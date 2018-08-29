How To Retire In 2018 In A Bull Market Without Going To Cash

Retiring in the market today can be scary, but we will go over how to avoid the landmines.

We will go over how to avoid risk without going to cash.

One of the most common questions we hear from investors is:

"How can I build a safe income portfolio to protect my wealth in retirement, while still drawing a decent yield?"

This question was articulated perfectly by a subscriber:

That's a great question. I'm often brainstorming for which messages I need to emphasize for readers, so messages like these can provide the perfect inspiration. While we try to avoid going into "market timing" when it comes to predicting movements across the broad equity markets in a one week window, we can still evaluate the current state of the markets. This bull market has lasted for a long time. While bull markets do not simply die from old age, there are several concerning factors that are starting to pop up. We need to address at least one of those factors because investors who don't believe the equity market is risky won't see the appeal in lowering their risk profile.

Signs of an aging bull market

The strongest sign that this bull market is aging is the high Shiller PE Ratio. This is also known as the CAPE Ratio, or Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio:

It uses the inflation-adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years to avoid over-emphasizing a short-term increase in corporate profits. While the P/E ratios seem reasonable using the forecasts for near-term corporate profits, the CAPE looks extremely high. Consider a few statistics:

The 33.3 shown for CAPE feels much higher than the current 25.1:

On that normal PE ratio chart, the market only looks a little expensive. Let's try combining the two charts to determine which one is a more useful tool for evaluating valuations:

Clearly, the Shiller ratios have been a more effective tool for an investor who wants to get a feel for broad equity market valuations. High PE ratios are a warning sign about valuation. However, pulling out 100% of the equity from a portfolio generally isn't a viable strategy. It relies too much on market timing to know when to go in and when to go out. If the investor is too early, it puts them in a terrible position as they "miss out" on the gains.

How can you avoid risk without going to cash?

Rather than exiting the equity market, it makes more sense to focus on securities with lower risk. Unfortunately, investors are often conditioned to believe that volatility and risk are precisely the same thing. They are very heavily correlated, but they are not precisely the same thing. This is particularly true when looking at securities that are a little less liquid.

MFA Financial (MFA) has one series of baby bonds and one series of preferred shares. The preferred shares, MFA-B, are usually pretty steady. However, in January of 2017 MFA-B plunged during the last hour of trading on a Friday. Based on prior price movements, that would've been unpredictable. However, weaker liquidity can cause a sudden swing in the share price that dramatically deviates from the normal ranges. At the time, we told subscribers:

"MFA-B was last seen on a great sale around the start of December and then the valuation included the upcoming dividend. On a simple price level (not adjusting for the accrual of dividends), we have very rarely seen MFA-B trade under $24. Now it is materially under there. As recently as early October those shares were over $26. This is a great sale opportunity. Strong yield, enough call protection to feel comfortable, and it is around the middle point of the trading range. Remember that those ranges are based off 06/30/2015 to 06/30/2016. Since that time, MFA-B was setting new record highs prior to this sale."

Consider the price performance on MFA-B for the last 38 months to determine if our analysis was accurate:

MFA-B popped right back up as bargain hunters entered the preferred shares. Investors who were watching the other mortgage REIT preferred shares could tell that MFA-B's price movement was simply too extreme. By watching the common stock, they could confirm that the more liquid equity markets didn't see a sudden major flaw in the company. Of course, one isolated example won't prove the point. Let's take a look at another solid low-risk preferred share from Annaly Capital Management (NLY):

NLY-F has a floating rate coupon after call protection ends, so we expect it to trade roughly around $25 even if interest rates move materially higher. If inflation is high, we should see higher rates. That's precisely when investors in a preferred share would be looking for a little extra boost to their income. That makes this a nice fit for most portfolios.

Are preferred shares the answer?

Investors should include some preferred shares in their portfolio if they are searching for some additional yield. The preferred shares can offer a very attractive risk/reward proposition due to their dividend priority.

A share of preferred stock is a share of a company that is a cross between a bond and a common stock.

Preferred shares are called "preferred" because these shares have dividend preference over common shares. That means the entire preferred dividend must be paid in whole before the common shares are paid a penny.

Because preferred shares have a dividend preference over the common and because the price of the shares tends to be stable, many people think of preferred shares as having minimal risk.

Preferred shares of stock are issued with a prospectus, like common shares. A prospectus is a contract between the company and the investors. In the prospectus, you will find the dividend amount, the call price, and the date the shares are eligible to be called.

Source: NLY prospectus

These elements form the basic contract between you and the issuing company.

Currently, I believe preferred shares offer a reasonable risk/reward ratio. We are very conservative on our target prices for buying in, but the risk/reward still looks much better than the broad equity market.

What can investors do for their common shares?

We suggest investors focus on preferred shares with lower risk ratings. We use risk ratings as a way to identify the amount of risk a company is taking on. Investors are used to the idea that high risk and high reward are linked. If higher risk always meant higher reward, it wouldn't actually be risk. This is one of the problems with investors thinking volatility and risk are precisely the same. It leads them to think anything volatile that plunges is preparing for an enormous boost higher to reward them for maintaining their position as the price crumbled.

When we phrase it that way, the premise should sound absurd. Clearly, a plunging price doesn't always mean shares are preparing to soar:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) plunged from over $40 per share to their current price of $5.53. They also slashed their dividends. The most recent cut took the dividend to $0.00. We don't think WHLR will ever resume paying normal quarterly dividends. If a share never pays another dividend, then it has zero value to a buy-and-hold investor. It has only two purposes:

Trading with hope that another investor will pay more for the security Buying the entire company to withdraw cash flow in another way

That's all there is to it. A security with no dividend can still be a great investment because it can increase in price or it can begin paying dividends. Theoretically, if an investor owned 100% of Facebook (FB) but was never allowed to sell it, receive dividends, or take a paycheck, it would offer no value. Of course, an investor who owns 100% of a company can change those rules. However, understanding the importance of cash flow makes it easier to assess securities. Many of the large and financially strong companies use a large dividend to reward shareholders. Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Intel (INTC) are examples of successful tech companies that are returning capital to shareholders. Does that automatically make them a better investment than other tech stocks? Absolutely not. However, the tech stocks that aren't paying dividends today will still need to start at some point to justify their valuations.

How do low risk ratings help?

Stocks with lower risk ratings should be less exposed to a dramatic decrease in value.

The risk ratings are driven by our assessments on a few factors:

How much leverage are they using? How exposed is their real estate to the impacts of recessions? How sustainable (or growable) is their dividend?

After we ask those 3 questions, we ask one additional question:

Do we see anything in their history, dealings (such as a bad external manager), or accounting that raises red flags?

If we see any red flags, it eliminates the possibility for a low risk rating. If we don't spot any problems, we go with the risk rating we initially calculated. Having zero red flags doesn't get a company an "improved" score, it simply prevents a severely punished score.

We suggest investors emphasize looking at REITs with modest amounts of leverage and very solid dividend coverage. If we were to hit a recession, revenue would fall for most REITs. Consequently, it is important that they cover the dividend with a margin of safety.

Leverage

High leverage creates risk. A company with more debt is dramatically more reliant on the financial markets for support. If they are unable to refinance their debts, the company can fall apart. However, the risk isn't merely occurring at the moment the debt needs to be refinanced.

Banks don't want to provide loans to reckless borrowers. The bank would be very concerned about the security of the money they loaned. The bank will want the REIT to have far more than sufficient assets to cover their debts. If property values decline temporarily, the banks will be concerned about providing loans to the reckless borrowers. A REIT with too much debt will have a hard time getting new loans as the current loans mature if their properties are having temporary problems and their leverage is high.

If the REIT uses too much leverage, they could be forced to sell a property when property values are at a bottom. You wouldn't want the REIT to be forced to sell real estate when real estate prices are low. That is a wonderful time for purchasing real estate. The REITs with strong balance sheets will have the most opportunity to make those acquisitions. That brings us to the next section.

Dividend Coverage

A solidly covered dividend with steady growth is a great sign of a strong company.

For instance, Altria Group (MO) is a dividend champion. Despite regulatory pressure, multiple recessions, dramatic swings in interest rates, and a decline in the number of smokers, Altria Group kept right on producing cash flows and sending them to shareholders. Their latest increase was 14.3% on the quarter. It is up about 21% year over year. We see solid value in Philip Morris (PM) as well.

However, dividend coverage can be difficult to measure. Some investors are looking at GAAP earnings, others want normalized earnings, or they may use cash flow from operations or cash flow to equity. For REITs, one of the most common metrics is FFO.

Let's take a look at a REIT which appears to be covering their dividend, but is actually falling short.

Front Yard Residential Corporation

REIT investors often refer to "FFO per share" when discussing REIT earnings. However, there are several alternative terms that can be used. The first term to come up is NAREIT FFO, often referred to simply as "FFO". This is a useful metric, but it often criticized for including certain non-recurring expenses (such as merger costs) or excluding recurring cash expenses (such as capitalized expenditures). While NAREIT FFO has a single definition, defined by NAREIT, any other "FFO" term can be defined by the individual REIT.

For instance, Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) previously demonstrated their rapidly improving earnings and dividend coverage using "Stabilized Rental Core FFO":

Unfortunately, "Stabilized Rental Core FFO" is one of the metrics that isn't particularly useful.

There are four total "FFO" metrics RESI was reporting as of Q1 2018:

The two metrics with "Core" in them are including "Garbage Adjustments". We use the term "Garbage Adjustments" to refer to adjustments which do not help investors to better evaluate the company.

To demonstrate the adjustments, we've pulled a slide from RESI's presentation for NAREIT:

The number in the brown box, after all the adjustments, is the number that was used in the chart to show growth in earnings for RESI. Unfortunately, the adjustments varied in their quality.

The adjustments in the green box are helpful. You can see that they have also been fading off over time.

The adjustments in the purple box are questionable. We simply don't have enough information to evaluate their quality.

The adjustments in the red box can be thrown out. Those adjustments are not helpful.

For investors who aren't familiar with these adjustments, we will run through the problems:

Adding back non-cash interest expense is a poor quality adjustment as new loans will most likely be needed and these costs will most likely continue to be incurred. The non-cash portion of interest expense is still effectively interest expense.

Adding back share-based compensation is a poor quality adjustment because it is a recurring expense. Some analysts may prefer to model it is as a long-term dilution in earnings growth as it increases shares outstanding. That is an acceptable method, but it adds very minimal value compared to simply rejecting the adjustment. Companies are not allowed to print new shares and record the inflow of capital as "revenue". However, that would have the same impact on FFO per share as adding back the expense.

Reject those two adjustments.

The metric we should be starting from is "Stabilized Rental FFO". It was shown in the blue box.

It isn't perfect, but it is the most useful metric RESI was reporting. We say "was' because in the presentation for Q2 2018, the metric was not reported.

Stabilized Rental FFO

If we simply used the value for "Stabilized Rental FFO" (from the blue box), it would still demonstrate a solid growth rate:

There was no need for garbage adjustments. The Stabilized Rental FFO per share was growing quite nicely. However, we have some major concerns.

That growth rate was fueled by increasing occupancy. There is an upper limit to occupancy gains though. Investors shouldn't expect this growth rate to continue. The dividend is currently $.15 per share, so RESI was still pretty far from covering it. Recurring capital expenditures still aren't included.

What are Recurring Capital Expenditures?

Many investors are not fully aware of how recurring capital expenditures work.

Recurring capital expenditures refers to significant cash outflows that are "capitalized" rather than "expensed". For instance, when a landlord pays for a new roof or paves an entire parking lot, the cost will be "capitalized" because it created a material improvement in the quality of the property. Roofs don't need to be replaced often, so some investors think that this is a non-recurring or irregular expense. That might be true for the individual homeowner, but a landlord who owns over 10,000 houses should be handling these major costs every year.

When a cost is "capitalized" it is added to the "asset" side of the balance sheet. The capitalized costs on real estate flow out through "depreciation". That's a tricky challenge because as real estate investors we know property values go up more than they go down. That's part of why depreciation and amortization are added back as part of NAREIT FFO. However, there is a real cash outflow that must be recognized. It reduces the amount of money the company will have left for dividends. If these cash costs are not paid, the quality of the property declines dramatically.

This basic principle of real estate investing is true for individual homes, apartment buildings, and most other forms of real estate. RESI's portfolio is "affordable" homes, which translates to "low price". These homes are often older and should often require higher levels of capital expenditures to keep them in good condition. The cash expenses should include replacing roofs, carpets, painting, air conditioning units, etc.

How Much Will It Cost?

We estimate that for a portfolio of older homes which sell at lower price points (such as RESI owns), these costs would come to roughly 8% of revenue.

However, investors should also be aware of management's view. Commentary on the earnings call suggested that capital expenditures per property were running around $850 to $900.

Using management's figure of $850 to $900 per property would represent about 6.2% to 6.3% of revenue.

That gives us a range for these costs. On the upper end, we have my estimates at 8% of revenue. On the lower end, we have management's figure.

We believe the long-term number will more closely represent our metrics but will present both numbers:

Our estimate for "Stabilized Rental FFO per share" for the next 12 months before the impact of their third-quarter activity is $.56. That's before we deduct the estimated capital expenses for major repairs on the property.

At 8% of revenues, the remaining cash left for dividends would've been $.316. At 6.27% of revenues, it would've been $.368. Neither stacks up well to the current annualized rate of $.60, but including the cost of those expenditures still has a dramatic impact.

After Their Acquisition

RESI recently announced the acquisition of HavenBrook.

Prior to this deal, we projected that capitalized expenditures would cost between $.244 and $.192 per share (as seen above). The following table updates the numbers to include the HavenBrook acquisition:

The new projected level of recurring capitalized expenditures runs between $.316 and $.248 per share. Consequently, even after the HavenBrook acquisition, they can't afford the cash expenses to maintain the property and pay the dividend.

The AFFO metric we are providing represents "analyst FFO". It is a value that includes the adjustments for capitalized expenditures. It is not a metric we have seen in RESI's presentations.

For most equity REITs, the adjustment would have a much smaller impact. The issue here is that RESI is using dramatically more debt than normal. Debt allows them to own more real estate and earn more revenue. However, the additional real estate requires capitalized expenditures. Even after the capitalized expenditures, the deal still boosts RESI's earnings. However, acquiring property financed 100% through debt will usually drive FFO per share higher. So long as the NOI from the property exceeds the interest cost, it increases FFO per share.

RESI is an example of a REIT with a modestly attractive dividend yield (near 5%), but it is fool's gold.

Where can an investor find safer shares?

We built a tool called the "Safe Income Portfolio" for subscribers. It can be accessed with just a couple clicks on our service. We fill it with REIT shares that have a risk rating lower than 4. Our risk rating scale runs from 1 to 5 with 1 being the lowest. This portfolio creates an easy way for investors to filter out the lower quality REITs. We don't suggest that investors need to purchase every share in the portfolio, instead, investors should think of it as a buffet where we've carefully evaluated each item.

For instance, it includes AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), Regency Centers Corp. (REG), and Federal Realty Trust (FRT). Those examples include two apartment REITs and two strip center REITs, but there are several other REITs that also qualify.

The chart below demonstrates how it works and includes 4 of the shares with a risk rating of 1:

We also own positions in several shares that are included in the portfolio. We believe this is a great time to focus on buying quality REITs. We purchased shares in each of those four REITs. For instance, these are the returns on our positions in those four stocks:

For AVB, that's the weighted average of two positions. We bought shares at $160 on 2/21/2018 and then added more shares at $158 on 3/23/2018. The purchase price shown, $159.67, is a weighted average. The majority of the shares came in the first purchase.

The portfolio isn't limited to shares with low dividend yields, but the highest yielding REITs generally won't be in there.

For instance, you'll find Realty Income (O) with a low risk rating. Triple net lease REITs can be a great area for investing due to their simple financial structure and consistent earnings. However, you won't find Global Net Lease (GNL) in the portfolio. They are too risky for this kind of portfolio.

Of course, you also won't find RESI in there. RESI has too much debt and their dividend is in jeopardy. Current period cash flows, even after the acquisition, don't appear strong enough to cover the dividend. Instead, RESI keeps taking on more debt.

Putting it all together

We suggest investors plan for the next recession by focusing on companies which have very little difficulty handling their debts and maintaining their dividends. It may be tempting to swing for the fences, but the potential loss is too large in our view. Investors can still get their common equity exposure through financially strong REITs while boosting their overall yield by using preferred shares. That combination leads to dramatically less risk of dividend reductions while providing a very high probability of dividend growth even during recessions.

When we're discussing financial strength, our rating methods are strongly correlated with S&P. Among those 4 REITs, three of them have an A- credit rating. The only one without an A- rating is REG. REG isn't too shabby either though, they are a solid BBB+.

Our ratings also cover REITs that aren't covered by S&P. Much like a credit rating agency, we monitor our risk ratings for any change. A change in the risk rating is rare, but we do monitor the risk.

In the current environment, we would suggest investors generally favor reducing exposure on shares with risk ratings of 4 and 5. Instead, emphasize shares rated 1 through 3. If two shares appear to be roughly equally attractive, we would favor the one with the lower risk rating. A great question investors can ask themselves is:

"If this share plunged by 20% over the next 3 months, how comfortable would I be doubling my position?"

It should be easier to feel comfortable about raising positions with lower risk ratings. These shares will also be less exposed to plunging by 20% over 3 months compared to more leveraged peers within their sector. The reason their prices tend to be more resistant isn't because investors are emotionally attached to shares. The prices are more resistant because the REITs use materially less debt. If refinancing becomes more expensive, they would be less exposed. If revenues declined, they would have an easier time sustaining both interest payments and dividends. If property values plunged, the lower leverage would reduce the hit to their balance sheet.

Sadly, many investors ignore the high level of risk in the market today. Many investors are hunting for yields and bidding up the riskiest securities in hopes of earning a higher return. When the bull market ends, whether it is in 6 months or in 3 years, the companies with healthier balance sheets should feel significantly less pain.

In the current environment, we would favor increasing the allocation to preferred shares. Much like common equity, we favor overweighting the preferred shares with lower risk ratings. Prices on preferred shares are a tiny bit above our target ranges, but some great shares are still available within 1% of the target buy-under price. Currently, our preferred share allocation is at 10%, but our cash allocation is also about 10%. If we adjusted for the portion of General Growth Properties (GGP) that should be returned in cash from the buyout (very soon), our cash position would be materially higher (over 17%). Most of our cash is being used to fund limit-buy orders on preferred shares.

Finals thoughts

We've mentioned stocks we are bullish on - FRT for example. We also mentioned stocks we believe are a clear sell such as RESI. However, the important part here is as a retiree, or future retiree, how much risk are you willing to take on? If you were considering RESI for the higher yield, it would make sense to combine FRT and NLY-F instead. That combination can offer a slightly higher yield with dramatically less risk.

The REIT sector has many solid dividends carrying low risk. On the flip side, blindly investing in REITs could cause an investor to lose a substantial amount of money. We urge investors to look towards REITs as a source of income. We also urge them to do their due diligence when choosing their income investments.

