Activision Blizzard: A Late Summer Gift

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) are down 9.64% since peaking on July 12, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this maker of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Candy Crush are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for ATVI stands at 15.71, which implies a 56.48% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that ATVI has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Activision Blizzard Inc. was -9.00% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 15.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 18.50% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 22.40% per year. (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for ATVI came in at 26.45% as of June 2018 (GuruFocus). Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 26.54 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin was higher than the average of 23.85% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities), and 20.78% for its sector (Reuters).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about ATVI.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

ATVI has a Forward P/E of 27.25 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for ATVI is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for ATVI stands at 20.85%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 20.85% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so ATVI has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.99x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for ATVI turned bullish with a break above $72.00 on August 24. This signalled a bullish breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $81.00 level over the next three months.

Today (date article published) I will buy the ATVI 19OCT18 72.50 Call Options, which will provide approximately 11x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $71.50. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 110% (10% share appreciation x 11x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $81.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe ATVI is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

It's All About the Monetization

As of Q2 2018, the company counted 350 million monthly users across its digital franchises: 45 million with Activision (Call of Duty), 37 million with Blizzard (World of Warcraft), and 270 million with King (Candy Crush). Through these three segments, the company offers content for console-based gaming, high-end PC gaming, and mobile gaming. As CEO Robert Kotick pointed out in the Q2 earnings call, the company finds itself in a 'privileged position'

Over 350 million consumers consume our content each month and when they engage, they spend roughly 50 minutes per day and can invest in our content through purchases from both online and physical retailers, subscriptions, downloadable content, virtual and physical items and through participation in digital advertising.

The competitive strength of the company is its ability to monetize its proprietary content via multiple models: physical game merchandise, subscriptions, digital content, virtual gaming items, and digital advertising. Most impressive is the fact that for 2017, revenue from digital sources accounted for 78% of the company's revenue. And the trend continued into the first quarter of 2018, with digital revenue accounting for 74% of total revenue. Why is digital revenue good for the company? It costs less to generate, thus increasing the company's operating margins.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Of the three divisions, it was King (mobile gaming apps that generate digital revenue) that posted the highest operating margin for Q2 at 34% (Activision came in at 25% and Blizzard at 27%). The more digital revenue the company can generate the more profits it will be able to book to the bottom line.

Esports - A New Growth Market

Imagine a sports league where players are paid $100,000 per year to play a video game and where investors pay $20 million for the right to buy and enter a team into the league. Well, that's what Activision Blizzard has created with their Overwatch League. On January 12, 2018, twelve city-based teams began their quest to become the Overwatch League champions, and on July 29, the London Spitfire were crowned champions as 22,000 watched the Grand Finals in Brooklyn's Barclays Centre. The prize: $1 million.

Owners of the teams include Robert Kraft (NE Patriots), Jeff Wilpon (NY Mets), and Comcast (Flyers). And at the end of the Grand Finals, there were reports that Paris and Guangzhou were looking to secure teams for Season 2.

Source: Wired

The idea to turn video games into a spectator sport may just be the next growth market for Activision Blizzard. NewZoo estimates that the revenue generated from esports will grow at a CAGR of 35.6% to 2020 and reach $1.48 billion from 2017 levels of $696 million. And they estimate that the audience for esports will grow at a CAGR of 20.1% over the same period to 303 million. With the Overwatch League ATVI has successfully positioned itself to be one of the leaders in this potentially huge new market.

I would take advantage of the recent price weakness in the shares to take a position in the company before the launch of its latest iteration of Call of Duty in October. Last week the company launched Battle for Azeroth, the latest expansion for World of Warcraft; it was the fastest-selling expansion ever for that franchise. The growth momentum is strong with this company, and I expect it to continue to post record revenue numbers to the end of 2018.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, ATVI is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

