target of growing the region’s production from 240,000 boe per day currently to 400,000 boe per day by 2020. Its state-of-the-art Prelude LNG facility is also nearing completion and will come online later this year.

The floating LNG plant in offshore Australia will further solidify Shell’s position as the global leader in the LNG space. Shell has also grown its oil and gas production from the Permian Basin in West Texas by 85% since 2016 and expects to continue growing output at more than 30% per year through 2020.

Although Shell’s cash flows will expand, it plans to keep its capital expenditure flat within the range of $25 billion to $30 billion. With growing cash flow from operations and flat CapEx, the company’s free cash flows will likely grow in the future. If, for instance, Shell generates $55 billion of cash flow from operations by 2020, which is at the mid-point of its above-mentioned guidance, and spends $27.5 billion as CapEx, then it could generate $27.5 billion of free cash flows (on an adjusted basis ex. working cap.). That’s substantially higher as compared to prior years. Therefore, I believe Shell could continue to remain an industry leader in terms of free cash flows.

Shell will likely reward its investors by using the surplus free cash flow to create value for shareholders. The company has recently started its share buyback program, which it intends to complete by 2020. Shell’s shareholders have experienced dilution in the last few years due to the scrip dividend program and the BG Group acquisition but the buyback program, under which Shell plans to repurchase at least $25 billion worth of its stock, will bring the number of shares down again to prior levels. That should also push the company’s shares higher.

Shell could also use the excess cash to further improve its financial health by cutting down its debt. The company has already made notable progress in this regard by bringing its gearing ratio, which is commonly used to measure leverage, down to 23.6% at the end of the previous quarter from a peak of 29.2% in Q3-2016.

Its long-term debt has fallen from a peak of more than $83 billion to $70.5 billion at the end of the last quarter, primarily due to the asset sales. Slowly but surely, the gearing ratio is moving closer to the bottom end of the comfortable range of 20% to 30%. The debt reduction should have a positive impact on the company’s valuation.

