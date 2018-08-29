Stitch Fix May Be The Best Subscription Box Service

I’m a regular reader of Eric Jackson’s Tech and Media newsletter (I highly recommend signing up for it, he has a link in his Twitter profile). In a recent issue, he talked about how he thinks Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is undervalued. I’ll admit that I’m guilty of one of the reasons he thinks it’s undervalued, lumping Stitch Fix in with other “box of the month/week/day” type services. However, his newsletter inspired me to take a closer look so I thought I’d share some of the attractive points about Stitch Fix that he didn’t include in his article (and a few that he did) as well as some of the risks that lead us to ultimately pass on it as an investment.

Stitch Fix Is A Viable Business

I think that perhaps the most attractive point about Stitch Fix is that it’s not a financial disaster like many of the monthly delivery services. The company is profitable on both a cash and GAAP basis and carries no debt. (Excerpts from the company’s latest 10-Q below, our highlights in green).

Stitch Fix is cash flow positive, generating almost $40M in free cash flow over the last nine months.

It’s profitable on a GAAP basis as well earning net income of $26M.

The company carries no long-term debt.

Now contrast this with Blue Apron (APRN), which has $124M in long-term debt, lost $64M in the last six months on a GAAP basis and had free cash flow of negative $48M. Alternatively, look at Birch Box whose valuation is now down to $500M and is barely profitable. It’s very clear that unlike many of the delivery services businesses, Stitch Fix has a viable, profitable business model. In the monthly subscription box segment, that is huge!

Stitch Fix’s Big Advantages

I’ve seen estimates that there are upwards of 2000 different delivery services type businesses out there. Services to deliver you workout clothes, meal kits, pet treats, clothes, and more every month or so. I think that Stitch Fix operates in an attractive niche. People need clothes and a lot of us regularly update our wardrobe to stay in style. Getting regular deliveries of clothes makes sense unlike say a company trying to regularly deliver gimmicky stuff like cologne, beef jerky, and knives. Additionally, many people, especially men, dislike shopping in person and providing a service that lets you skip in-store hassles has real value.

I think as Stitch Fix grows and deepens its relationship with customers, it could make switching to a competitor harder. Once the service (and stylist(s)) get a feel for what you like and your exact size (Stitch Fix has found people tend to say they weigh less and are taller) the company’s “hit rate” on getting you things you’ll like will be (or should be) far higher then what a competitor could do.

A higher hit rate would also keep costs down (less returns). Stitch Fix would then be able to reinvest that additional profit in continual improvements in the service. It could make for a virtuous cycle that provides a real durable advantage for the company and allows it to fend off competition.

What’s Not To Like

The biggest issue that kept us from investing in Stitch Fix is the sheer amount of competition in the space. As we mentioned earlier, there are around 2000 other subscription box services. Out of those, only about 16% are estimated to be in the apparel sector so the real number of competitors is likely around the 300 mark. Additionally, some of them like Trunk Club and Prime Wardrobe have relatively deep-pocketed backers (Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) respectively).

As we said earlier, Stitch Fix has a lot of positive things going for it including the possibility that it will develop a type of economic moat through high switching costs as it’s able to provide a higher level of service and better hit rate on deliveries than competitors because it knows the customer better. However, this isn’t a given.

We also wonder what the total addressable market is for the service. Is Stitch Fix really all that different from a traditional online shopping experience? Yes, Stitch Fix has stylists to put together matching items for you but that’s something some stores offer (online and in person) and the service isn’t hard for traditional retailers to add. But at the end of the day, you are still buying apparel online and likely paying a higher price (or we would assume, given Stitch Fix is profitable it’s not making sales at a loss) for it than you would otherwise. Stitch Fix is going to need a pretty big runway of growth to justify its forward P/E of 91.

Summary

We pretty much agree with most of what Eric said, Stitch Fix is probably one of the best subscription box services and has an opportunity to really differentiate itself and build a moat to keep competition at bay. We just think the sheer amount of competition and the lack of a good way of determining the TAM for the company means it does not fit what we are looking for in our portfolio from a risk perspective. For investors willing to take on more risk, Stitch Fix is definitely worth a look and we certainly wish Eric luck in his investment!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.