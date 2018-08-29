EIA's Electric Power Monthly - August 2018 Edition With Data For June

A guest post by Islandboy

The EIA released the latest edition of their Electric Power Monthly on August 24th, with data for June 2018. The table above shows the percentage contribution of the main fuel sources to two decimal places for the last two months and the year to date. With the data for June now available some half year data can be produced. Below is a table showing the various changes in the amount of electricity generated for a few selected sources, All Renewables and Non-Hydro Renewables, between the first half of 2017 and the first half of 2018.

Below are the percentage contributions from various sources for the first half of 2018 and 2017 for comparison.

For the first half of 2018, 4.67% more electricity was generated compared to the first half of 2017. PV Magazine has an article with more interesting information about the first half of 2017, particularly as it relates to solar energy.

According to the EIA's Electricity Monthly Update page, "Warm temperatures lead to higher electricity demand levels, but no records, on many electricity systems" during June 2018. From the same page, "Net electricity generation in the United States increased by 3.9% compared to June 2017, mainly because the country experienced extremely warm temperatures during the month compared to the previous year." This takes June 2018 close to the upper limit of the five year range for net generation in June.

In the previous edition of this report, the figure for the net generation attributed to solar was mistakenly taken from the column headed "Estimated Total Solar Photovoltaic" and did not include the output from Solar Thermal plants. This month the data is taken from the correct column headed "Estimated Total Solar" which contains Solar Thermal and estimated distributed solar PV output. The absolute contribution from Solar continued to climb from its low in December rising from 10,090 GWh in May to 10,880 GWh, with the corresponding percentage contribution declining slightly to 2.93% as opposed to 2.98% in May. It remains unlikely that the monthly percentage contribution from solar will actually hit 3% this year since the peak contribution from solar is usually in May and 2018 appears to be following that trend.

Coal and Natural Gas continue to fuel just over 60% of US electricity generation and while Coal has increased its contribution from less than 25% in April and 25.19% in May to 27.36% in June, Natural Gas also increased its contribution, reaching 35.02% up from 34.11 in May. Nuclear power generated 69,688 GWh, 3.52% more than it did in May but due to the increase in total generation, the percentage contribution to the total actually declined to 18.77% from 19.86% in May. In June, the contribution from All Renewables at 17.87% fell back below that from Nuclear at 18.77%, similar to June 2017 when the ramp up of total generation resulted in the percentage contribution from All Renewables falling back below that from Nuclear. The amount of electricity generated by Wind increased by 4.3%, (1006 GWh) but due to the increased total generation, the percentage contribution declined from 6.9% to 6.58%. The contribution from Hydro decreased 2,876 Gwh (10.41%) resulting in the percentage contribution decreasing to 7.39% from 8.93% in May. The combined contribution from Wind and Solar decreased to 9.51% from 9.88% in May. The contribution from Non-Hydro Renewables also decreased to 10.48% from 10.98%. The contribution of zero emission and carbon neutral sources, that is, nuclear, hydro, wind, solar, geothermal, landfill gas and other biomass decreased to 36.64% from 39.77% in April.

The graph below helps to illustrate how the changes in absolute production affect the percentage contribution from the various sources.

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the contribution from solar. The left-hand scale is for the total generation, while the right-hand scale is for solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the solar output as a means of assessing its potential to make a meaningful contribution to the midsummer peak. The scale on the y axes has been adjusted to display TWh instead of GWh as suggested by Dennis (Coyne) earlier this year to make the comparison a little easier. In June 2018 the output from solar at 10,880 GWh, was 3.81 times what it was four years ago in June 2014. Previously, I projected that, if the summer output continues to follow recent trends, close to 12,000 GWh should be generated in a single month from solar energy some time this coming summer but, with solar energy peaking in the month of the summer solstice, June or possibly in July, it is looking like the peak monthly output for 2018 is likely to be 10,880 GWh, barring the remote chance that more is generated either in July or August.

The chart below shows the monthly capacity additions for 2018. In June Natural Gas contributed 81.18 percent and Solar added 6.85 percent of new capacity for a joint contribution of roughly 88 percent. With 7.45 percent of new capacity coming from Wind, Natural Gas, Solar and Wind made up almost 95.5 percent of new capacity in June. 40 MW of new capacity came from Batteries (2%) with another 50.4 MW (2.52%) coming from Petroleum Liquids. In June 2018 the total added capacity reported was 1999 MW, compared to the 2,713 MW added in May 2017.

The chart below shows the monthly capacity retirements so far for 2018. June was another month which saw relatively large amounts of coal capacity retired, as was the case in January and April, months in which almost all the retired capacity was coal fired, the balance of the retirements were fueled by Natural Gas and Petroleum Liquids. Of the 4291.1 MW of capacity that was retired, 74.5 percent (3196 MW) was a result of the retirement of three coal powered facilities, one 385 MW plant in Maryland, one 480 MW plant in Indiana and one 2331 MW facility in Ohio.

Following the report on the edition of the EPM with data for March, there was some discussion about coal consumption for the production of electricity. At the request of peakoilbarrel.com member Shyam, I am including a table of the top ten states in order of coal consumption for electricity production for June.