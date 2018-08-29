Tilray In 2 Words; Sell It. It Is Trading At 156x Forward Sales

The investors need to notice the company's low float. This means that the share price could be extremely volatile.

Research on the company shows that it is trading at 156x forward sales, which seems quite overvalued as compared to other competitors. The industry is booming, and the investors will do good by looking at companies operating in the marijuana industry. However, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) does not seem to represent the same opportunity seen in its IPO. Bear in mind that the company sold shares at $17 or 42.5x sales at that time.

Stock Returns From The IPO Of 205%, It Is Now Expensive

In a previous article published in Seeking Alpha by Wilsonville Capital, Tilray was said to be undervalued as compared to its peers. At 42.5x sales, the company did not seem much expensive in the marijuana industry, which included competitors trading at 66x and 81.30x sales. The following are the words that the readers should remember:

The stock returns since the IPO have been fantastic. Tilray sold shares at $17, and they are being changed, as of August 28, at $52. The share price increase represents stock returns equal to 205% in less than six months.

Citron Research Targeted $45 Per Share

Citron Research believes that $45 per share would be an appropriate price:

The rationale behind this price seems logical. Constellation Brands (STZ) acquired 104.5 million shares and warrants of Canopy Growth (CGC) that would give the control of the company if exercised. The image below taken from Seeking Alpha provides further details:

Citron used the multiple of the transaction between Constellation and Canopy to obtain the target price of $45 per share for Tilray. It is correct, but the investors need to get to know that the transaction includes a change of control. This means that Constellation paid a bit more for each share of Canopy in order to control the company. Retail and small money managers will only make this amount of money in case of the acquisition of Tilray, which seems a bit unlikely. With this information in mind, $45 per share seems a bit optimistic.

Valuation

Tilray has not yet released any new quarterly release including a new balance sheet, which may make assessing the company's financial statements a bit complicated. Investors need to use the information from the most recent prospectus. Taking into account the sale of shares at $17, the total amount of cash equals $115 million. Additionally, the long-term debt is quite small on this name, $9.25 million. The image below provides further information on the company's capitalization. Bear in mind that Tilray does not show convertible preferred stock or any other convertible securities, which could increase dilution risk. It is a beneficial feature.

With 93 million shares outstanding at $52, the market capitalization equals $4.8 billion. Adding net debt of -$106 million, the enterprise value is equal to $4.7 billion.

On December 31, 2017, Tilray reported $20.5 million in revenues, 62% more as compared to that of December 2016. In addition, in a period of three months ended March 31, 2018, the company reported 56% more revenues than that of the same quarter in 2017. With $7.8 million in Q1 and revenues growing at a rate of 62% y/y, 2018 forward revenues of $30 million seem acceptable. The company reported negative net income of -$7.8 million in 2017 and -$5.1 million in Q1 2018, but it should not really matter to the investors. Tilray is a growth stock, so the market will care about the gross margin, revenue growth, and sale of the equity.

Assuming revenues of $30 million, the EV/2018 forward revenue equals 156x, which seems impressively high even for a marijuana stock. Canopy Growth trades at 85x sales and other peers in the industry trade at much lower valuations. The following list provides further details on this matter:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX:ACBFF), with 171 employees, gross margin of 49.52%, and an enterprise value of $3.4 billion with debt of $189 million, trades at 104x sales.

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF), with 300 employees, gross margin of 36%, and enterprise value of $1.8 billion with $23 million in debt, trades at 62x sales.

Organigram Holdings (OTCQB:OGRMF), with gross margin of 184% and an enterprise value of $486 million, trades at 50.47x sales.

Medreleaf Corp. (OTCPK:MEDFF), with an enterprise value of $1.08 billion and $34 million in revenues, trades at 31.69x sales.

Tilray, with 245 employees, seems to be one of the leaders in the sector, and it makes sense that the shares are a bit overvalued as compared to its peers. It has significant advantages over competitors including international connections with companies all over the world and licenses to supply cannabis in five continents:

With that, the overvaluation is too large right now. Does buying shares of other competitors trading at cheaper valuations in the same industry not seem more interesting? Bear in mind that smaller competitors could be acquired by Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, or Canopy if they continue to underperform.

The Marijuana Sector Is Booming: $47 billion in sales in the US alone in the next decade

Investors should not be bearish about the marijuana industry. With RBC telling that the total sales in the US could be equal to $47 billion in the next decade, the market sentiment could not be more bullish. This is a flourishing industry that is expected to grow at a 17% CAGR over the next ten years, so don't even think about shorting any marijuana stock. Citron says the same about the industry. It is right.

What the investors should notice is that the market difference between the largest operators and the smallest marijuana stocks is too large. It may not be the time to buy the most expensive stocks, Tilray and Canopy. Waiting for a dip or assessing the smaller operators could be right thing to do right now.

Small Float: The Risk Is Higher

In addition to the current overvaluation, the investors need to notice the company's low float. Investor Privateer holds approximately 93% stake in Tilray:

This means that the share price could be extremely volatile. Traders could lose large sums in a short period of time. It is another feature that will worry investors and is another caveat for traders assessing the shares in this current period of time.

The New Order From Nova Scotia And Conclusion

The new order of cannabis products from Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation is welcome. But, it is not a game changer since revenues should not increase that much. After 205% increase in the share price from the IPO day, Tilray seems now quite overvalued as compared to smaller competitors. Citron is correct in comparing Tilray with Canopy. However, by trading at 156x forward sales, it trades overvalued as compared to competitors like ACBFF, APHQF, OGRMF, or MEDFF. With this information in mind, the company is not really interesting anymore because the market discount has disappeared. Investors of Tilray should understand that they are buying a risky stock. It is an overvalued name in one of the most hyped industries in 2018.

