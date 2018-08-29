Sinclair's Problems Are Only Beginning, And Its Valuation Does Not Reflect The Risks

In May 2017, Sinclair (SBGI) announced a deal to acquire Tribune (TRCO) for $43.50 per share ($35 per share in cash and 0.23 shares of SBGI per share of TRCO). SBGI anticipated the deal would close in Q4 2017, but subsequently pushed the timeline back multiple times. Last month, we found out all the delays were due to SBGI taking an extraordinarily aggressive posture towards the deal structure, specifically regarding required divestitures. Instead of approving the deal, the FCC chose the rare course of referring the deal to an administrative law judge, or ALJ. (You can read the hearing designation order, or HDO, here.) Historically, referral to an ALJ has been tantamount to killing the deal.

This action by the FCC was shocking, as Ajit Pai is perhaps the most deregulatory (and therefore broadcast-friendly) FCC chair in recent history. But as the HDO details, SBGI, in its hubris, believed it could steamroll its regulator and set a new precedent in TV station consolidation. It was defiant right up until the end, and that was its undoing. The deal could have closed months ago if SBGI had just followed the same course it, and so many of its peers, had done for past deals.

Wednesday, August 8, was the walk-away date for the deal, where either SBGI or TRCO could kill the deal without any breakup fee. Instead of addressing investors’ questions regarding this deal on their earnings call that day, SBGI chose instead to make no comment’on any issues related to the TRCO deal.

However, on Thursday, August 9, the path forward was clarified, as TRCO killed the deal and announced a $1 billion lawsuit against SBGI. Read the full complaint here (it’s actually quite entertaining): Complaint for Damages. TRCO argues it is owed $1 billion of “lost premium to Tribune’s stockholders and additional damages.” In addition to the >$700 million in market cap lost by TRCO as a result of SBGI’s actions, TRCO incurred transaction expenses, employee departures, and operational distractions during the greater than 1 year while the deal was pending. Street's consensus average 2018-19 EBITDA for SBGI is just over $800 million. So, anything approaching $1 billion in damages incurred by SBGI will materially increase its leverage and valuation multiple.

Thesis

As of 6/30, SBGI had over $1bn of cash on its balance sheet that it intended to use for the purchase of TRCO. In response to TRCO’s deal termination and lawsuit, SBGI announced a $1 billion share repurchase authorization. See here: Press Release.

The stock reversed its losses that day (down >5% at one point) and ended the day +3%. It is now more than 17% off recent lows, despite the prospects for SBGI having further deteriorated.

I believe the share repurchase authorization to be a largely empty gesture, meant to temporarily appease investors. In practice, SBGI will not (and perhaps cannot) return anywhere near that amount of capital to shareholders. If they were serious about returning capital, they should have utilized an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program. Instead, I expect any repurchases will be underwhelming. SBGI has never repurchased more than $140mm in a year, even though the stock spent significant time at/below its current level in each of the past five years. Furthermore, SBGI has 4.8x of gross leverage, based on 2018/19 average EBITDA. To spend all of its cash would be to increase leverage from 3.6x net to 4.8x. None of the broadcasters have ever taken leverage up that high except for highly accretive deals, with clear visibility to reducing leverage in 12-18 months. SBGI’s posture has never been toward aggressive capital returns – it has always been toward growing bigger. Nationwide ATSC 3.0 coverage has always been David Smith’s endgame, and I do not believe recent events have changed that.

Financial flexibility is key for SBGI. They still need to do a deal to gain the nationwide scale they desire, and more imminently, they are facing very significant lawsuits and legal expenses that aren’t going away. TRCO’s suit is certainly the largest and most apparent legal risk, but they are also facing class action suits related to price fixing (stemming from the DOJ review of SBGI/TRCO documents) and possibly class action suits by their own shareholders.

Beyond the imminent risk of legal settlements/damages, SBGI has irreparably harmed its standing in the industry and in DC. Hatred for SBGI from the left cannot be understated, and SBGI has even drawn the ire of conservative interests. They are likely to face significant issues acquiring any stations in the future. That is, of course, if any sellers will ever seek to transact with them again. For any seller, there is significant risk to deal closing if SBGI is the buyer, and sellers know that now. Even more daunting longer term is the risk to SBGI’s existing licenses, when they come up for renewal. This risk will only grow more acute if Democrats take back the FCC in 2020. Read more here:Bloomberg Article.

About the only thing SBGI has going for it right now is that they beat Street when they reported 2Q earnings this week. However, every other broadcaster beat as well. Improving core and extraordinarily high political spending is a ‘tide lifting all ships’. However, from a valuation perspective, SBGI isn’t even that cheap. On fully taxed FCF, it yields ~15%. This is about inline with the group average. NXST yields ~16% and GTN yield ~20% (albeit with higher net leverage of 4.3x and 6.1x, respectively. On EBITDA multiple, SBGI trades at about a 1x discount to peers, BEFORE lawsuit damages. If SBGI is forced to pay anything near the $1bn TRCO is seeking in damages, its EBITDA multiple will actually be a premium to NXST/GTN/TGNA.

Conclusion

I believe SBGI has significant downside resulting from pending litigation, and it has no apparent catalysts drive further upside. Furthermore, the prospect for meaningful capital returns that pumped up the stock over the past week is likely an empty gesture by management as they seek to appease investors and shield themselves from the deserved wrath of their shareholders. Finally, just when significant supply of attractive assets are coming to market (e.g., Cox), SBGI is out of the game. NXST has the potential to see 30%+ free-cash-flow accretion from a deal like Cox (private company), but SBGI likely has no M&A upside for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SBGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.