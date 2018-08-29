Freshpet Still Offers A Lofty Upside

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has been one of the top performers in the broader processed food industry, with the share price up ~126% from a year ago. The stock is still worth buying on account of the company’s presence in a relatively resilient pet food market, a favorably differentiated business strategy, and the growing scale of operations. A quick discounted cash flows analysis gives rise to an intrinsic value of $45 per share, representing an upside potential of ~25-30%.

Source: Finviz

Founded in 2006, Freshpet is a relatively new but ambitious player in the pet food market. Freshpet is the first mover in fresh, refrigerated pet food category, which is still considered a novelty in the marketplace. The product portfolio of the company comprises additive-free dog food, cat food, and dog treats, which contain fresh meat and varying combinations of vitamin-rich vegetables, leafy greens, and antioxidant-rich fruits. With its differentiated offerings and a network of more than 18,000 fridges, Freshpet is on track to generate $190 million in net sales this year, up from $156 million in 2017.

Freshpet has attained an impressive 20.4% compounded annual growth in net sales over the past five and a half year, primarily due to continued investments in infrastructure and marketing. The favorable dynamics of pet industry have also bolstered the growth story of Freshpet. According to the latest survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), household penetration rates for pet-ownership have increased by 12% over the past two decades to nearly 68%, or 84.6 million homes, in 2018. On the other hand, with the prevalence of humanization and premiumization trends, the retail value sales of pet food are on track to reach around $30 billion this year, translating into an impressive CAGR of 5.1% since 2001.

Source: APPA

The industry dynamics remain promising. The pet food has now become one of the largest center-of-the-store categories of the U.S. food and beverage marketplace, whereas the pet-parents are willing to spend more on better quality products with functional ingredients. With steady momentum in pet adoption among millennials and increasing demand for all natural food with preventative benefits, it seems likely that the pet food market will continue its current growth trajectory in the coming years. A market research report estimates that the size of the U.S. pet food market will expand to $34.2 billion by 2022, representing a healthy CAGR of 3.6%. The rapidly growing demand for premium wet and freeze-dried food will fuel the overall market, going forward.

An Underdog Bites

The competitive environment of the U.S. pet food industry is rather interesting. The marketplace is highly concentrated, with the top five vendors controlling nearly 70% of the total market. Nestlé Purina is the leading player in the U.S., which accounts for 56.7% of dry cat food and 43.7% of dry dog food sales. Mars Inc. is sitting on the second spot despite its dominance in the global pet care industry. Mars, however, expanded its pet care business last year by acquiring VCA Inc. for $9.1 billion amid stalling growth in confectionery sales. Similarly, the J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), one of the top five vendors, has recently acquired Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion in a bid to capture a bigger share of premium pet food and snacks market.

Source: SEC Filing

The pet food market can be categorized into dry food, wet food, and treats. The dry pet food is the most popular category in the U.S., accounting for nearly half of total sales. The big players, including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Mars, continue to dominate the dry food category. However, right from the beginning, Freshpet has shunned the mainstream competition by entering the premium wet pet food segment. The category sales have rapidly expanded to approximately $1.7 billion mainly on account of continued premiumization. The momentum is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, which bodes well for Freshpet.

Freshpet now controls more than 10% of the U.S premium wet pet food category due to its unique selling proposition. Unlike any other pet food company, Freshpet merchandises its perishable but all natural, chilled pet food in refrigerated coolers to appeal big spenders. Freshpet is aggressively expanding in the mass market to capitalize on a successful product and distribution differentiation. The company has increased its fridges network by 30% over the past three years to 18,662, as of June 30, 2018. Freshpet is steadily boosting infrastructure investments to build a network of 35,000 fridges both in the U.S. and international markets, which will continue to fuel the top line.

Source: 10Q

Freshpet is making vigorous investments in marketing to support its expansion plans. The company has accelerated the media spending by 63% to $22 million, or 12% of estimated net sales of $190 million, for 2018. Freshpet is boosting digital and social media campaigns to capture the attention of younger pet parents who are more interested in convenient but all natural pet food. Moreover, Freshpet is giving an allowance of $1,000 to each store to secure shelf space in a highly competitive retail landscape.

The infrastructure and media investments are already bearing fruits. The household penetration has increased to 1.93% so far this year, up from 1.44% in 2014. Moreover, Freshpet has experienced a healthy 15.4% growth in spending per customer over the past five years, which is an indication of strengthening brand loyalty. While the company is planning to reduce infrastructure and media spending as a percentage of sales to boost margins, the absolute increase in these two areas will help Freshpet sustain a robust sales growth momentum over the long term.

Source: Freshpet Presentation

Freshpet Kitchens 2.0

Freshpet continues to implement its Feed the Growth plan to achieve $300 million in annual revenue by 2020. While Freshpet is on track to post $190 million in revenue this year, it will have to maintain a similar momentum over the next two years to reach a seemingly optimistic target. Keeping in view the recent acceleration in top-line growth due to improving household penetration and brand visibility, it seems likely that Freshpet will hit the target on time.

The continuation of Feed the Growth plan well beyond 2020 will drive the value for the shareholder. Under this plan, Freshpet is augmenting its production capabilities to capitalize on heating demand for the premium chilled pet food. The company is executing its planned $100 investment in the new manufacturing facility. The Freshpet Kitchens 2.0 will have the capability to generate over $200 million in revenue when it comes online in the second half of 2020. The company will continue to support the existing and new technologically advanced production facility with strapping distribution and marketing spending.

Source: Freshpet Presentation

Freshpet Kitchens 2.0 does make sense, as the company expands outside the U.S. Last year, Freshpet entered the U.K. in collaboration with the retail giant Tesco. The U.K.’s $3.4 billion pet food market, which has expanded at a CAGR of 2.6% over the past one decade, is a lucrative destination for Freshpet. The company’s fridges are currently present in 300 Tesco stores and 78 Asda stores, but rapid expansion is on the cards. Moreover, Freshpet has also introduced three new products in dog and cat food categories to cater to the unmet demand for chilled pet food in the U.K. As per Mintel, two-fifths of pet-parents are interested purchasing chilled pet food, while 14% are willing to spend more for such premium options. The demand is heating up, and first mover advantage will enable Freshpet to penetrate and grow in the U.K.’s pet food market.

How Much Is It Worth?

A quick discounted cash flows analysis gives rise to an intrinsic value of $45 per share, representing an upside potential of ~25-30%. The addition of Freshpet Kitchens 2.0 will boost the cumulative revenue generation capacity of the company to approximately $540 million. Therefore, the analysis assumes that the annual net sales will grow to $533 million by 2023, reflecting a quite reasonable CAGR of 22.7%.

Source: Author’s Estimates

Over the past four years, the EBIT margin of Freshpet has improved by 520 basis points to -1.8% during the fiscal year 2017. Freshpet is expecting to realize an improvement of 900 basis points in structural profitability by 2020, including 300 basis points growth in adjusted gross margin. The profit margins are expected to expand further with the realization of economies of scale emanating from Freshpet Kitchens 2.0, better absorption of fixed costs, a significant reduction in infrastructure and marketing spending as a percentage of net sales. However, my valuation estimates are based on more conservation EBIT margin growth of 375 basis points through 2023.

The total estimated cost of Freshpet Kitchens 2.0 is $100 million, which is likely to be spent in three years. The company will replace its existing $30 million credit line with a $90 million line during the final quarter of 2018 to fund the project, which is likely to be repaid fully in 2022. Freshpet will continue to finance marketing and infrastructure spending, including expansion of fridges network, through cash flows from operations. Despite negative operating and net margins, Freshpet generated $10.3 million in cash from operations because non-cash items make a significant portion of total SG&A costs. Based on the weighted average cost of capital of 4.7% and a terminal growth rate of 2.5%, the intrinsic value of Freshpet is $45 per share. Thus, in my opinion, Freshpet is worth buying for the long-term gains.

