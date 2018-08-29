PFL: Performing Well, But Is It The Best Option?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) is no longer an attractive investment option at its current market price. While I have recommend PFL on multiple occasions, the fund has begun to look too expensive for my taste. My previous call on avoiding the fund was early, as PFL has seen positive short-term performance. However, its premium to NAV has continued to increase during this time, which is telling me that the fund could be due for a correction. Furthermore, while PFL has seen a positive return in 2018, it does lag alternative Pimco CEFs, which makes me question if this really is the best option for new positions. Finally, with interest rates going higher, investors need to become very critical of high yield funds, and look to purchase only the best in class.

Background

First, a little about PFL. PFL is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to "seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital". Currently, the fund trades at $12.07/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.09/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.94%. I reviewed PFL back in April and did not believe it made sense to initiate new positions because I felt the fund had gotten too expensive, after recommending it in January. My call was premature, as PFL has seen a positive return of around 6.5% since that time. While PFL has seen positive returns in both the short-term and longer-term, its valuation has gotten to the point where I continue to look for alternative investments, and I will explain why in detail below.

NAV and Premium Discussion

During my last review of PFL, I mentioned how the fund's rising premium was a concern, and could be the cause of a short-term pullback in the share price. This did not turn out to be the case, as PFL, along with the majority of Pimco CEFs, have seen their premiums rise substantially over the past few months. Investors have roundly declared they are willing to pay up for Pimco debt funds, as low interest rates persist and income production improves across the majority of the funds.

That said, PFL's premium pricing continues to concern me, as it has now gotten worse (from a value perspective). Back in April, PFL's premium was just above 4%. This was not terribly high, but it was above the fund's fifty-two week average. Now, in late August, PFL sits with a premium more than double that, at 9.8%. While it is true that many Pimco CEFs command much higher premiums, they are not the ones I usually recommend. Furthermore, in isolation this premium is looking increasingly expensive. To illustrate this point, I have compiled a few key statistics below:

Fund Average 2018 Premium Average 1-year Premium 1-year Premium High 1-year Premium Low PFL 5.86% 4.98% 11.73% (.27%)

Source: Pimco

While it is true that in the past PFL has commanded prices above 9.8%, it is important to point out that this price is well above the fund's normal trading range. At a price of almost double its 1-year average, PFL is expensive. Furthermore, it is important to highlight that this rising premium is not just the result of a rising share price. The fund's NAV has declined about 5% in a one-year period, with a loss of 3.5% since 2018 began. Clearly, rising interest rates are pressuring the fund, which is a worry because further hikes are likely on the near-term horizon. My takeaway here is the metrics tell me this fund may be overpriced, and I continue to caution away from it in the near-term.

How Does It Fare Against Alternatives?

While PFL has been a fund I have recommended for some time, I am always especially critical of the Pimco CEFs I own and monitor, because there is so much overlap between the funds. One does not purchase any investment product in a vacuum, there are always alternatives competing for your investment dollars. Therefore, I constantly look to shift in and out of the Pimco CEFs that present the most compelling valuations and long-term outlooks. With that in mind, coupled with PFL's rising premium to NAV, I wanted to compare its current performance and metrics against other options.

For comparison, I choose three alternative Pimco CEFs, two of which resemble PFL's general make-up and a third which trades at a very attractive valuation: PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), and PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI). The year-to-date performance of all three, along with PFL, is illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, PFL is lagging the pack on a total return basis, since they all have similar yields. Furthermore, with the exception of PCN's premium, PFL under-performs the lot in a few key metrics, as illustrated in the chart below:

Fund Current Premium to NAV Fiscal YTD Distribution Coverage Ratio UNII/share PFL 10% 91% ($.05) PKO 9% 96% $.14 PCN 22% 106% $.08 PCI 2% 104% $.36

Source: Pimco

Essentially, this chart highlights a key reason why I am avoiding PFL right now, it simply is not the best option. I could overlook a rising premium for a couple of reasons. These would be if the fund was still priced well below alternatives or if the fund's income production was resoundingly stronger. As the chart illustrates, this is not the case.

On a brighter note, it is important for me to point out that PFL's income production has been improving near-term. During my last review, PFL had negative undistributed net investment income (UNII) of $.08/share. It now sits at negative $.05/share, which shows short-term improvement. Furthermore, while the fiscal year-to-date coverage ratio is below 100%, its short-term ratio, as measured by its three month rolling coverage ratio, stands at almost 112%. This indicates income production is improving, which means the UNII figure and year-to-date ratio will both likely move higher going forward. However, this potential still does not justify paying a price so high above its historic norms. If the income production continues to improve, and the price comes down a bit, the fund will look much more attractive.

High Yield Debt - Some Pros, Some Cons

A final point on PFL has to do with its holdings. In general, I like PFL's make-up, as it is fairly diversified between mortgage debt, high-yield credit, and investment grade debt, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Pimco

In this review, I want to focus on its high-yield credit allocation, as this is a sector that has been performing well fundamentally, yet seeing volatile returns. What I mean by that is that high-yield corporate debt issuers have been seeing strong underlying performance, with balance sheets improving and defaults remaining at historically low levels. In fact, according to research by Guggenheim, a global asset management and investment advisory firm, leverage multiples have come down due to strong earnings across the sector, with the average being 4.3x earnings as of the end of first quarter 2018. Interest coverage has also improved to 3.7x earnings, which is almost double where the figure stood in 2016. This shows strong underlying performance, which is a positive for funds like PFL. Furthermore, the interest coverage metric is of special importance, since the market is pricing in two more interest rate hikes from the Fed before year-end, according to data from CME group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements. As interest rates climb, companies who are highly leveraged and have poor interest coverage metrics will be those most likely to default. Fortunately, with interest coverage improving across the sector, we can feel confident that the current level of low defaults we are experiencing have a reasonable chance of continuing.

That being said, it is important to highlight the risks the high-yield market faces. While I just mentioned improving fundamentals, the market does not always act with a fundamental focus. Recent trade rhetoric has impacted the high-yield market, as investors are concerned escalating trade disputes could slow global economic growth. This has trickled down to the high-yield sector, as returns have been volatile this year, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

Fortunately, some trade concerns have eased over the past few weeks, with U.S. bringing China and, more recently, Mexico to the table to discuss more cooperative trade agreements. But the volatility in the high-yield market illustrates a key risk to investing in this asset class. Macroeconomic noise and trends can have a disproportionate impact on this sector, even if the underlying performance is strong. Couple a cloudy trade outlook with rising interest rates, and you can see why investing in high-yield debt at premium prices has me concerned.

Bottom-line

PFL is a reliable Pimco CEF, in terms of steady performance and constant distributions, and has been a fund I typically recommend. Of late, however, the fund has fallen trap to the rising valuations that the majority of Pimco CEFs are currently experiencing. Given this trend, I have become more cautious, and am only advocating buying (and buying personally) when I see clear value. While PFL has done well in the short-term, its premium has gotten a bit too high for my liking, especially given the fund's long history of trading at lower valuations. Furthermore, its NAV has been declining, and the fund's total return has not kept pace with some more cheaply-priced alternatives. Therefore, I reiterate my caution on PFL for now, and encourage investors to look to initiate positions in more attractively priced funds at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.