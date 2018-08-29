Blueknight Energy Partners: A 12.1% Yield As This Deeply Hated Stock Rebounds

We are at the low point of cyclical demand for Cushing oil storage. Now is the time to buy.

2018 has been a rough year for Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) investors. While the company's asphalt terminal business continues to perform well, margins have declined for the Cushing oil terminals. The oil market has become backwardated. There is little incentive to store oil when the current price is higher than the future price. Due to this shortfall, plans to cut the dividend by approximately 30% were announced in the Q1 2018 earnings report. Unfortunately, the actual dividend cut turned out to be an even more severe 45%. These disappointments have made BKEP a hated stock. BKEP has lost about half of its value in 2018.

Despite these setbacks, BKEP appears poised for a recovery in 2019. This article presents 10 reasons why income investors should consider this much despised stock along with some of the major risks to consider. I have previously written 2 articles focused on the Blueknight Energy Partners LP LLC Pfd Units Series A (BKEPP) preferred stock which remains a pick at my Panick High Yield Report service. BKEPP remains a very solid investment, but BKEP should now also be considered in light of the recent price decline and favorable outlook for 2019.

1. Reasonable balance sheet leverage

With the dividend cut and recent sale of 3 asphalt terminals to Ergon, BKEP has already reduced balance sheet leverage to below 5X. This ensures continued access to borrow money on attractive terms. As noted in the Q2 2018 earnings report:

"As a result of these steps, we decreased our leverage to 4.7 times at June 30, 2018, and positioned ourselves to better self-fund projects and to manage through a challenging crude oil storage market." 2. The asphalt terminals are thriving

The asphalt terminaling services segment accounts for the majority of BKEP's cash flow and has been a steady performer. Q3 is the peak seasonal quarter. Strong performance continued in Q2 2018. As noted in the earnings report:

"Our asphalt terminaling services segment recorded solid quarter-over-quarter growth, achieving a 13% increase in operating margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, versus the same period in 2017"

3. The 12.3% yield should be covered

Distribution coverage of the reduced dividend was only 82% for Q2 2018. Note, however, that Q2 is a weak seasonal quarter for the asphalt terminal business. The dividend is expected to be more than fully covered on an annual basis by 2019. As per the Q2 2018 earnings conference call:

"As a result of the common unit distribution decrease and the closing on our sale of the three asphalt terminals to Ergon in July, we have now decreased our leverage to about 4.7 times, and we are targeting it to be at or near 4 times by the end of 2019 as well as increase our distribution coverage above 1 times."

4. The Cimarron Express pipeline is expected to generate high returns

The Cimarron Express pipeline is expected to generate a very high return on investment as discussed on the Q1 2018 earnings conference call. CFO Alex Stallings describes the expected return in response to a question by RBC Capital Markets analyst TJ Shultz:

"That cost would still result for us in kind of mid teen or high to mid-teen, kind of, returns if the project is successful."

Three Asphalt terminals were recently sold back to general partner Ergon at 9X to 10X EBIDTA to help fund the Cimarron Express project. Selling assets at 9X to 10X EBIDTA to fund growth at 6X EBIDTA will be accretive to cash flow.

5. AMR is increasing their Cimarron Express dedicated production

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. (AMR) is a 50% partner in the Cimarron Express pipeline project. AMR has dedicated all of its substantial production from the STACK leases to ensure the success of the Cimarron Express pipeline. AMR's Q2 2018 earnings report had some good news for BKEP. AMR has acquired an additional 17k acres (see page #3 of the AMR Q2 earnings conference call) in the Oklahoma STACK area. AMR has an under leveraged balance sheet with $698 million of cash and available credit. They are well funded to continue ramping up production. AMR expects to exit 2018 with production of 38,000-40,000 BOE/day. The Cimarron Express pipeline will have an initial capacity of 90,000 barrels per day. Production by AMR and other producers in the area should continue to ramp up in 2019. AMR is also adding more drilling rigs as noted on page #3 of the earnings conference call:

"To that end, the ninth rig will be added in September and we are evaluating the timing for - and then adding a tenth rig possibly late in the fourth quarter."

The Cimarron Express pipeline in expected to become operational in mid-2019 and is badly needed to reduce oil transportation costs. STACK area production costs are among the lowest in the US. Drilling will continue, even if oil prices drop significantly.

6. The Cushing oil storage business is rebounding

Despite continued backwardation, the Cushing Oklahoma oil terminal business should start to improve in Q4 2018. A new 2 million barrel storage contract was signed and goes into effect on 11/1/2018. The Cimarron Express pipeline will feed into the Cushing storage terminals. This will create additional demand for storage starting in mid-2019. Storage demand is also expected to rise as pipelines leaving Cushing reach full capacity. As noted on the Q2 2018 earnings conference call:

"An independent analysis done recently by one of the banks that reports on the MLP sector predicted utilization of Oklahoma pipeline capacity across the industry will increase over the next few years. The study also point that Oklahoma pipeline takeaway capacity could become constrained by 2020"

The expected oil inventory build at Cushing is explained in more detail on the conference call:

"The other thing that's happening in Cushing is that we've gone back a few years to that scenario where inbound capacity and inbound flow has started to exceed outbound capacity and flow. And so that just creates kind of a normal inventory increase reaction. And we really see that being driven by increased crude coming out of West Texas and Midland because it really can't go to the Gulf Coast where those pipelines are kind of maxed out."

7. The Eagle pipeline has reopened service

The Eagle pipeline has been rebuilt and returned to service. This should improve Q3 results from the pipeline segment. As noted in the Q2 2018 earnings report:

"The July 1, 2018, restoration of service on our Eagle pipeline will add approximately 20,000 barrels per day to our overall Oklahoma pipeline capacity and enhances our ability to better utilize our overall pipeline systems"

8. The trucking services business is improving

The trucking business has not been a big source of cash flow for BKEP. Its primary function is feed oil into the pipeline system. Trucking operations are becoming more profitable as drilling has increased due to recent strength in the price of oil. As noted in the Q2 earnings report:

"We also continue to see increased volumes in our trucking services segment. Volumes are up quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year and we expect this trend to continue through the second half of the year."

9. General Partner has been fair

Ergon Inc. is BKEP's general partner and appears to be treating shareholders fairly. This was illustrated when BKEP needed to raise cash to help fund the Cimarron Express pipeline. BKEP sold 3 asphalt terminals to Ergon for $90 million. As noted on the Q2 2018 earnings conference call:

"The sale of the terminal assets was completed on July 12 and was transacted at an EBITDA multiple similar to what we paid when we purchase assets from Ergon, in the 9 to 10x range. The transaction was reviewed and approved by our conflicts committee."

10. Low dependence on commodity prices

BKEP has a balanced business model that is less dependent on commodity prices than most midstream sector peers. Lower oil prices would tend to reduce oil volumes in the pipeline and oil trucking units, but this would be offset by gains in other areas. The asphalt terminal business would benefit marginally from a drop in oil prices. Lower oil prices would result in lower asphalt prices and tend to increase demand for the storage and handling of asphalt. A sudden drop in oil prices would also tend to benefit the Cushing terminal business by flipping the futures curve from backwardation to contango. This balanced business model makes BKEP a desirable holding as compared to many midstream issues that would decline in value if commodity prices dropped.

What are the major risks?

See pages 15-37 of the 10-K annual report for an extensive discussion of risk factors. Here is a brief summary of the major risk factors as I see them. BKEP is smaller and less diversified than many of its larger midstream peers. With a market capitalization of only $105 million, even moderate changes in cash flow can have a large impact on the stock price. BKEP is a partnership and holders will receive a K-1. The asphalt terminal business is the largest business unit for BKEP and has been thriving. The economy is booming. However, an economic recession could reduce tax receipts for the municipalities that fund much road paving work.

BKEP has sold assets and has received a more flexible credit line agreement from Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) to help fund their Cimarron Express purchase option from Ergon. The BKEP purchase option is based on Ergon's costs plus 9% interest compounded annually. Note, however, that the exact cost of the Cimarron pipeline won't be known until construction is actually completed. Cost over-runs and project delays are possible. The final purchase agreement could cause some shareholder dilution if BKEP shares are issued to Ergon to help fund the purchase.

Conclusions

Investors have over-reacted to the dividend cut and slowdown at BKEP's Cushing oil terminals. We are now near the low point of the Cushing storage cycle. Margins will improve at the Cushing oil terminals over the next few quarters due to a new 2 million barrel storage contract, new inflows from the Cimarron Express pipeline, and an expected glut of oil at Cushing due to outgoing pipeline constraints. The current backwardation of WTI oil futures is hurting BKEP, but oil futures could easily flip back to contango as was previously the case.

The Cimarron Express pipeline is an exciting project that is expected to provide higher returns than the asphalt terminals that have been sold to help fund it. Despite the deeply depressed stock price, BKEP should emerge as a stronger company in 2019. Meanwhile, the generous 12.1% yield is expected to be fully funded. Income investors are being well paid to wait for the turnaround.

