Apple Has No Reason To Buy Tesla

Should Tesla fall apart in the near-term, Apple might buy the brand on the cheap; but it is manifestly not in Apple’s interest to get involved with Tesla now.

Apple may have the cash to entertain such a notion, but it clearly lacks the interest; Tesla enjoys no technological edge that Apple cannot overcome on its own.

Despite the collapse of Elon’s half-baked go-private effort, articles have continued to pop up suggesting that Apple buy Tesla, or at least take a sizeable position.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was the top contender, but it was soon apparent that the kingdom was not playing. Other speculation fell on Silicon Valley giants, especially Apple.

When CEO Elon Musk put Tesla “in play” via tweet on Aug. 7, speculation was rife about who would be willing to take the EV maker private.

When Elon Musk began his flirtation with taking Tesla (TSLA) private on August 7th, the financial media went bananas trying to figure out who was behind the move. At first, it looked like Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund might lead the take-private effort, a notion Elon reinforced in a blog post published August 13th. We argued in a research note, published August 20th, that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund lacked both the resources and inclination to lead the largest take-private operation in history. Our assessment has proven accurate in the week since, with Tesla officially abandoning the prospect of going private less than three weeks after it began.

Over the course of the strange episode, financial journalists and analysts floated a range of possible partners or buyers for Tesla, from other sovereign wealth funds to potential consortiums of companies and deep-pocketed individuals. While the speculation has largely evaporated with the news that the go-private effort was never much more than wishful thinking on Elon’s part, it has not disappeared entirely. Indeed, one name has been the subject of continued speculation: Apple (AAPL).

A raft of articles has been written about the idea of an Apple-Tesla tie-up, both before and after the go-private effort was shelved. Yet the very notion that Apple would want to buy Tesla seems fanciful.

From Apple’s perspective, such a move would make virtually zero sense. Let’s take a look at why that is.

The Case for Buying Tesla

The case for Apple buying Tesla goes something like this:

Apple enjoys huge profits and sits on a massive cash pile.

Apple’s $1 trillion valuation is driven by expectations of innovation in the years ahead.

As a massive company, Apple has lost some of its innovative edge.

Tesla is a top innovator in EV, autonomous driving, and solar.

Tesla needs cash to grow.

Apple can buy Tesla’s assets and brand equity, expanding its own potential for future growth while underwriting Tesla’s rapid expansion.

It is true that Apple is sitting on a tremendous cash hoard, valued at over $285 billion at the start of 2018, more than enough to cover the $30-50 billion needed to take Tesla private at $420 a share.

Apple has also been exploring the car business, having re-launched its self-driving car initiative Project Titan, as well as various AI and computer technologies. Project Titan has been slow, even as Tesla has been investing in its Autopilot and full self-driving technology. The pro-buyout camp thus argues that bringing Tesla into the Apple fold will give the tech giant access to the EV maker’s technological progress. But just because there is technological overlap does not mean there is a case for Apple to take Tesla’s reins.

An article recently published on MarketWatch offers another argument, based on Apple’s ability to increase margins and build profitable operations:

Apple knows a little something about building a strong profit margin with a premium product sold through its own retail outlets, and could handle many of the other issues that will continue to beset Musk and Tesla…If Musk would allow such a sale, it could be a way to greatly improve Tesla’s manufacturing with some much-needed cash, and join two companies known for their fanatical customers.

It is true that Apple has a track record of high-margin manufacturing. But it has operated in a very different environment from the auto industry. In truth, it makes little sense for a company that has found tremendous success in a high-margin business to leap into a low-margin (and highly competitive) manufacturing business by way of the costly buyout of a company that remains, despite its lofty market cap, a niche player in the automotive industry.

Apple’s Fiscal Discipline is Incompatible with Tesla

Despite its cash reserves, Apple has always been conservative in deploying it. Buybacks and dividends have returned some cash to shareholders, but it continues to sit on a big cushion.

Even the MarketWatch piece acknowledges that Apple does not make massive purchases, with the company’s largest acquisition valued at about $3 billion. It seems vanishingly unlikely that Apple would consider investing an order of magnitude more into a single business, a business that is under increasingly severe operational, financial, and legal stresses. Despite all those woes, Tesla’s share price has refused to buckle, leaving it with a staggering market cap of about $55 billion. Hardly a bargain as far as Apple is concerned.

Furthermore, it is important to recognize also that Apple’s own share price (and operational strategy) revolves around it being a cash-printing machine. Tesla is playing in a deeply capital-intensive industry and will need to spend billions of dollars in capex over the next few years in order to keep its growth story alive. Add to that Tesla’s huge ongoing net losses, debt burden, and stratospheric valuation. The end result is a financial burden that could end up weighing on Apple’s own earnings and growth for years.

Tesla Has Nothing Special to Offer

For all its grandiose talk about being on the technological cutting-edge, Tesla actually lags in most areas. And what few advantages it does have are coming under threat from a growing array of competitors. As we pointed out in a June research note, Tesla is quickly losing ground in the innovation race:

But in reality, Tesla does not have the edge many think it does. Take the autonomous driving program, for example. Tesla talks a big game about FSD coming in the very near future, yet virtually all empirical evidence suggests that the technology is still years away from applicability – and that Tesla trails the leaders in the field. Despite the recent promise that some FSD features would be enabled in August, it is actually Alphabet’s (GOOG) subsidiary, Waymo, that the experts almost universally describe as the leader in the field. Venerable automaker General Motors (GM) is, by most metrics, in second place in the autonomous driving race, while Tesla does not even place by most accounts. We could point to Tesla’s Fremont factory as yet another example of supposed technological advantage that has proven to be anything but. In an April research note, we discussed at length the implications of Tesla ripping out many of the robots and automated conveyor systems in favor of adding even more workers to the assembly lines. That was a massive step back from early 2018, when Elon Musk claimed Tesla would “productize the factory”, which would mean revolution in auto manufacturing that would lead to higher production speed and market-beating margins. Indeed, the new method of manufacturing would be so swift that they would have to start “caring about air friction”. Really, there are just three technological elements that Tesla can materially claim as advantages: Its Supercharger network, its pioneering over-the-air software update capabilities, and its battery formulations. But even these advantages are likely to prove extremely fleeting.

Apple has little use for Tesla’s lagging self-driving program. Indeed, the tech giant has found success simply recruiting top talent away from Tesla. Doug Field is Apple’s most recent and high-profile acquisition from Tesla. Field left the top engineering spot at Tesla to rejoin Project Titan. Dozens of other current and former Tesla employees have found a home at Apple over the past year.

It is quite clear that Apple plans to compete with Tesla on the upstart automaker’s home turf. And recruiting Tesla’s best talent is a whole lot cheaper and cleaner than getting involved directly with the struggling carmaker.

All About the Brand

Despite his numerous strategic, operational, and managerial missteps, Elon Musk has proven to be an absolute master of branding. The Tesla brand enjoys a level of loyalty and positive public perception far outstripping underlying realities.

Even as the rate of manufacturing defects has skyrocketed with the launch of the Model 3 sedan, public perception of quality remains extremely high. In a recent Seeking Alpha article, Hedgeye discussed a survey in which 90% of respondents viewed Tesla’s quality as superior to that of Toyota (TM). That is clear proof that Tesla’s brand story can defy a deluge of material quality issues – at least for now. That is a testament to Elon’s intense focus on the Tesla brand.

Where Apple is concerned, the Tesla brand might well have value. Apple enjoys its own massive brand equity, but cars are pretty far outside its wheelhouse. Acquiring and utilizing a known brand could indeed help Apple to transition cleanly into the vehicle manufacturing business without the necessary startup costs of branding from scratch. That said, Tesla’s market cap and fat debt load are far too dear for the brand alone. Even for a behemoth like Apple.

Opportunities in Distress

While Tesla’s current valuation puts it out of Apple’s reach for now, the situation could well change in the relative near-term. Tesla continues to face a serious cash crunch even as the production rate of the Model 3 appears to have stalled well below target. These problems could culminate in a severe downward correction, as economic realities at last weigh on the buoyant stock price. If Tesla fails to achieve its near-term profitability targets, a long-shot even before the recent production slowdown, it will clip Tesla badly and likely force a long-expected capital raise.

Even Gene Munster of Loup Ventures, one of the most vocal and enthusiastic Tesla bulls, sees potential trouble ahead. But, Munster says, in a “distressed Tesla” scenario, Apple might make a move:

Apple gains the upper hand and becomes the most likely investor or buyer. Both companies share a passion for hardware design, software, AI. Plus, Apple’s balance sheet makes the combination viable. Google is the next most likely acquirer. We don’t see a traditional automotive company as a potential acquirer, given they lack the cash needed to purchase Tesla even at a distressed valuation. Given Apple’s and Google’s ambitions in autonomy, Tesla won’t go to zero, but a sale would likely be well below Tesla’s current $54B market cap.

With its share price severely deflated, Apple might be tempted to scoop Tesla up and use its brand as the backbone of its own vehicle development program. But such a prospect can hardly hold much appeal to Tesla’s current shareholders, since it would be predicated on the value of their positions having already eroded considerably. At best, an Apple buyout could prove to be an eleventh-hour reprieve for Tesla shareholders facing the prospect of being wiped out entirely.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla shareholders should not hold their breath for a deep-pocketed rescuer to come swooping in while shares continue to ride high. Tesla bulls can act with the confidence that Tesla is unlikely to go to zero, as some of the most vociferous bears anticipate. The brand is too valuable to not be bought up if an opportunity presents itself. Apple would certainly be a strong contender in that scenario, but until such a situation actually occurs, the king of Silicon Valley will wait in the wings.

The flip-side of this concerns bears. Again, with Tesla’s brand equity, expecting the stock to go to zero seems foolhardy at this stage. It might happen if production and sales problems persist and Tesla is unable to raise capital. But the more likely outcome is a rescue on the cheap by a company like Apple.

With profits promised in Q3, a lot is riding on Tesla’s performance over the next few months. Given Tesla’s history of disappointments, we are highly skeptical of its ability to deliver this time either.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.